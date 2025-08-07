EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges: All Icons, players, and their required Shards explored

The weekly reset on August 7, 2025, marks the launch of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges. Similar to the previous week’s installment of the Ragnarok After Daybreak promo, many renowned Icons and players have been added to the second week's lineup. You can complete Shards exchanges (available in the Gallery 2 chapter) to get hold of these exclusive cards.

Ad

The EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges will be available in the game until August 21, 2025. Therefore, you are recommended to act quickly and complete the exchanges as soon as possible.

Which Icons and players can you obtain from the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges?

A total of 17 cards (12 players and five Icons) have been introduced for the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges. All players have an OVR of 107 or more, making them excellent options for your Ultimate Team.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing available cards in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here are all the available Icons and players in the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 Shards exchanges:

Ad

111 GK - Petr Cech - 1,500 Shards

111 LW - Nico Williams - 1,500 Shards

111 LB - Joan Capdevila - 1,250 Shards

110 RB - Jeremie Frimpong - 1,000 Shards

111 CDM - Moises Caicedo - 1,000 Shards

110 CAM - Arda Guler - 800 Shards

110 ST - Oliver Bierhoff - 800 Shards

110 CB - Josko Gvardiol - 650 Shards

109 ST - Jan Koller - 450 Shards

109 ST - Mario Mandzukic - 450 Shards

109 RW - Ethan Nwaneri - 300 Shards

109 CB - Koni De Winter - 300 Shards

109 CM - Jobe Bellingham - 300 Shards

108 LB - Lewis Hall - 200 Shards

108 CDM - Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba - 200 Shards

108 LM - Moleiro - 200 Shards

108 CAM - Sverre Halseth Nypan - 200 Shards

Ad

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored.

If you have a team full of high OVR cards, you can choose a high OVR Icon or player for the exchange. Otherwise, you can select multiple 108 or 109 OVR players for the same purpose.

Check out more articles on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More