EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA Sports recently added the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange, offering an 111 OVR CM card of the German legend to celebrate his illustrious career. You can complete the exchange and add the Toni Kroos card to your Ultimate Team to win more Division Rivals matches.

However, you must first learn about the card's exchange requirements to make an informed decision before gathering the fodder.

What are the various EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange requirements?

The EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange is currently available in the Player Exchange section. However, the exchange is only available for the next few days. Hence, you must hurry and get the legend's card as soon as possible.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the 111 OVR Toni Kroos exchange requirements:

Exchange 500x Defining Legacies Shard

Exchange 1x 104 OVR Defining Legacies Toni Kroos

Exchange 2x 109+ OVR player

Exchange 3x 108+ OVR player

Exchange 3x 108+ OVR player

What are the best stats of the EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange card?

As a midfielder, the 111 OVR Toni Kroos card has great stats.

EA FC Mobile Defining Legacies Toni Kroos exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best stats of the 111 OVR Defining Legacies Toni Kroos card:

Short Passing - 138

- 138 Ball Control - 137

- 137 Long Passing - 137

- 137 Vision - 136

- 136 Crossing - 135

- 135 Passing - 133

- 133 Long Shot - 132

- 132 Dribbling - 129

- 129 Reactions - 125

- 125 Balance - 123

- 123 Agility - 120

- 120 Shot Power - 116

- 116 Sprint Speed - 116

- 116 Traits - Play Maker, Long Passer, Long Shot Taker.

Note that all the stats mentioned above are of the card's base 111 variant. Ranking up the card will further boost the stats, making Kroos a beast to use in your Ultimate Team's midfield.

In addition to the Toni Kroos exchange, there are several player exchanges available in the Defining Legacies exchanges. These include legends like Andrea Pirlo, Raul, Alessandro Del Piero, Gianfranco Zola, and Ashley Cole. All of these cards have 111 OVR, and obtaining them will also help you win more matches.

Check out our other coverage on EA FC Mobile:

