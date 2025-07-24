All introduced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 players

Following the reset on July 24, 2025, EA Sports introduced many EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 players in the game. The list features some of the most experienced footballers, who have been added to the Gallery chapter of the ongoing promo. The third week's additions are expected to build upon the growing popularity of the Ragnarok Mighty Winter promo, seen in previous weeks. The introduction of these present-day footballers, along with a few Icons, has sparked excitement among gamers, who are eager to try out the seasoned player cards.Which are the introduced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 players?Eight veteran footballers have been added in Week 3 of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter promo. Each of them has an OVR of 108 or higher, making them exceptionally valuable in the game. EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 players (Image via EA Sports)Here are all the introduced Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 players:110 OVR GK - Jan Oblak109 OVR CAM - Marco Reus109 OVR RB - Kieran Trippier109 OVR ST - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang108 OVR ST - Roque Santa Cruz108 OVR LW - Wilfried Zaha108 OVR CM - Joao Moutinho108 OVR CDM - Moussa SissokoAlso Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Franco Baresi exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored.As noted earlier, a handful of Icons have also been introduced as part of EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3. Their overall ratings are higher than those of the present-day players, contributing to the growing craze surrounding them.Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok Mighty Winter Week 3 Icons:111 CAM - Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)111 CDM - Yaya Toure (Cote d'Ivoire)111 LM - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic)111 ST - David Ginola (France)111 CDM - Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)109 LB - Bixente Lizarazu (France)109 CDM - Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina)109 LM - Damarcus Beasley (USA)To get a card for free, you must have enough accumulated Mighty Winter Shards, which you can exchange in the Gallery chapter.Check out more coverage on EA FC Mobile:EA Sports offers EA FC Mobile cover stars Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham as giftsEA FC Mobile Aqua vs Inferno Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards exploredEA FC Mobile Defining Legacies mini pass: All rewards, price, and how to get Pass CreditsEA Sports introduces Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles event