Brawl Talk teaser suggests Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 22, 2025 15:41 GMT
Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration
Brawl Stars teaser hints at Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration (Image via Supercell)

Supercell recently released a teaser for the next Brawl Talk on October 25, 2025, and it also announced the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration through it. In the recent teaser, we see different Brawlers fighting a boss and trying to send it through a portal, and once they succeed, the iconic Stranger Things music starts playing.

It should be noted that there isn't much information available about the collaboration. With that said, this article will try to decipher certain details from the teaser. Read on to learn more.

Note: Some parts of this article are based on leaks and speculation. Readers are thus advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration: Everything we know so far

In the official Brawl Talk teaser, we see Nita in a ghost costume along with Lumi, Gus, Bull, and another Brawler trying to send the Kizu Kenji boss through a pink portal (much like the ones in Squad Busters). It's Bull's bullet that finally pushes the boss into the portal.

After that, when the Brawler begins to regroup, the iconic Stranger Things music starts playing and the camera rotates. The letters of Brawl Stars start appearing on the screen, we see Spike hanging from a tree, and the whole Starr Park in the background. It seems like the whole of Starr Park is situated in the 'Upside Down' world from the series. This is where the teaser ends.

At the moment, we don't have any information on what skins might arrive in the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration and which Brawlers will get them. Nevertheless, according to SpenLC - Brawl Stars' YouTube channel (a reliable Brawl Stars content creator), this crossover might bring eight skins.

Since the Brawlers were trying to send Kizu Kenji through the portal, there might be some boss battles during the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration. The trailer suggests that Gus, Lumi, Bull, and the two other Brawlers fighting the boss at the beginning of the video might receive a time-limited skin each.

Gus might get a skin inspired by Dustin from Stranger Things, while Lumi might get an Eleven-inspired skin. Bull fired bullets to send the evil through the portal, so he might receive a Jim Hopper skin. For those who may have forgotten, Jim Hopper is the Chief of Police in Stranger Things.

Nita might get a special skin with a Demo Gorgon as her pet instead of the wild bear. On the other hand, since Poco has a guitar, he might get the Eddie-inspired skin during the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration.

Apart from this, there might be a Max-inspired skin, or one inspired by other Stranger Things characters like Steve and more. We might see a Vecna costume or Eleven becoming a temporary character, just like Buzz Lightyear during the Toy Story collaboration.

There is no official release date for the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration yet. However, since Stranger Things' final season will release on November 25, 2025, in three parts, the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration might appear in three parts as well, a week before the season's launch.

It should be noted that these are just speculations, and players are advised to not jump to a conclusion until an official confirmation arrives in Brawl Stars.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
