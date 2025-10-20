Supercell server down (October 20, 2025): Are Clash of Clans and Clash Royale working?

According to official X posts, the Supercell server is down as of October 20, 2025, which makes it impossible for gamers to log into Supercell games like Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. Recent posts from these titles' official X pages revealed the occurrence of an unprecedented issue that hampered the overall gameplay experience.In this article, we will discuss everything we know so far about the Supercell server down issue and what the game developers are doing to fix it.Supercell server down update (October 20, 2025): What happenedSome players have been complaining about being unable to log in to their favorite Supercell games since the initial hours of October 20, 2025. As the day progressed, more complaints arrived, and it was evident that there was an issue with the Supercell servers.Some players even complained that all their IDs were logged out, and when they were trying to log in again using their Supercell IDs, the &quot;Oops, an error occurred&quot; message flashed on their screen. According to the information currently available, it was a 504 server error. Many players thought that their accounts had been wiped out and that they would have to begin again from the start.Server issue in Supercell update (October 20, 2025): What's the update?The developer team of Clash of Clans was the first to address the issue publicly, as they posted on the title's X page that they were aware of the issue. In their first post, they stated they would post once the issue was resolved.Also read: How to hide decorations during attack in COCAbout half an hour after their first post, Supercell announced it was heading into maintenance to fix the issue. The developers of Clash Royale and Brawl Stars also announced the same with an official X post.While the game developers did not reveal a tentative time for the games to return online, according to an in-game timer running in Brawl Stars, it might take one to two hours to fix the Supercell server issue.