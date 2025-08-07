EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges: All Icons, players, and their required Shards explored

The weekly reset on August 7, 2025, marks the launch of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges. Similar to the previous week’s installment of the Ragnarok After Daybreak promo, many renowned Icons and players have been added to the second week's lineup. You can complete Shards exchanges (available in the Gallery 2 chapter) to get hold of these exclusive cards.
The EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges will be available in the game until August 21, 2025. Therefore, you are recommended to act quickly and complete the exchanges as soon as possible.
Which Icons and players can you obtain from the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges?
A total of 17 cards (12 players and five Icons) have been introduced for the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges. All players have an OVR of 107 or more, making them excellent options for your Ultimate Team.
Here are all the available Icons and players in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges:
- 111 GK - Petr Cech - 1,500 Shards
- 111 LW - Nico Williams - 1,500 Shards
- 111 LB - Joan Capdevila - 1,250 Shards
- 110 RB - Jeremie Frimpong - 1,000 Shards
- 111 CDM - Moises Caicedo - 1,000 Shards
- 110 CAM - Arda Guler - 800 Shards
- 110 ST - Oliver Bierhoff - 800 Shards
- 110 CB - Josko Gvardiol - 650 Shards
- 109 ST - Jan Koller - 450 Shards
- 109 ST - Mario Mandzukic - 450 Shards
- 109 RW - Ethan Nwaneri - 300 Shards
- 109 CB - Koni De Winter - 300 Shards
- 109 CM - Jobe Bellingham - 300 Shards
- 108 LB - Lewis Hall - 200 Shards
- 108 CDM - Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba - 200 Shards
- 108 LM - Moleiro - 200 Shards
- 108 CAM - Sverre Halseth Nypan - 200 Shards
If you have a team full of high OVR cards, you can choose a high OVR Icon or player for the exchange. Otherwise, you can select multiple 108 or 109 OVR players for the same purpose.
