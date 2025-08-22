EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025: How to join and new features explored

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025 for the upcoming season. The limited beta is live for players in Singapore, Malaysia, Romania, Canada, Argentina, and Colombia until September 11, 2025, UTC. Multiple new features have been added to the beta, giving testers an early experience before the start of the 2025-26 season in late September 2025.This article will help you download the Limited Beta 2025 and learn about the new features.How can you join the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025?The Limited Beta 2025 is currently available on Android's Google Play Store for users residing in the regions mentioned above. To download the app, you must follow the steps:Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.Search for EA SPORTS FC Mobile Limited Beta.Click the “Install” button to download and install the Limited Beta 2025.Meanwhile, the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025 will also be available for iOS users in a few days. To test the feature, download the TestFlight app and install the Limited Beta from there. However, there will be limited slots available for iOS users.Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Captains promo player and legend cards.What are the new features available in the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025?You can experience multiple new features in the EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025. Here's a look at them:Revamped Matchmaking LobbyYour team captain and the opponent's captain stand face-to-face in a new pre-match lobby. This highlights the Division status and brings a more intense matchday atmosphere.Gameply RefinementsAn overall amplified gameplay can be witnessed with the following improvements:Improved Referee foul detection logicFaster and more agile Jog DribblingAdjusted lob through precisionReduced ball control error while receiving driven Ground PassesMore noticeable attribute impact for Crossing and Heading accuracyConsistent chance distribution towards the end of a Vs Attack match.New in-match HUD and post-goal momentsNew match and halftime intros and enhanced visuals after a goal provide an enriched gaming experience.New FormationsNew tactical formations, including the 4-2-1-3 and 4-1-3-2, provide more flexibility in both PvP and PvE matches.Team Badge SystemNewly introduced Team Badges can be collected and equipped to earn powerful team attribute boosts. You must strategically fill badge slots in their lineup, track their collection progress, and earn season rewards by finishing badge sets or player collections.Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:EA Sports offers EA FC Mobile cover stars Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham as giftsEA Sports introduces Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the EA FC Mobile Icon Chronicles eventEA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges: All players, Icons, and their required Shards explored