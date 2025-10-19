  • home icon
Clash of Clans secret feature: How to hide the obstacles and decos during attacks

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 19, 2025 16:04 GMT
Clash of Clans secret feature
You can hide obstacles and decorations during attack? Learn more from below (Image via Supercell)

A recent post from COC on X revealed a secret feature in Clash of Clans. According to the post, there is a setting that can let you hide the obstacles and decorations (decos) of the enemy base during attacks. In the higher Town Hall levels, the base gets slightly cluttered. Since there are so many different buildings, the boundaries of the base often touch its borders, where the obstacles and decorations spawn.

While the base looks beautiful from the chief's perspective, the attacking players often get confused between tiles and misplace their troops. Sometimes, they might fail to recover from this early mistake, causing them to lose the battle.

So this article will discuss a solution to this problem, which many of us may have faced while attacking enemy bases.

How to hide the obstacles and decorations during an attack in Clash of Clans

A recent X post from the title's official page has revealed an in-game feature that can help you remove obstacles and decos during an attack in Clash of Clans. According to the post, there is a setting inside the "More Settings" section that you can change to hide those objects from the enemy base during attacks.

Check out how to do so below:

  • Step 1: Open the game.
  • Step 2: Go to Settings.
  • Step 3: Go to More Settings.
  • Step 4: Scroll down to Gameplay Settings.
  • Step 5: Turn off the hide decorations and obstacles in Clash of Clans during an attack.

Since Supercell has recently launched a new Ranked Mode to increase the competitiveness in the game, Multiplayer Battles have turned into a critical affair. Losing a battle because of the obstacles and decorations in the enemy team's base can frustrate any player. Follow this guide to remove them from sight for a clearer view of the enemy base along the edges.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC articles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
