The brand-new eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List has arrived, bringing some of the finest midfield maestros from Spain’s top division to the game. Featuring Epic and Highlight cards of these legendary figures and rising stars, this campaign is a must for any player looking to bolster their squad with elite midfield talent.

Each epic player in this list is designed to reflect an outstanding performance from a specific season in their careers. These cards feature unique designs inspired by the legendary moments that defined their season. They also come with Boosters, which enhance specific stats to make them even more dominant on the field.

Highlight players, on the other hand, offer upgraded stats compared to their standard counterparts, with potential for further development. This Special Player List showcases some of the most exciting midfielders in Spanish football today.

Note: You cannot sign duplicate players from a Player List unless the list is reset. Some Special Player Lists cannot be reset.

eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List introduces New Epic cards and new skills

eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List features Epic cards of Davids, Beckham, and Rivaldo (Images via Konami)

The eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List introduces an exclusive legendary roster, allowing gamers to sign midfield greats who have made a mark in LaLiga, the Spanish football league.

In addition to the 3 Epic players and 8 Highlight players, 139 currently active players will be available in the selection.

Featured Epic Players:

Rivaldo – Possesses the newly introduced Momentum Dribbling skill, improving dribbling effectiveness in the attacking third.

– Possesses the newly introduced skill, improving dribbling effectiveness in the attacking third. David Beckham – The English icon known for his pinpoint passing and deadly set pieces.

– The English icon known for his pinpoint passing and deadly set pieces. Edgar Davids – Comes with the Fortress skill, which boosts defensive abilities after the second half if his team is leading.

Featured Highlight Players:

Eduardo Camavinga

Gavi

Iván Martín

Brais Méndez

Samú Costa

Rodrigo Riquelme

Pablo Fornals

Rubén García

The ongoing eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List campaign started on March 10, 2025 (07:30 am UTC) and will last for one week, till March 17, 2025 (07:29 am UTC).

This Special Player List operates on a Box Draw system containing up to 150 players. Each time a player is signed, the remaining number in the box is reduced, increasing the chances of landing a desired target.

New skills introduced through eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List

The eFootball 2025 Spanish League Midfielders Special Player List also debuts two brand-new skills that can have a significant impact on match dynamics:

1) Fortress - Enhances a player's defensive abilities after the second half, provided the team has a goal advantage. (Possessed by Edgar Davids)

2) Momentum Dribbling - Increases a player’s dribbling effectiveness when operating in the attacking third. (Possessed by Rivaldo)

This campaign offers a golden opportunity to acquire legendary former midfielders and future superstars from Spain’s elite league.

