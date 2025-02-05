Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass: Cost and rewards, explained

The Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass has finally arrived in the game, and it is bringing plenty of new costumes, Shards, and other rewards. The Fame Pass will be available thrice every season, and the rewards keep getting better. The pass brings six iconic costumes, and some other bonuses and cosmetics will also be available in the reward section.

There is one paid and one free reward progression. Therefore, players who are not willing to purchase the pass can also enjoy certain rewards from it. This article shares all the details regarding the Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass..

Cost and list of rewards available in the Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass

Mediatonic announced the arrival of Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass via an X post, which is currently live on the title's official X page. The pass costs 600 Show-Bucks, and will unlock premium tier rewards. You will also get the Treasure Trove instantly for making the purchase.

However, you can also purchase the Fame Pass Bundle, which costs 1500 Show Bucks. This purchase will also unlock the premium tier rewards and help you get the Treasure Trove. However, you will be able to fast-track 12 tiers and get Duck Fae as a bonus for purchasing the Bundle.

Players who are planning through the free reward progression path will get:

Leaf it Alone (pattern)

6000 Kudos (in-game currency)

Two Dewdrops (color)

Hunting Dragons (nickname)

450 Crown Shards (in-game currency)

Infernal (color)

Into the Dungeon (nameplate)

Infernal (faceplate)

Warpaint (pattern)

200 Show Bucks

Eternity (color)

Eternity (faceplate)

On the other hand, players who will purchase the Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass will get all the free rewards, along with some others:

Treasure Trove skin

I'm on Fire (phrase)

Thumbs Up - Jackalope (emoticon)

Two Jackalope skins

Bewitchment (pattern)

Blacksmith's Hammer (emote)

600 Show Bucks

Spellbound skin

Potion Bottles (pattern)

Powerful Spells (emote)

Orchis Rage

Crown Crafts (celebration)

Brightstar skin

Bountiful Hoard skin

Fiendish Fun (emoticon)

Fiendish Fun skin

Wizard Wishes skin

Chieftain Fury skin

Dawnsing skin

Demon Dread skin

Since you get up to 800 Show Bucks for purchasing the Fall Guys Festive Cowboys Fame Pass, you can get the next Fame Pass of the season for free. Also, note that the skins are available in two parts. You will get the bottom half for completing the first milestone and the upper half for completing the second one.

