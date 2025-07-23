EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons

EA Sports has announced multiple EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons via posts on the title's social media handles. Based on the information shared, these Icons will be added to the game after the weekly reset on July 24, 2025 (UTC). The list features legends who consistently delivered exceptional performances on the football field during their careers.This news has generated considerable buzz among players, enabling them to make informed decisions about which cards to obtain during the third week of the promo.Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons?EA Sports has revealed a list of five legendary players who excelled on the pitch while representing their clubs and countries. The announced Icons comprise four midfielders and a striker. Obtaining them will significantly improve your Ultimate Team's attack and midfield, ultimately helping you secure more wins in Division Rivals matches.Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons:111 OVR CAM - Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)111 OVR CDM - Yaya Toure (Cote d'Ivoire)111 OVR LM - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)111 OVR ST - David Ginola (France)111 OVR CDM - Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)Also Read: EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored.These EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons can be obtained by opening Store packs (using Gems or FC Points) or by completing (Shard exchanges available in the Gallery chapter).Meanwhile, those who have accumulated plenty of coins can visit the in-game Market and get an Icon of their choice there. However, note that the card prices will be high. Be cautious of overspending and save some coins for future promos.Furthermore, like in previous weeks, several present-day footballer cards will be introduced in Week 3. However, EA Sports has not announced them before their arrival in EA FC Mobile on July 24, 2025 (UTC). You can directly head to the Gallery section of the promo and check them out when they are added to the game.