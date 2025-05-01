EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to get Star Pass Credits 

The EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass has been added to the virtual football title after the weekly reset on April 29, 2025. It replaces the Pitch Beats Pass in the Star Pass section and is expected to build on its success. The new Star Pass celebrates the Team of the Season 25 promo and offers plenty of rewards to boost the gaming experience for players.

The EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass is currently live and will be available until May 22, 2025.

EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass: Price and the best rewards

The price of the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass depends on your location and the available promotions. The Base Premium variant ranges between $9.99 and $14.99, and the Premium Pass Bundle ranges between $14.99 and $22.99. If you purchase the latter, you can start a few levels above others.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Listed below are the best rewards in the TOTS 25 Star Pass Premium version:

Level 1: 100 CAM Paulo Dybala (TOTY 25 version)

100 CAM Paulo Dybala (TOTY 25 version) Level 2, 10, 40, and 45: Mascherano (Rank-up card for 90+ OVR players)

Mascherano (Rank-up card for 90+ OVR players) Level 5: TOTS 25 Logo (Premium)

TOTS 25 Logo (Premium) Level 6, 18, 27, 33, 38, and 52: 100x Training Transfer Points

100x Training Transfer Points Level 12, 24, 48, and 58: TOTS 25 Shards

TOTS 25 Shards Level 15, 25, 35, 55, and 60: 300x FC Mobile Points

300x FC Mobile Points Level 20: 99 LW Samuel Mabangula (Code Neon version)

99 LW Samuel Mabangula (Code Neon version) Level 30: 105 RB Jamie Carragher (TOTS 25 version)

105 RB Jamie Carragher (TOTS 25 version) Level 43: 100 CM Yaya Toure (TOTY 25 promo)

100 CM Yaya Toure (TOTY 25 promo) Level 50: 110 CM Lothar Matthaus (TOTS 25 version)

Some great rewards are offered in the free section as well. However, among those, only the TOTS 25 logo (Level 5) and the Stadion Neder - Day (Level 35) are worth mentioning.

How can you get EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass Credits?

You must collect the new TOTS 25 Star Pass Credits to rank up and earn rewards (including Team of the Season 25 cards) from the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Star Pass. They can be earned by finishing the various Daily Quests.

You can earn up to 135 TOTS Star Pass Credits by playing matches and skill games. You can also watch ads (up to two ads per day) for some additional Credits. If you are consistent, you can earn more than 1000 TOTS Star Pass Credits every week.

