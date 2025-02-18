eFootball 2025 x Barcelona collaboration: All new cards and how to get them

The eFootball 2025 x Barcelona collaboration has recently been one of the most hyped additions to the game. This joint venture is part of the eFootball 2025 and Captain Tsubasa crossover, which aligns with the launch of the Collaboration Volume 2 campaign.

This unique event allows players to enjoy special in-game events, obtain exclusive rewards, and unlock special Captain Tsubasa-themed cards featuring real-life footballers depicted as their anime counterparts.

Among the officially participating clubs, FC Barcelona takes center stage, with two of its top talents receiving exclusive themed cards in this highly anticipated crossover.

Barcelona officially announces its active involvement in eFootball 2025 x Barcelona collaboration

Raphinha's Epic card is represented by Natureza in the eFootball 2025 x Barcelona collaboration (Images via Konami and Shueisha)

FC Barcelona has officially announced the eFootball 2025 x Captain Tsubasa collaboration, introducing two exclusive promo cards:

Raphinha (RWF)

Fermín López (CMF)

These cards feature the players as their anime equivalents, adding an exciting twist for both football and anime fans. Both cards have a basic rating of 82 and can be maxed to 94.

Raphinha is represented by Natureza, the Brazilian attacking midfielder from the anime who is rumored to be the "Soccer King."

Natureza is known for his dazzling dribbling, pinpoint passing, and a style that mirrors Brazil’s footballing heritage. His in-game stats reflect his technical brilliance, making him a valuable asset for players looking to dominate the attack.

Fermín López is depicted as Shingo Aoi, the anime’s "new superstar" and a Japanese midfielder renowned for his incredible work rate, agility, and skill.

Aoi’s character in Captain Tsubasa is seen as a promising talent with an exceptional understanding of the game, much like López in real life.

Interestingly, Natureza, Raphinha’s anime counterpart, originally played for Real Madrid in Captain Tsubasa. However, in real life, Raphinha represents Madrid’s fierce rival, Barcelona, making this crossover even more intriguing and ironic for fans.

How to get the Captain Tsubasa-themed Barcelona cards in eFootball 2025?

Players can unlock these specially designed eFootball 2025 x Barcelona collaboration-special Raphinha and Fermín López cards by using Selection Contracts, which are obtained by logging in during the campaign period.

These cards are part of the exclusive Captain Tsubasa-themed event, allowing fans to sign and play with uniquely designed footballers featuring anime-inspired artwork.

The event includes several other in-game activities, such as limited-time challenges, themed matches, and collectible rewards, ensuring that players remain engaged throughout the collaboration period.

By completing these challenges, players can earn additional bonuses, including boosted stats, skill upgrades, and exclusive customization options for their teams.

Make sure to log in and claim these special eFootball 2025 x Barcelona collaboration stars before the campaign ends, as they are only available for a limited time.

