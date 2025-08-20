EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Captains promo player and legend cards

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced multiple EA FC Mobile Captains promo player and legend cards via a post on the game's official X handle. Based on the announcement, 18 cards of currently active footballers and legends of the sport will be the main highlight of the promo, celebrating them on the pitch. With high overall ratings, these cards can be great options to add to your Ultimate Team, helping you earn more victories.The news of Captain promo cards' introduction in EA FC Mobile has sparked considerable buzz among gamers.Which legends have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Captains promo?10 legend cards featuring Icons and Heroes of the sport serve as the best addition to the Captains promo.These are all the announced legends for the EA FC Mobile Captains promo:111 OVR CDM - Lothar Matthaus111 OVR CB - Paolo Maldini111 OVR ST - Johan Cruyff111 OVR GK - Gianluigi Buffon111 OVR RB - Javier Zanetti111 OVR LB - Philipp Lahm111 OVR CM - Steven Gerrard111 OVR ST - Diego Forlan110 OVR CM - Marek Hamsik110 OVR RW - Dirk KuytApart from the three Heroes variant cards - Forlan, Hamsik, and Kuyt - all other legends in the Captains promo will have Icons variant cards, making them extremely rare items. Hence, they will go for a high price in the EA FC Mobile Market. It is recommended to play the promo's chapters to earn Captains Shards and exchange them in the Gallery chapter to obtain a legend of your choice.Also read: EA Sports introduces EA FC Mobile Grassroot Greats legendsWhich current-day footballers will feature in the EA FC Mobile Captains promo?Eight current-day footballers (including popular stars like Messi, Van Dijk, and Bruno Fernandes) have been announced for the upcoming Captains promo.Here's a look at all the currently active footballers who will feature in the forthcoming Captains promo in EA FC Mobile:111 OVR RW - Lionel Messi111 OVR CB - Virgil Van Dijk111 OVR CAM - Bruno Fernandes110 OVR RB - Reece James108 OVR CB - Lewis Dunk108 OVR GK - Roman Burki107 OVR RM - Cristian Espinoza107 OVR CAM - Hany MukhtarOnce the players are added to the game, their demand will skyrocket. Hence, you can use the Market Pick Tokens to your advantage and stand a chance to get a Captains card for free.