  EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons

EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:30 GMT
Popular EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons have been announced (Image via EA Sports)
Popular EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons have been announced (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons via the title’s official X account and other social media handles. These cards will be added to the game following the weekly reset on August 7, 2025 (UTC).

The announcement of new players joining EA FC Mobile has generated immense excitement among millions of fans worldwide.

Which are the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons?

A total of 10 cards, featuring renowned legends and present-day players, have been confirmed for Team 2 of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak promo. Each one has a minimum overall rating (OVR) of 109, making them invaluable options to use in your Ultimate Team. Having them in your lineup can help you earn many victories in Division Rivals matches.

Here are at the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons:

  • 111 OVR GK - Petr Cech
  • 111 OVR LB - Joan Capdevila
  • 111 OVR CDM - Moises Caicedo
  • 110 OVR ST - Oliver Bierhoff
  • 110 OVR RB - Jeremie Frimpong
  • 110 OVR CB - Josko Gvardiol
  • 109 OVR ST - Jan Koller
  • 109 OVR RW - Ethan Nwaneri
  • 108 OVR CDM - Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba
  • 108 OVR LB - Lewis Hall

Among these additions, Petr Cech, Joan Capdevila, Oliver Bierhoff, and Jan Koller are Icons. Once released in the in-game market on August 7, 2025 (UTC), these items are expected to command sky-high prices.

However, you can get them for free by exchanging your accumulated Market Pick Tokens. Alternatively, you can play the Ragnarok After Daybreak promo chapters to collect Shards. You can use these After Daybreak Shards in the Gallery 2 chapter to complete player exchanges and earn the corresponding cards.

You can also visit the in-game store to spend Gems and FC Points on packs, giving you a chance to pull EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons directly.

