EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA Sports recently added the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange, offering an 111 OVR CM card of the German legend to celebrate his illustrious career. You can complete the exchange and add the Toni Kroos card to your Ultimate Team to win more Division Rivals matches.
However, you must first learn about the card's exchange requirements to make an informed decision before gathering the fodder.
What are the various EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange requirements?
The EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange is currently available in the Player Exchange section. However, the exchange is only available for the next few days. Hence, you must hurry and get the legend's card as soon as possible.
Here's a look at all the 111 OVR Toni Kroos exchange requirements:
- Exchange 500x Defining Legacies Shard
- Exchange 1x 104 OVR Defining Legacies Toni Kroos
- Exchange 2x 109+ OVR player
- Exchange 3x 108+ OVR player
What are the best stats of the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange card?
As a midfielder, the 111 OVR Toni Kroos card has great stats.
Here's a look at the best stats of the 111 OVR Defining Legacies Toni Kroos card:
- Short Passing - 138
- Ball Control - 137
- Long Passing - 137
- Vision - 136
- Crossing - 135
- Passing - 133
- Long Shot - 132
- Dribbling - 129
- Reactions - 125
- Balance - 123
- Agility - 120
- Shot Power - 116
- Sprint Speed - 116
- Traits - Play Maker, Long Passer, Long Shot Taker.
Note that all the stats mentioned above are of the card's base 111 variant. Ranking up the card will further boost the stats, making Kroos a beast to use in your Ultimate Team's midfield.
In addition to the Toni Kroos exchange, there are several player exchanges available in the Defining Legacies exchanges. These include legends like Andrea Pirlo, Raul, Alessandro Del Piero, Gianfranco Zola, and Ashley Cole. All of these cards have 111 OVR, and obtaining them will also help you win more matches.
