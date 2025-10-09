  • home icon
New Clash of Clans Epic Equipment October 2025: Meteor Staff ability, damage, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 09, 2025 13:45 GMT
Clash of Clans Epic Equipment, New Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans
Minion Prince will soon be getting a new Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans (Image via EA Sports)

The COC October 2025 Medal Event is coming soon with a new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment. According to recent posts from popular Supercell-affiliated content creators, the event will arrive with a new Epic Equipment for the Minion Prince called the Meteor Staff.

According to these posts, the Meteor Staff is a passive Equipment that grants Minion Prince the power to summon meteors that deal damage to the defending buildings, and boost the hero's max damage and HP stats.

Read on to learn more about the new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment of October 2025.

Clash of Clans Epic Equipment October 2025 and its effects, explored

According to a recent post from a trusted COC content creator on X (@ClashDotNinja), the developer will unveil the new Epic Equipment for Minion Prince in the COC October 2025 Medal Event. The new Hero Equipment can be upgraded to Level 27.

Also read: COC October 2025 update sneak peek 1

As mentioned, this is a passive Equipment that showers meteors on enemy buildings and boosts the hero's max damage and HP ratings in battles. Check out the table below for more details:

Town HallEquipment LevelsAbility timeAbility damageHero DMG boostHero max HP boostUpgrade cost
9110s2501358-
9210s2501787120 Shiny Ore
939.5s30021115240 Shiny Ore and 20 Glowy Ore
949.5s30025144400 Shiny Ore
959.5s30029173600 Shiny Ore
969s35033202840 Shiny Ore and 100 Glowy Ore
979s350372301.12K Shiny Ore
989s350412591.44K Glowy Ore
998.5s400452881.8K Shiny Ore, 200 Glowy Ore, and 10 Starry Ore
9108.5400493171.9K Shiny Ore
9118.5400533452K Shiny Ore
9128s450573742.1K Shiny Ore, 400 Glowy Ore, and 20 Starry Ore
10138s450614032.2K Shiny Ore
10148s450654322.3K Shiny Ore
10157.5s500694602.4K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 30 Starry Ore
12167.5s500734892.5K Shiny Ore
12177.5s500775182.6K Shiny Ore
12187s575815472.7K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 50 Starry Ore
14197s575856072.8K Shiny Ore
14207s575906392.9K Shiny Ore
14216.5s650956713K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 100 Starry Ore
15226.5s6501007053.1K Shiny Ore
15236.5s6501057393.2K Shiny Ore
15246s7501107733.3K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 120 Starry Ore
16256s7501158093.4K Shiny Ore
16266s7501208453.5K Shiny Ore
16275s8501258813.6K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 150 Starry Ore
So, a Town Hall 16 player will need about 56K Shiny Ore, 3.7k Glowy Ore, and 480 Starry Ore to upgrade the upcoming Meteor Staff Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans to its highest level.

Also read: COC League Floors and Ranked Mode

The Meteor Staff will be available in the in-game Trader Shop from the start of the upcoming Cosmic Rock event. You must participate it and collect the Music Medals. Once you have collected enough, you can purchase the new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment by exchanging these Music Medals at the shop.

Like every other Medal Event, you can also grab some event-exclusive decorations of Magic Items at a discount from the Trader Shop. You can also purchase them by using the Music Medals you have collected.

Also read: Free Magic Potions in COC

The free-to-play players get just enough medals from these Medal Events to purchase the event-exclusive Hero Equipment and some other things. However, by purchasing the event pass, you can get a lot more Medals than usual. You can then use them to purchase all the event-exclusive decorations, along with the Hero Equipment.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
