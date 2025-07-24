  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:37 GMT
Completing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange will enable you to get the legendary midfielder (Image via EA Sports)
Completing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange will enable you to get the legendary midfielder (Image via EA Sports)

Following the reset earlier today (July 24, 2025), EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange. It celebrates the former English and Manchester United midfielder's glorious career and brilliant performances on the pitch. Completing the exchange lets you add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team to rank up easily.

Ad

However, you must learn about the exchange requirements before completing the exchange. This will enable you to collect the required fodder and obtain the 110 OVR midfielder.

What are the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange requirements?

The Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange is live in the promo's Player Exchange section. You can complete the exchange anytime before August 18, 2025, UTC. Obtaining the card will immensely boost your midfield and help you win more Division Rivals matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange requirements:

Ad
  • Exchange 300 x Mighty Winter Shard
  • Exchange 3 x 108+ OVR player
  • Exchange 4 x 107+ OVR player
  • Exchange 4 x 106+ OVR player

Also Read: EA Sports introduces the Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile.

What are the best stats of the 110 OVR CM Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick card?

Michael Carrick's Ragnarok Mighty Winter card has a 110 OVR CM, ranking him among the highest-rated midfielders currently available in the title.

Ad
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the best stats of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange card:

Ad
  • Short Passing - 130
  • Ball Control - 128
  • Long Passing - 128
  • Vision - 127
  • Passing - 123
  • Dribbling - 121
  • Agility - 120
  • Balance - 119
  • Reactions - 119
  • Long Shot - 118
  • Awareness - 114
  • Crossing - 118
  • Sprint Speed - 110
  • Shot Power - 109

Note that all the stats mentioned in the article are of the card's base variant. If you use Mascherano's rank-up items to rank up Carrick's card, the stats will be boosted.

While the stats highlight Carrick's prowess as a midfielder, quite surprisingly, his Ragnarok Mighty Winter card has no traits. However, he has a high attacking and defensive work rate, making him a beast in the middle of the formation.

Ad

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications