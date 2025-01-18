Edkon Games introduces modern 3D FPS game modes in Tactical OPS

Tactical Ops is a new first-person shooter (FPS) by Edkon Games. If you have experience with Android FPS titles, you'll find it easy to jump into this game and will rack up kills in no time. The controls are similar to Call of Duty: Mobile, and the gameplay runs smoothly on most devices thanks to its optimization.

Edkon Games has introduced three distinct 3D game modes for Tactical Ops. This article takes a brief look at what they have to offer.

All game modes in Tactical Ops

1) Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch is everyone's favorite game mode (Image via Edkon Games)

The first game mode available in Tactical Ops is Team Deathmatch. It mirrors the standard mode found in other 5v5 FPS games.

Trending

Here, the first team to reach 70 kills wins the match. Players can respawn at their team's base whenever they die, allowing for a quick return to the action.

2) Point Capture

Point Capture is arguably the best of the three game modes (Image via Edkon Games)

Point Capture is similar to the King of the Hill mode in a number of FPS titles. Each map has a central area that players must stand in for a few seconds to capture and earn points for their team. However, if an opposing player captures the point, they will begin earning points instead.

This game mode unlocks once your account reaches level 3. Some of its maps feature a single centralized capture point, while larger ones may have up to two points. To secure victory, teams must coordinate their efforts to capture and hold a point or points. The team with the most points (capped at a maximum of 200) when the match timer ends wins.

3) Free for All

The first to get 25 kills wins in Free for All (Image via Edkon Games)

Free for All unlocks when your Tactical Ops account reaches level 5. In this game mode, there are no teams; instead, you play as a solo soldier aiming to achieve the highest number of kills out of 10 players.

The player with the most kills at the end of the match or the first to reach 25 kills is the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback