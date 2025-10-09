New Clash of Clans Epic Equipment October 2025: Meteor Staff ability, damage, and more
The COC October 2025 Medal Event is coming soon with a new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment. According to recent posts from popular Supercell-affiliated content creators, the event will arrive with a new Epic Equipment for the Minion Prince called the Meteor Staff.
According to these posts, the Meteor Staff is a passive Equipment that grants Minion Prince the power to summon meteors that deal damage to the defending buildings, and boost the hero's max damage and HP stats.
Read on to learn more about the new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment of October 2025.
Clash of Clans Epic Equipment October 2025 and its effects, explored
According to a recent post from a trusted COC content creator on X (@ClashDotNinja), the developer will unveil the new Epic Equipment for Minion Prince in the COC October 2025 Medal Event. The new Hero Equipment can be upgraded to Level 27.
The Meteor Staff will be available in the in-game Trader Shop from the start of the upcoming Cosmic Rock event. You must participate it and collect the Music Medals. Once you have collected enough, you can purchase the new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment by exchanging these Music Medals at the shop.
Like every other Medal Event, you can also grab some event-exclusive decorations of Magic Items at a discount from the Trader Shop. You can also purchase them by using the Music Medals you have collected.
The free-to-play players get just enough medals from these Medal Events to purchase the event-exclusive Hero Equipment and some other things. However, by purchasing the event pass, you can get a lot more Medals than usual. You can then use them to purchase all the event-exclusive decorations, along with the Hero Equipment.
