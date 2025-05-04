  • home icon
Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 04, 2025 23:42 IST
Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange is now available in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)
Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange is now available in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has recently introduced the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange to the popular football title on mobile. It is the first major Icon exchange in the TOTS 25 promo alongside the Emmanuel Petit Icon exchange. Gamers can obtain the 112 OVR CM card of the German legend upon completing the exchange. Adding the card will enable them to win more matches in Division Rivals mode.

Players must know that the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange will be available until May 22, 2025 (UTC).

What are the various Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements?

The Team of the Season 25 Lothar Matthaus exchange has a few specific requirements. Completing them will enable you to obtain the card for free.

All Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
All Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements:

  • Exchange 106 OVR CM Lothar Matthaus from Star Pass
  • Exchange 106 OVR Matthaus from Star Pass
  • Exchange 450 TOTS 25 Shards
  • Exchange 3x 105+ OVR player
  • Exchange 5x 103+ OVR player

What are the best stats of the 112 OVR Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 variant card?

The TOTS 25 Lothar Matthaus card has stunning stats, making him a great player to use in Division Rivals mode.

Lothar Matthaus exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
Lothar Matthaus exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the stats of the 112 OVR Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 variant card:

  • Short Passing - 124
  • Standing Tackle - 123
  • Reactions - 122
  • Acceleration - 122
  • Awareness - 121
  • Ball Control - 121
  • Sliding Tackle - 118
  • Marking - 117
  • Defending - 115
  • Aggression - 115
  • Long Passing - 114
  • Strength - 114
  • Vision - 112
  • Traits - Powerful Driven Free Kick, Long Shot Taker, and Second Wind

The 112 CM Lothar Matthaus card also has a high Attacking and Defensive work rate. This makes the card one of the best to use in your Ultimate Team's midfield.

Upon completing the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange and obtaining the card, it will be automatically ranked up to the red variant. Hence, you can use the skill points to maximize the stats. You can also use rank-up items to rank it up to the Gold variant.

