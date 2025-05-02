EA Sports announces free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile after Liverpool's EPL win

To celebrate Liverpool's Premier League win in the 24-25 season, EA Sports has announced a free giveaway of a Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile. This is Liverpool's first win under Arne Slot's managerial tenure and their record twentieth top-tier English League title. The Van Dijk card has great stats and will be a great addition to any player's Ultimate Team.

The announcement, which was made through a news piece in-game, has created a massive buzz amongst Liverpool fans and EA FC Mobile enthusiasts globally.

How can you get the free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile?

As one of the captains of Liverpool alongside Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk's free card (100 OVR) is expected to feature in many players' lineups. Obtaining the card is easy.

Claiming the free Van Dijk card (Image via EA Sports)

Given below are step-by-step guides that new and seasoned users can follow to get the free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile:

For New Users:

Step 1: Download and install EA FC Mobile

Download and install EA FC Mobile Step 2: Complete the entire Kickoff mode (Tutorial)

Complete the entire Kickoff mode (Tutorial) Step 3 : Restart the game

: Restart the game Step 4: Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section

Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section Step 5: Collect the 100 OVR free Van Dijk card

For Existing Users:

Step 1 : Log in to EA FC Mobile

: Log in to EA FC Mobile Step 2 : Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section

: Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section Step 3: Collect the 100 OVR free Van Dijk card

What are the best stats for the free Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile?

Similar to the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY 2025) variant, Virgil Van Dijk's free giveaway card has stunning stats.

News announcing free Van Dijk card (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the free 100 OVR CB Van Dijk card stats:

Strength: 107

107 Standing Tackle: 105

105 Marking: 104

104 Defending : 102

: 102 Physical : 102

: 102 Jumping: 102

102 Awareness: 102

102 Heading: 101

101 Sliding Tackle: 100

100 Sprint Speed: 96

96 Pace : 94

: 94 Skill move: Ball Roll

Ball Roll Traits: Long Passer and Power Header

The card also has a high Defensive but low Attacking work rate, making the star a blockade before the opponent's attackers. He can also be a threat during corners due to his high jumping and heading stats.

The 100 OVR CB Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile can be ranked up to 105 OVR using the 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano rank-up item.

