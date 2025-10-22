Brawl Talk teaser suggests Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration

Supercell recently released a teaser for the next Brawl Talk on October 25, 2025, and it also announced the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration through it. In the recent teaser, we see different Brawlers fighting a boss and trying to send it through a portal, and once they succeed, the iconic Stranger Things music starts playing.It should be noted that there isn't much information available about the collaboration. With that said, this article will try to decipher certain details from the teaser. Read on to learn more.Note: Some parts of this article are based on leaks and speculation. Readers are thus advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration: Everything we know so farIn the official Brawl Talk teaser, we see Nita in a ghost costume along with Lumi, Gus, Bull, and another Brawler trying to send the Kizu Kenji boss through a pink portal (much like the ones in Squad Busters). It's Bull's bullet that finally pushes the boss into the portal.Also read: Supercell server down update After that, when the Brawler begins to regroup, the iconic Stranger Things music starts playing and the camera rotates. The letters of Brawl Stars start appearing on the screen, we see Spike hanging from a tree, and the whole Starr Park in the background. It seems like the whole of Starr Park is situated in the 'Upside Down' world from the series. This is where the teaser ends.At the moment, we don't have any information on what skins might arrive in the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration and which Brawlers will get them. Nevertheless, according to SpenLC - Brawl Stars' YouTube channel (a reliable Brawl Stars content creator), this crossover might bring eight skins.Since the Brawlers were trying to send Kizu Kenji through the portal, there might be some boss battles during the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration. The trailer suggests that Gus, Lumi, Bull, and the two other Brawlers fighting the boss at the beginning of the video might receive a time-limited skin each.Gus might get a skin inspired by Dustin from Stranger Things, while Lumi might get an Eleven-inspired skin. Bull fired bullets to send the evil through the portal, so he might receive a Jim Hopper skin. For those who may have forgotten, Jim Hopper is the Chief of Police in Stranger Things.Nita might get a special skin with a Demo Gorgon as her pet instead of the wild bear. On the other hand, since Poco has a guitar, he might get the Eddie-inspired skin during the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration.Apart from this, there might be a Max-inspired skin, or one inspired by other Stranger Things characters like Steve and more. We might see a Vecna costume or Eleven becoming a temporary character, just like Buzz Lightyear during the Toy Story collaboration.There is no official release date for the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration yet. However, since Stranger Things' final season will release on November 25, 2025, in three parts, the Brawl Stars x Stranger Things collaboration might appear in three parts as well, a week before the season's launch.It should be noted that these are just speculations, and players are advised to not jump to a conclusion until an official confirmation arrives in Brawl Stars.