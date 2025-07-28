Free Fire Max OB50 update: BR/CS changes, Rin Yagami and Itachi characters, and more

The Free Fire Max OB50 update is set to arrive on July 30, 2025, bringing in some Battle Royale and Clash Squad changes, along with some characters from Naruto Shippuden, a popular anime series. The main highlight of the upcoming patch is the Epic Ninja Trials event, offering tons of rewards that FF enthusiasts may find pleasantly surprising.

Read on to learn about some of the content that the Free Fire Max OB50 update has in store.

What does the Free Fire Max OB50 update have in store?

Epic Ninja Trials

In the Epic Ninja Trials event, you can challenge five iconic ninjas from the Naruto anime franchise: Itachi, Orochimaru, Pain, Madara, and Obito. Each of these characters can perform their signature jutsu. You can try again if you fail, and with each attempt, the probability of victory will increase.

Defeating all the characters will yield rewards, including the Orochimaru Bundle. Furthermore, defeating a particular character will reward you with a 10 Spin Voucher for their bundle.

Battle Royale changes

In the BR mode, there can be a weather change called Tsukuyomi, in which a red moon will appear in the sky. It will turn the high-tier-loot area into a fiery Red Zone, which will then offer better loot and many ninja-themed items. When Tsukuyomi ends, a special airdrop will appear in the center of this zone.

You will also find Akatsuki Keepsakes scattered around the map. If you obtain them, you will receive the corresponding Akatsuki member's skill. However, if you pick these Akatsuki Keepsakes, you will be visible to all players in the vicinity.

Clash Squad changes

In the CS mode, Cyber Points will turn into Red Moon Points. When such points of both teams add up to two, a red moon will appear in the sky in the next round. When this happens, every item in the map will get a ninja-themed touch, including spawn points, Cyber Airdrops, Booyah effects, and CS Store.

Rin Yagami

The Free Fire Max OB50 update will introduce Rin Yagami as a fresh character. She carries three kunai that fly around her. When she lands a shot on an enemy or a Gloo Wall, her kunai dashes toward the target. The farther they travel, the more damage they inflict.

Only one successful hit from Rin Yagami's kunai is enough to destroy a far-off Gloo Wall.

These are some features of the Free Fire Max OB50 update.

