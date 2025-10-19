Clash of Clans secret feature: How to hide the obstacles and decos during attacks

A recent post from COC on X revealed a secret feature in Clash of Clans. According to the post, there is a setting that can let you hide the obstacles and decorations (decos) of the enemy base during attacks. In the higher Town Hall levels, the base gets slightly cluttered. Since there are so many different buildings, the boundaries of the base often touch its borders, where the obstacles and decorations spawn.While the base looks beautiful from the chief's perspective, the attacking players often get confused between tiles and misplace their troops. Sometimes, they might fail to recover from this early mistake, causing them to lose the battle.So this article will discuss a solution to this problem, which many of us may have faced while attacking enemy bases.How to hide the obstacles and decorations during an attack in Clash of ClansA recent X post from the title's official page has revealed an in-game feature that can help you remove obstacles and decos during an attack in Clash of Clans. According to the post, there is a setting inside the &quot;More Settings&quot; section that you can change to hide those objects from the enemy base during attacks.Check out how to do so below:Step 1: Open the game.Step 2: Go to Settings.Step 3: Go to More Settings.Step 4: Scroll down to Gameplay Settings.Step 5: Turn off the hide decorations and obstacles in Clash of Clans during an attack.Since Supercell has recently launched a new Ranked Mode to increase the competitiveness in the game, Multiplayer Battles have turned into a critical affair. Losing a battle because of the obstacles and decorations in the enemy team's base can frustrate any player. Follow this guide to remove them from sight for a clearer view of the enemy base along the edges.Follow Sportskeeda for more COC articles:COC October 2025 update inclusionsBattle Modifiers and Achievements in COCMeteor Staaf Equipment in Clash of Clans