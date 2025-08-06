EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons

EA Sports has announced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons via the title’s official X account and other social media handles. These cards will be added to the game following the weekly reset on August 7, 2025 (UTC).The announcement of new players joining EA FC Mobile has generated immense excitement among millions of fans worldwide.Which are the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons?A total of 10 cards, featuring renowned legends and present-day players, have been confirmed for Team 2 of the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak promo. Each one has a minimum overall rating (OVR) of 109, making them invaluable options to use in your Ultimate Team. Having them in your lineup can help you earn many victories in Division Rivals matches.Here are at the announced EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons:111 OVR GK - Petr Cech111 OVR LB - Joan Capdevila111 OVR CDM - Moises Caicedo110 OVR ST - Oliver Bierhoff110 OVR RB - Jeremie Frimpong110 OVR CB - Josko Gvardiol109 OVR ST - Jan Koller109 OVR RW - Ethan Nwaneri108 OVR CDM - Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba108 OVR LB - Lewis HallAlso Read: EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored.Among these additions, Petr Cech, Joan Capdevila, Oliver Bierhoff, and Jan Koller are Icons. Once released in the in-game market on August 7, 2025 (UTC), these items are expected to command sky-high prices.However, you can get them for free by exchanging your accumulated Market Pick Tokens. Alternatively, you can play the Ragnarok After Daybreak promo chapters to collect Shards. You can use these After Daybreak Shards in the Gallery 2 chapter to complete player exchanges and earn the corresponding cards.You can also visit the in-game store to spend Gems and FC Points on packs, giving you a chance to pull EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Team 2 players and Icons directly.