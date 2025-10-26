Gigi in Brawl Stars: Skills and Super explained

Supercell announced a new Brawler named Gigi in Brawl Stars at the recent Brawl Talk. While the developer usually announces two new Brawlers each update, they have delivered only one this season. However, Supercell has promised that another update with a new Brawler will arrive in November.

The Brawl Stars community is excited to learn about Gigi. While we are yet to get the details, this article discusses everything we know so far about Gigi in Brawl Stars from the latest Brawl Talk video.

Gigi in Brawl Stars: Everything you should know

Gigi, the upcoming Brawler in Brawl Stars, is an Assassin who will be a part of the Juju btrio. Unlike many Assassins, Gigi has 7600 HP, which makes her a Tanky Brawler. This will increase her survivability, making her a great pick.

Gigi's main attack is constantly spinning and dealing damage to enemy Brawlers in range. This melee attack is similar to Trunk's, but you must hold down the main attack button, just like Amber. So, naturally, you cannot keep spinning constantly to deal damage. This attack also gives her a movement speed.

Gigi spins to deal damage to enemy Brawlers (Image via Supercell)

Gigi deals about 1000 damage to enemies within her circular range with her main attack. This might seem low, but it happens every half-second. Since she is a melee Brawler, you must get closer to the enemies to deal damage. This means you must stay alert to avoid taking excessive damage during attacks. The movement speed buff while you are using her main attack might be helpful in such instances.

Gigi in Brawl Stars has a unique Super that charges whenever she dodges enemy projectiles. In Brawl Talk, we saw half of her Super being charged by dodging ten Colt projectiles. So, if you can dodge 20 enemy projectiles with her, her Super will be charged without attacking a single enemy.

With this unique Super, Gigi can teleport to a location near the enemy Brawlers. You can easily catch enemy Brawlers off guard and start attacking them the moment you get there. You can then teleport back to your initial location by tapping the Super button again.

While Gigi does not deal much damage when arriving at the target location using his Super, she deals a considerable amount of damage (3000) while returning to her initial location. However, do note that once you have activated her Super, you will only get a three-second window to activate it again to return.

Since she has slightly lower damage and is a melee Assassin, you always have to close the gap to deal damage. Overall, the first impression of Gigi looks promising.

