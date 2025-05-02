EA Sports announces free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile after Liverpool's EPL win

To celebrate Liverpool's Premier League win in the 24-25 season, EA Sports has announced a free giveaway of a Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile. This is Liverpool's first win under Arne Slot's managerial tenure and their record twentieth top-tier English League title. The Van Dijk card has great stats and will be a great addition to any player's Ultimate Team.
The announcement, which was made through a news piece in-game, has created a massive buzz amongst Liverpool fans and EA FC Mobile enthusiasts globally.
How can you get the free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile?
As one of the captains of Liverpool alongside Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk's free card (100 OVR) is expected to feature in many players' lineups. Obtaining the card is easy.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Given below are step-by-step guides that new and seasoned users can follow to get the free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile:
For New Users:
- Step 1: Download and install EA FC Mobile
- Step 2: Complete the entire Kickoff mode (Tutorial)
- Step 3: Restart the game
- Step 4: Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section
- Step 5: Collect the 100 OVR free Van Dijk card
Also Read: EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to get Star Pass Credits.
For Existing Users:
- Step 1: Log in to EA FC Mobile
- Step 2: Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section
- Step 3: Collect the 100 OVR free Van Dijk card
What are the best stats for the free Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile?
Similar to the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY 2025) variant, Virgil Van Dijk's free giveaway card has stunning stats.
Here's a look at the free 100 OVR CB Van Dijk card stats:
- Strength: 107
- Standing Tackle: 105
- Marking: 104
- Defending: 102
- Physical: 102
- Jumping: 102
- Awareness: 102
- Heading: 101
- Sliding Tackle: 100
- Sprint Speed: 96
- Pace: 94
- Skill move: Ball Roll
- Traits: Long Passer and Power Header
The card also has a high Defensive but low Attacking work rate, making the star a blockade before the opponent's attackers. He can also be a threat during corners due to his high jumping and heading stats.
The 100 OVR CB Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile can be ranked up to 105 OVR using the 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano rank-up item.