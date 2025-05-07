EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Premier League TOTS 25 players

Following the success of the Ligue 1 TOTS, EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile Premier League TOTS 25 players. The players' list features the best-performing stars in the first division of English football. However, due to Arsenal and Liverpool's great campaigns in the 24-25 season, multiple players from the North London and Merseyside clubs have made it to the Team of the Season list.

The EA FC Mobile Premier League TOTS 25 players' announcement has created a buzz amongst PL enthusiasts worldwide. The player cards will be added to the popular title after the weekly reset on May 8, 2025 (UTC) alongside the Premier League TOTS 25 chapter.

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Premier League TOTS 25 players?

16 present-day players have made it to the Premier League Team of the Season 25. They have outshone others in their respective positions and brilliantly performed throughout the 24-25 season.

Here's a look at all the announced EA FC Mobile Premier League TOTS 25 players:

108 OVR LW - Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

108 OVR RW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

108 OVR ST - Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

107 OVR CB - Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

107 OVR CB - William Saliba (Arsenal)

107 OVR RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

108 OVR CDM - Declan Rice (Arsenal)

108 OVR CB - Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

108 OVR CM - Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

108 OVR LB - Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)

108 OVR CM - Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

106 OVR ST - Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

106 OVR RW - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

105 OVR GK - Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

105 OVR ST - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

105 OVR CAM - Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

As seen, every announced Premier League player has a 105 or higher overall rating. Hence, they will sell like hot cookies once they are introduced to the Market. You can use the Market Pick Tokens to obtain a card for free. You can also get the cards by opening Store packs or completing exchanges.

Note that EA Sports is known for introducing Icons along with the Team of the Season players. This was also seen during the launch of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season 25. Hence, the developers can announce Premier League TOTS icons soon.

