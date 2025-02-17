eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians Campaign: Epic and Highlight players now available

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign is the latest in-game event in the title that introduces a special player list featuring some of the finest defensive talents in European football. The campaign gives players a chance to sign Epic and Highlight players through a 150-player Coin Box Draw, helping them strengthen their Dream Teams with top-tier defenders and goalkeepers.

Epic players are based on standout seasons from their careers and feature unique card designs inspired by images from their best performances. These cards also come with Boosters, enhancing specific player stats to make them even more valuable additions. On the other hand, Highlight players have better stats than their Standard versions and can be further developed.

If you're looking to solidify your squad with legendary defenders or rising stars, this campaign is one to check out. In this article, we delve into the details of the eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign.

eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians Campaign overview: Players list, duration, and more

eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians Campaign players can be received through eFootball Coin picks (Image via Konami

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign features three Epic players and eight Highlight players, alongside 139 other currently active footballers.

Each signed player comes from a limited 150-player Box, ensuring that every draw reduces the pool and increases the chances of obtaining your desired player.

One of the major highlights of this campaign is the introduction of Giorgio Chiellini as a new legend in the game, making this event even more special for longtime football fans.

Epic Players

Fabio Cannavaro (CB)

Giorgio Chiellini (CB) (New Legend!)

Bixente Lizarazu (LB)

Highlight Players

Destiny Udogie (LB)

Willian Pacho (CB)

Carlos Augusto (LB)

Davide Calabria (RB)

Lukasz Skorupski (GK)

Diego Coppola (CB)

Stephen Eustaquio (DMF)

Tsuyoshi Watanabe (CB)

Each player brings unique attributes to the field, making them valuable defensive assets for different playstyles in eFootball 2025.

However, the remaining 139 players include a mix of different in-game positions, ensuring a diverse selection in the Special Player List.

How to sign eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians Campaign players

Featured and top Highlighted players in the campaign (Image via Konami)

Similar to the European Clubs Attackers campaign, this campaign's Special Player List also follows a Box Draw format, where players can be signed using eFootball Coins. The key mechanics include:

150-Player Box: Once a player is signed, they are removed from the Box, increasing the probability of signing others.

Once a player is signed, they are removed from the Box, increasing the probability of signing others. No Duplicate Signings: Duplicate signings are not possible unless the Box is reset. However, some Special Player Lists cannot be reset.

Duplicate signings are not possible unless the Box is reset. However, some Special Player Lists cannot be reset. Equal Signing Chances: Each player in the Box has an equal probability of being signed.

Here's the player card distribution in the 150-Player Box:

5-Star Players: 15

15 4-Star Players: 30

30 3-Star Players: 105

105 No 2-Star or 1-Star Players

This breakdown ensures that while 5-star players are limited, every draw provides a fair chance to land a top-tier footballer.

eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians Campaign additional features

Giorgio Chiellini, a new eFootball legend is introduced through this eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign (Image via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign comes with several exciting features that enhance the overall gaming experience.

Players included in this campaign can have Booster Slots, which allow further customization of their abilities through Booster Crafting and Booster Tokens. This feature enables players to improve key attributes, making their defensive lineup even stronger.

Each Epic player in this campaign boasts a unique card design inspired by a remarkable season in their career.

Campaign duration

The eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign is a limited-time event that runs for the whole of next week, so make sure to participate while it's active.

Start Date: 17/02/2025 at 07:30 UTC

17/02/2025 at 07:30 UTC End Date: 24/02/2025 at 07:29 UTC

Use the opportunity to participate in the eFootball 2025 European Clubs Guardians campaign and build a strong defensive lineup for your in-game squad.

