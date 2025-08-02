EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange to the Player Exchange section. It commemorates the Spanish midfielder's legendary nearly two-decade-long career, during which he played for popular clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Monaco.
You must learn specific requirements before trying to complete the exchange. This will enable you to collect the correct fodder for obtaining the 111 OVR midfielder.
What are the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange requirements?
The Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas is now live and will be available until August 21, 2025. He can be added to any user's lineup, giving an advantage in Division Rivals matches.
Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange requirements:
- Exchange 400 x After Daybreak Shard
- Exchange 2 x 109+ OVR player
- Exchange 5 x 108+ OVR player
- Exchange 4 x 107+ OVR player
What are the best stats of the 111 OVR CM Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas card?
In EA FC Mobile, stats directly reflect how a card will likely perform in matches. Cesc Fabregas' 111 OVR CM card, available in the Ragnarok After Daybreak exchange, boasts impressive stats, making it a great option to use in the center of your midfield.
Here's a look at the best stats of the 111 OVR CDM Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas card:
- Vision - 140
- Short Passing - 139
- Long Passing - 138
- Ball Control - 136
- Passing - 134
- Crossing - 132
- Dribbling - 130
- Balance - 122
- Long Shot - 122
- Reactions - 121
- Curve - 111
- Sprint Speed - 110
- Agility - 109
- Shot Power - 106
- Traits - Long Passer and Play Maker
In addition, the player has a medium attack and defense work rate. Hence, he will be glued to the center of your formation while creating an attack or countering one.
