eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign: Show Time Players, rewards, and more

The eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign is now live in the game, with international action featuring the UEFA Nations League and World Cup qualifiers about to begin next week. This campaign brings exclusive opportunities to sign top international players, complete exciting objectives, and participate in thrilling events.

For fans looking for an International star or to take on new challenges, the eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign is packed with new cards and rewards.

eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign overview

eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign overview (Image via Konami)

The International Cup Qualifiers Campaign is a fantastic opportunity for managers to add national team stars to their squads, earn valuable rewards, and take part in competitive events.

During the campaign period, players can log in and claim a "Highlight: European National Teams" Selection Contract, which allows them to sign an international player appearing as a Highlight card. This ensures that every manager can add a high-quality national team player to their squad.

The eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign started on March 13, 2025 at 2:00 am UTC and is scheduled to run till April 3, 2025, 1:59 am UTC.

The rewards from the Campaign will remain in your inbox till April 10, 2025.

eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign objectives: Earn a Show Time player

Earn a Show Time: National Teams player selection contract through this campaign (Image via Konami)

Players can participate in eligible Events and eFootball League matches to complete campaign objectives and earn exciting rewards, including a Show Time player from national teams.

Objective completion phases:

Round 1: March 20, 2025 (2:00 am UTC)

March 20, 2025 (2:00 am UTC) Round 2: March 27, 2025 (2:00 am UTC)

Total rewards for completing all challenges:

"Show Time: National Teams" Selection Contract x1

"Highlight: European National Teams" Selection Contract x4

Skill Training Program x1

Position Training Program x1

50,000 Exp.

160,000 GP

Players can check their progress via [Missions] > [Objectives] from the Home screen.

eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign Special Tour Event

The Special Tour Event of the campaign (Image via Konami)

Players can take on AI opponents in the Special Tour Event: European Qualifiers and rack up Event Points to claim rewards.

The event is already live and will run till April 3, 2025 (1:59 UTC).

Rewards for accumulating 6000 Points:

Random Booster Token x1

Skill Training Program x1

Position Training Program x1

60,000 Exp.

40,000 GP

Players can access this event via [Home] > [Match] > [Event - VS AI].

eFootball International Cup Qualifiers Campaign Special Themed Event

The International Cup Qualifiers Campaign (Image via Konami)

The Special Themed Event offers another chance to compete against AI opponents and earn additional rewards. If you don’t have enough players matching the event conditions, Loan Players will be available for use in the event.

Similar to the Special Tour Event, this Special Themed event is also live till April 3, 2025 (1:59 UTC).

Completion Rewards:

Skill Training Program x1

20,000 Exp.

Players can access this event via [Home] > [Match] > [Event - VS AI].

Whether you're signing a Show Time player, earning Selection Contracts, or battling it out in AI Events, this campaign delivers plenty of action.

