eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign: All rewards, and more

The eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign is now live. This year, on February 27, 2025, FC Bayern Munich celebrated its 125th anniversary, marking over a century of footballing dominance, historic feats, and memorable moments. To celebrate this incredible milestone, eFootball 2025 has introduced the FC Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign, packed with exclusive in-game rewards, special objectives, and an exciting challenge event featuring Bayern legends.

Ad

This campaign offers fans an opportunity to relive Bayern's glorious past while earning unique collectibles in the game. In this article, we have listed the rewards for the different segments of the campaign event.

eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign Objectives

eFootball 25 Bayern Munich 125th campaign objectives (Image via Konami)

As part of the 125th Anniversary Campaign, gamers can participate in a series of special Objectives that celebrate Bayern's legacy. They must include FC Bayern Munich players in their squad and complete specific challenges to unlock exclusive in-game rewards during this event.

Ad

Trending

These limited-time items ensure fans can celebrate the club's historic journey in style.

Campaign period:

Start: February 27, 2025, 02:00 am UTC

February 27, 2025, 02:00 am UTC End: March 13, 2025, 01:59 am UTC

Rewards:

Piece "FC Bayern 125th Anniv." x3

x3 Badge "FC Bayern München 125th Anniversary" x1

x1 Strip "FC Bayern München 125th Anniversary Kit" x1

x1 Strip "FC Bayern München 24-25 1st" x1

Gamers can go to [Missions] > [Objectives] from the Home menu to check their progress and claim the rewards.

Ad

eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign special Challenge Event: Match vs Bayern Munich LEGENDS

Bayern Munich LEGENDS (Image via Konami)

A thrilling Challenge Event titled FC Bayern München LEGENDS invites gamers to go head-to-head with a squad of legendary Bayern players in VS AI matches using their Dream Team.

Ad

This mode provides an exciting opportunity to test one's skills against the best and earn exclusive rewards along the way.

Challenge Event period:

Start: February 27, 2025, 02:00 am UTC

February 27, 2025, 02:00 am UTC End: March 13, 2025, 01:59 am UTC

Rewards:

Piece "FC Bayern 125th Anniv." x2

x2 FC Bayern München Avatar Set x2

x2 Random Booster Token x1

eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign Gallery event

eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign Gallery (Image via Konami)

Throughout the campaign, players can collect FC Bayern 125th Anniversary Pieces by participating in special events and completing Objectives. Gathering all of them reveals the picture of Bayern's home ground, the Allianz Arena, commemorating the club’s achievements.

Ad

These Anniversary Pieces can be obtained through:

FC Bayern München LEGENDS Challenge Event

FC Bayern München 125th Anniversary Campaign Objectives

Gallery reward:

Strip "FC Bayern München 24-25 2nd" x1

Gallery collection period:

Start: February 27, 2025, 02:00 am UTC

February 27, 2025, 02:00 am UTC End: March 13, 2025, 01:59 am UTC

The eFootball 2025 Bayern Munich 125th Anniversary Campaign is a grand tribute to one of the world’s most decorated football clubs.

With exclusive badges, kits, avatars, and legendary matchups, eFootball 2025 offers players a chance to celebrate Bayern’s rich football history in a memorable way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback