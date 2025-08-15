  • home icon
EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats legends 

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 15, 2025
Popular legends feature in the EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats (Image via EA Sports)
Popular legends feature in the EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats promo (Image via EA Sports)

The weekly reset on August 15, 2025, saw EA Sports introduce multiple EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats legends, along with a promo bearing the same name. The featured lineup includes some of the most iconic figures in world football, players who trained hard in their youth and made it big in their professional careers.

The arrival of the new Grassroot Greats legends and the accompanying promo has sparked excitement among gamers worldwide.

Which legends have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats promo?

A total of 10 legends have been introduced in the new EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats promo. They can be obtained from the in-game store (by opening packs with Gems or FC Points), the market (using Coins), or by completing Shards exchanges (available in the Gallery chapter).

With all these players boasting a minimum OVR of 109, they are strong additions to your Ultimate Team and can help you win more matches in the ongoing Division Rivals season.

Here are all the legends introduced in the EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats promo:

  • 111 OVR ST - Jean Pierre Papin
  • 111 OVR ST - Miroslav Klose
  • 111 OVR LM - Ze Roberto
  • 111 OVR LB - Marcelo
  • 110 OVR LW - Antonio Di Natale
  • 110 OVR ST - Ian Wright
  • 110 OVR GK - Jerzy Dudek
  • 110 OVR CB - Ivan Cordoba
  • 110 OVR ST - Carlos Tevez
  • 109 OVR ST - Tim Cahill

Note that only Miroslav Klose, Marcelo, and Ian Wright have their Icon variants featured in the EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats promo. The others are available as Heroes variants.

Since the Icons tend to be highly priced in the in-game market, it is recommended to use your accumulated Market Pick Tokens for a chance to obtain one of these cards for free.

The legends introduced in this promo offer a wide range of attacking and defensive options. However, if you are looking for good midfielders, head to the Gallery section and complete the Shards exchanges to unlock a present-day footballer of your choice.

