Eternal Evolution codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Eternal Evolution codes provide useful bonuses like virtual currency and character boosts, as well as unique items that aren't available anywhere else. These codes can be used by players in January 2025 to get the most out of their gaming experience. Players can benefit from codes by progressing faster, completing difficult missions, and obtaining fresh content.

Here's a list of active and expired codes in Eternal Evolution, how to use them with ease, and solutions to commonly occurring problems.

Note: All active codes were tested till January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Eternal Evolution are available.

All active Eternal Evolution codes

The following Eternal Evolution codes are currently valid.

TG9S83H: Gift code for rewards [Added on January 11TH, 2025][Expiry; January 18TH, 2025]

Gift code for rewards [Added on January 11TH, 2025][Expiry; January 18TH, 2025] EE2025newyear: Gift code for rewards [Added on January 7th, 2025][Expiry; January 14th, 2025]

Gift code for rewards [Added on January 7th, 2025][Expiry; January 14th, 2025] happyNewY: Gift code for rewards [Added on January 4th, 2025][Expiry; January 16th, 2025]

Gift code for rewards [Added on January 4th, 2025][Expiry; January 16th, 2025] XMAS2024: Gift code for rewards[Added on December 21st, 2024][Expiry; January 16th, 2025]

Gift code for rewards[Added on December 21st, 2024][Expiry; January 16th, 2025] XmasEE: Gift code for rewards[Added on December 17TH, 2024][Expiry; January 16th, 2025]

Gift code for rewards[Added on December 17TH, 2024][Expiry; January 16th, 2025] MU55AGV: Astral Recruitment Card*20 and Koraxia shards*20

Astral Recruitment Card*20 and Koraxia shards*20 EECANDYFORYOU: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources First2023Anniv: 2 Superior Resource Packs

2 Superior Resource Packs EEAnnivdeux: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources EEAnnivone: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources EESAC2045: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources WeAreTogether: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources ETSEPT4U: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources jainathewinner: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources newarena: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources ThanksHeroGames: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources Back2ee: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources DCFuelTank: Recruitment Cards and Resources

Recruitment Cards and Resources EEDominic888

List of expired Eternal Evolution codes

Below is a list of the game's expired codes:

9EQP89F

G7U3WQ8

UX7H22T

G3P7U9H

V5W83BQ

FH9Q37P

GF72FX3

P7QG4H3

PU29H8L

GN7S22P

How to redeem active Eternal Evolution codes

Using codes effectively will help you level up quickly (Image via HK Hero Entertainment Co., Limited)

Follow the steps below to claim your rewards from active codes:

Launch the game: Open Eternal Evolution on your device. Complete the tutorial: Finish the main tutorial. Find the profile button: Click on the Profile icon on the top-left corner of the menu and search for Settings. Find the Gift Code button: Navigate to the Gift Code button and click on it. Enter the code: Type in any active code from the list provided above. Claim your rewards: Click on the Confirm button to receive your in-game rewards immediately.

If the code is valid, you will get a notification of the items you will receive.

Eternal Evolution codes and their importance

Codes grant items that can make gameplay easier (Image via HK Hero Entertainment Co., Limited)

The importance of these codes increases players’ interest in the game by offering them necessary resources that help to advance through levels much quicker. These codes enable players to get items and currency that can otherwise be earned only through hours of playtime.

How to fix Eternal Evolution codes troubleshooting

To avoid any issues during redemption, verify that you have written the code correctly with the exact letters and characters. A code that has expired won't work, so make sure it is active.

Furthermore, make sure your network is running well because codes can be rejected if you don't have a strong connection.

Any problem other than the abovementioned ones can usually be resolved by a reboot. In the event you are not able to resolve the problem through these steps, you should contact the game's support team.

Where to find new Eternal Evolution codes

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail (Image via HK Hero Entertainment Co., Limited)

Code announcements are usually made through Eternal Evolution's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. New codes are also released within the game through banners and notifications.

Additionally, you can follow Eternal Evolution subreddits or other gaming channels to get updates about new codes.

FAQs on Eternal Evolution codes

What are the latest codes in Eternal Evolution?

The latest active codes are MU55AGV and EECANDYFORYOU.

When are the new codes released in Eternal Evolution?

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on official announcements during special events or updates.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on mobile games:

