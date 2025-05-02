  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA Sports announces free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile after Liverpool's EPL win

EA Sports announces free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile after Liverpool's EPL win

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 02, 2025 23:56 IST
EA Sports is offering a free 100 OVR CB Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports is offering a free 100 OVR CB Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

To celebrate Liverpool's Premier League win in the 24-25 season, EA Sports has announced a free giveaway of a Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile. This is Liverpool's first win under Arne Slot's managerial tenure and their record twentieth top-tier English League title. The Van Dijk card has great stats and will be a great addition to any player's Ultimate Team.

Ad

The announcement, which was made through a news piece in-game, has created a massive buzz amongst Liverpool fans and EA FC Mobile enthusiasts globally.

How can you get the free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile?

As one of the captains of Liverpool alongside Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk's free card (100 OVR) is expected to feature in many players' lineups. Obtaining the card is easy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Claiming the free Van Dijk card (Image via EA Sports)
Claiming the free Van Dijk card (Image via EA Sports)

Given below are step-by-step guides that new and seasoned users can follow to get the free Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile:

Ad

For New Users:

  • Step 1: Download and install EA FC Mobile
  • Step 2: Complete the entire Kickoff mode (Tutorial)
  • Step 3: Restart the game
  • Step 4: Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section
  • Step 5: Collect the 100 OVR free Van Dijk card

Also Read: EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to get Star Pass Credits.

For Existing Users:

  • Step 1: Log in to EA FC Mobile
  • Step 2: Tap on the message prompt on your screen and visit the Campaign section
  • Step 3: Collect the 100 OVR free Van Dijk card
Ad

What are the best stats for the free Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile?

Similar to the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY 2025) variant, Virgil Van Dijk's free giveaway card has stunning stats.

News announcing free Van Dijk card (Image via EA Sports)
News announcing free Van Dijk card (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the free 100 OVR CB Van Dijk card stats:

Ad
  • Strength: 107
  • Standing Tackle: 105
  • Marking: 104
  • Defending: 102
  • Physical: 102
  • Jumping: 102
  • Awareness: 102
  • Heading: 101
  • Sliding Tackle: 100
  • Sprint Speed: 96
  • Pace: 94
  • Skill move: Ball Roll
  • Traits: Long Passer and Power Header

The card also has a high Defensive but low Attacking work rate, making the star a blockade before the opponent's attackers. He can also be a threat during corners due to his high jumping and heading stats.

The 100 OVR CB Virgil Van Dijk card in EA FC Mobile can be ranked up to 105 OVR using the 91 OVR CDM Javier Mascherano rank-up item.

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications