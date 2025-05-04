Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA Sports has recently introduced the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange to the popular football title on mobile. It is the first major Icon exchange in the TOTS 25 promo alongside the Emmanuel Petit Icon exchange. Gamers can obtain the 112 OVR CM card of the German legend upon completing the exchange. Adding the card will enable them to win more matches in Division Rivals mode.

Ad

Players must know that the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange will be available until May 22, 2025 (UTC).

What are the various Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements?

The Team of the Season 25 Lothar Matthaus exchange has a few specific requirements. Completing them will enable you to obtain the card for free.

All Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange requirements:

Ad

Trending

Exchange 106 OVR CM Lothar Matthaus from Star Pass

Exchange 106 OVR Matthaus from Star Pass

Exchange 450 TOTS 25 Shards

Exchange 3x 105+ OVR player

Exchange 5x 103+ OVR player

Also read: EA Sports announces free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile after Liverpool's EPL win

What are the best stats of the 112 OVR Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 variant card?

The TOTS 25 Lothar Matthaus card has stunning stats, making him a great player to use in Division Rivals mode.

Ad

Lothar Matthaus exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the stats of the 112 OVR Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 variant card:

Ad

Short Passing - 124

Standing Tackle - 123

Reactions - 122

Acceleration - 122

Awareness - 121

Ball Control - 121

Sliding Tackle - 118

Marking - 117

Defending - 115

Aggression - 115

Long Passing - 114

Strength - 114

Vision - 112

Traits - Powerful Driven Free Kick, Long Shot Taker, and Second Wind

The 112 CM Lothar Matthaus card also has a high Attacking and Defensive work rate. This makes the card one of the best to use in your Ultimate Team's midfield.

Ad

Upon completing the Lothar Matthaus TOTS 25 exchange and obtaining the card, it will be automatically ranked up to the red variant. Hence, you can use the skill points to maximize the stats. You can also use rank-up items to rank it up to the Gold variant.

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More