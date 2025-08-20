EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges: All players, Icons, and their required Shards explored

The recent weekly reset marked the introduction of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges. It is the last team to be introduced in the Ragnarok promo and features some of the most prominent currently active players and legends of the sport. You must complete the available Shards exchanges to obtain the exclusive cards.

The Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges are currently available in the promo's Gallery 2 chapter. They will be live only for a limited time and will expire when the next reset happens in the game later this week.

Which Icons and players are available in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges?

EA Sports has introduced 17 players in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges. Their high Overall ratings make them suitable options for your Ultimate Team. Adding the Team 3 players will enable you to win more matches.

EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges are now live (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the available Icons and players for the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 3 Shards exchanges:

111 CM - Zinedine Zidane - 1500 Shards

111 ST - Fernando Torres - 1500 Shards

111 RB - Maicon - 1500 Shards

111 CB - Vincent Kompany - 1250 Shards

110 CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 1250 Shards

110 LW - Rafael Leao - 800 Shards

110 LB - Piero Hincapie - 800 Shards

109 CAM - Rayan Cherki - 800 Shards

109 CB - Levi Colwill - 300 Shards

109 CM - Lamine Camara - 300 Shards

109 ST - Peter Crouch - 300 Shards

109 CAM - Morgan Rogers - 300 Shards

109 ST - Mika Biereth - 300 Shards

108 ST - Mathys Tel - 300 Shards

108 CB - El Chadaille Bitshiabu - 300 Shards

108 RW - Rodrigo Gomes - 200 Shards

108 CM - Niccolo Pisilli - 200 Shards

If your Ultimate Team has 109 or higher OVR players, you can choose one of the higher OVR players for exchange. Otherwise, you can select multiple 108 OVR players (which requires fewer Shards for exchange) and build a strong lineup.

