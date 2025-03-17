eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list: Epic cards, new skills, and more 

A fresh eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list has arrived in eFootball 2025, offering an exclusive chance for the game managers to sign some of the greatest midfielders in football history.

This campaign brings together 3 Epic players and 8 Highlight players, along with 139 other active footballers, making it a worthy event for fans looking to strengthen their midfield.

The eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list campaign delivers a diverse selection of midfield talent to suit various tactical setups.

Moreover, similar to other Epic Players list campaigns, the inclusion of Booster Slots enables further customization of players, allowing users to use these special midfield cards for their squads.

All Epic and Highlight Players featured in the eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list

eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list is available now for next one week (Image via Konami)

This special player list includes both Epic and Highlight players.

Epic players are based on standout performances from a specific season in their careers, featuring unique card designs inspired by their legendary moments.

Highlight players on the other hand offer improved stats compared to their standard versions and can be developed further, making them valuable additions to any squad.

Featured Epic Players:

Luís Figo

Paul Scholes

Dragan Stojković

Featured Highlight Players:

João Neves

Aleix García

Julian Brandt

Nicola Zalewski

Angel Gomes

Lucas Bergvall

Renato Tapia

Mario Lemina

The featured Epic player cards in the list also come with Boosters, allowing for enhanced stats that make them even more dominant on the pitch.

eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list campaign period and signing method

This Special Player List is available through a Box Draw system, containing up to 150 players, priced 100 eFootball coins per draw.

Each time a player is signed, the number of remaining players in the box decreases, making it easier to acquire specific targets.

The campaign started on March 17, 2025, at 7:30 am UTC, and is scheduled to run for one week till March 24, 7:29 am UTC.

Note: It is not possible to sign duplicate players from the eFootball 2025 Special Players list unless it is reset.

New Skills introduced in eFootball 2025 National Midfielders Special Players list campaign

This campaign also introduces two new skills:

Momentum Dribbling

This new skill improves a player’s dribbling effectiveness in the attacking third.

The new Luís Figo epic card comes with the Momentum Dribbling skill.

Visionary Pass

This skill enhances the accuracy of one-touch passes, first-time shots, and traps performed by players receiving passes.

The new Paul Scholes epic card possesses this Visionary Pass skill.

