  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025: How to join and new features explored

EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025: How to join and new features explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:13 GMT
EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025 is currently live in selected countries (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025 is currently live in selected countries (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025 for the upcoming season. The limited beta is live for players in Singapore, Malaysia, Romania, Canada, Argentina, and Colombia until September 11, 2025, UTC. Multiple new features have been added to the beta, giving testers an early experience before the start of the 2025-26 season in late September 2025.

Ad

This article will help you download the Limited Beta 2025 and learn about the new features.

How can you join the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025?

The Limited Beta 2025 is currently available on Android's Google Play Store for users residing in the regions mentioned above. To download the app, you must follow the steps:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.
  • Search for EA SPORTS FC Mobile Limited Beta.
  • Click the “Install” button to download and install the Limited Beta 2025.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Meanwhile, the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025 will also be available for iOS users in a few days. To test the feature, download the TestFlight app and install the Limited Beta from there. However, there will be limited slots available for iOS users.

Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Captains promo player and legend cards.

What are the new features available in the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025?

You can experience multiple new features in the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025. Here's a look at them:

Ad

Revamped Matchmaking Lobby

Your team captain and the opponent's captain stand face-to-face in a new pre-match lobby. This highlights the Division status and brings a more intense matchday atmosphere.

Gameply Refinements

An overall amplified gameplay can be witnessed with the following improvements:

  • Improved Referee foul detection logic
  • Faster and more agile Jog Dribbling
  • Adjusted lob through precision
  • Reduced ball control error while receiving driven Ground Passes
  • More noticeable attribute impact for Crossing and Heading accuracy
  • Consistent chance distribution towards the end of a Vs Attack match.
Ad

New in-match HUD and post-goal moments

New match and halftime intros and enhanced visuals after a goal provide an enriched gaming experience.

New Formations

New tactical formations, including the 4-2-1-3 and 4-1-3-2, provide more flexibility in both PvP and PvE matches.

Team Badge System

Newly introduced Team Badges can be collected and equipped to earn powerful team attribute boosts. You must strategically fill badge slots in their lineup, track their collection progress, and earn season rewards by finishing badge sets or player collections.

Ad

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications