  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 02, 2025 03:26 GMT
You can now get a 111 OVR CM by completing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange (Image via EA Sports)
You can now get a 111 OVR CM by completing the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange to the Player Exchange section. It commemorates the Spanish midfielder's legendary nearly two-decade-long career, during which he played for popular clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Monaco.

Ad

You must learn specific requirements before trying to complete the exchange. This will enable you to collect the correct fodder for obtaining the 111 OVR midfielder.

What are the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange requirements?

The Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas is now live and will be available until August 21, 2025. He can be added to any user's lineup, giving an advantage in Division Rivals matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange requirements:

Ad
  • Exchange 400 x After Daybreak Shard
  • Exchange 2 x 109+ OVR player
  • Exchange 5 x 108+ OVR player
  • Exchange 4 x 107+ OVR player

Also Read: EA FC Mobile Zlatan Ibrahimovic Icon Chronicles Chapter 2: All matches and rewards explored.

What are the best stats of the 111 OVR CM Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas card?

In EA FC Mobile, stats directly reflect how a card will likely perform in matches. Cesc Fabregas' 111 OVR CM card, available in the Ragnarok After Daybreak exchange, boasts impressive stats, making it a great option to use in the center of your midfield.

Ad
Snippet Showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet Showing EA FC Mobile Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best stats of the 111 OVR CDM Ragnarok After Daybreak Cesc Fabregas card:

Ad
  • Vision - 140
  • Short Passing - 139
  • Long Passing - 138
  • Ball Control - 136
  • Passing - 134
  • Crossing - 132
  • Dribbling - 130
  • Balance - 122
  • Long Shot - 122
  • Reactions - 121
  • Curve - 111
  • Sprint Speed - 110
  • Agility - 109
  • Shot Power - 106
  • Traits - Long Passer and Play Maker

In addition, the player has a medium attack and defense work rate. Hence, he will be glued to the center of your formation while creating an attack or countering one.

Ad

Check out our other articles on EA FC Mobile:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications