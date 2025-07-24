EA Sports introduces the Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile

  • home icon
By Samarjit Paul
Published Jul 24, 2025 05:08 GMT
A new Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile offers Chelsea players (Image via EA Sports)
Chelsea's triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has prompted EA Sports to introduce the Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile. As the name suggests, this pack celebrates the Blues' outstanding performances during the tournament, where they were ultimately crowned champions. It offers you a chance to obtain some of the most popular cards featuring renowned players from the club.

With the hype surrounding this pack reaching new heights, this article is here to guide you through its contents and highlight the best Chelsea player cards you can obtain from it.

Which are the best player cards in the Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile?

The Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile is available in the in-game store and can be opened using 2,500 Gems or 100 FC Points. You will get 100k Coins and a 103-111 OVR Chelsea player card from it.

16 player cards with high overall ratings can be obtained from the Club World Cup Champion Pack. However, the chance of obtaining a high OVR player card depends entirely on your luck.

Snippet showing the best players in the Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)
Here's a look at all the best player cards in the Club World Cup Champion Pack in EA FC Mobile:

  • 111 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer (Ragnarok Mighty Winter version)
  • 108 OVR CB - Tosin Adarabioyo (Best of UECL 25 version)
  • 107 OVR CAM - Christopher Nkunku (Best of UECL 25 version)
  • 107 OVR CM - Enzo Fernandez (Aqua vs Inferno - Aqua version)
  • 106 OVR LM - Jadon Sancho (Aqua va Inferno - Aqua version)
  • 106 OVR RM - Jadon Sancho (Aqua vs Inferno - Inferno version)
  • 106 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer (Songkran 25 version)
  • 106 OVR ST - Nicolas Jackson (Aqua vs Inferno - Aqua version)
  • 106 OVR RB - Malo Gusto (Pitch Beats 25 version)
  • 106 OVR ST - Marc Guiu (Best of UECL 25 version)
  • 105 OVR CB - Trevoh Chalobah (Aqua vs Inferno - Aqua version)
  • 105 OVR LB - Marc Cucurella (Songkran 25 version)
  • 105 OVR CDM - Moises Caicedo (TOTY 25 Lunar New Year version)
  • 105 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer (Winter Wonders 25 version)
  • 105 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer (Ultimate TOTY 25 version)
  • 105 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer (TOTS 25 Elite version)
Also Read: All introduced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 players.

Notably, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho have multiple cards in this pack, which means your chances of pulling one of these stars are high.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
