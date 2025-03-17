eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list: Epic cards, new skills, and more 

A fresh eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list has arrived in eFootball 2025, offering an exclusive chance for the game managers to sign some of the greatest midfielders in football history.
This campaign brings together 3 Epic players and 8 Highlight players, along with 139 other active footballers, making it a worthy event for fans looking to strengthen their midfield.
The eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list campaign delivers a diverse selection of midfield talent to suit various tactical setups.
Moreover, similar to other Epic Players list campaigns, the inclusion of Booster Slots enables further customization of players, allowing users to use these special midfield cards for their squads.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All Epic and Highlight Players featured in the eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list
This special player list includes both Epic and Highlight players.
Epic players are based on standout performances from a specific season in their careers, featuring unique card designs inspired by their legendary moments.
Highlight players on the other hand offer improved stats compared to their standard versions and can be developed further, making them valuable additions to any squad.
Featured Epic Players:
- Luís Figo
- Paul Scholes
- Dragan Stojković
Featured Highlight Players:
- João Neves
- Aleix García
- Julian Brandt
- Nicola Zalewski
- Angel Gomes
- Lucas Bergvall
- Renato Tapia
- Mario Lemina
The featured Epic player cards in the list also come with Boosters, allowing for enhanced stats that make them even more dominant on the pitch.
eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list campaign period and signing method
This Special Player List is available through a Box Draw system, containing up to 150 players, priced 100 eFootball coins per draw.
Each time a player is signed, the number of remaining players in the box decreases, making it easier to acquire specific targets.
The campaign started on March 17, 2025, at 7:30 am UTC, and is scheduled to run for one week till March 24, 7:29 am UTC.
Note: It is not possible to sign duplicate players from the eFootball 2025 Special Players list unless it is reset.
New Skills introduced in eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list campaign
This campaign also introduces two new skills:
Momentum Dribbling
This new skill improves a player’s dribbling effectiveness in the attacking third.
The new Luís Figo epic card comes with the Momentum Dribbling skill.
Visionary Pass
This skill enhances the accuracy of one-touch passes, first-time shots, and traps performed by players receiving passes.
The new Paul Scholes epic card possesses this Visionary Pass skill.
Also Read: eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List