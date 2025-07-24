EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

Following the reset earlier today (July 24, 2025), EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange. It celebrates the former English and Manchester United midfielder's glorious career and brilliant performances on the pitch. Completing the exchange lets you add the midfielder to your Ultimate Team to rank up easily.
However, you must learn about the exchange requirements before completing the exchange. This will enable you to collect the required fodder and obtain the 110 OVR midfielder.
What are the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange requirements?
The Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange is live in the promo's Player Exchange section. You can complete the exchange anytime before August 18, 2025, UTC. Obtaining the card will immensely boost your midfield and help you win more Division Rivals matches.
Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange requirements:
- Exchange 300 x Mighty Winter Shard
- Exchange 3 x 108+ OVR player
- Exchange 4 x 107+ OVR player
- Exchange 4 x 106+ OVR player
What are the best stats of the 110 OVR CM Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick card?
Michael Carrick's Ragnarok Mighty Winter card has a 110 OVR CM, ranking him among the highest-rated midfielders currently available in the title.
Here's a look at all the best stats of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Michael Carrick exchange card:
- Short Passing - 130
- Ball Control - 128
- Long Passing - 128
- Vision - 127
- Passing - 123
- Dribbling - 121
- Agility - 120
- Balance - 119
- Reactions - 119
- Long Shot - 118
- Awareness - 114
- Crossing - 118
- Sprint Speed - 110
- Shot Power - 109
Note that all the stats mentioned in the article are of the card's base variant. If you use Mascherano's rank-up items to rank up Carrick's card, the stats will be boosted.
While the stats highlight Carrick's prowess as a midfielder, quite surprisingly, his Ragnarok Mighty Winter card has no traits. However, he has a high attacking and defensive work rate, making him a beast in the middle of the formation.
