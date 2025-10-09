New Clash of Clans Epic Equipment October 2025: Meteor Staff ability, damage, and more

The COC October 2025 Medal Event is coming soon with a new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment. According to recent posts from popular Supercell-affiliated content creators, the event will arrive with a new Epic Equipment for the Minion Prince called the Meteor Staff.

According to these posts, the Meteor Staff is a passive Equipment that grants Minion Prince the power to summon meteors that deal damage to the defending buildings, and boost the hero's max damage and HP stats.

Read on to learn more about the new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment of October 2025.

Clash of Clans Epic Equipment October 2025 and its effects, explored

According to a recent post from a trusted COC content creator on X (@ClashDotNinja), the developer will unveil the new Epic Equipment for Minion Prince in the COC October 2025 Medal Event. The new Hero Equipment can be upgraded to Level 27.

As mentioned, this is a passive Equipment that showers meteors on enemy buildings and boosts the hero's max damage and HP ratings in battles. Check out the table below for more details:

Town Hall Equipment Levels Ability time Ability damage Hero DMG boost Hero max HP boost Upgrade cost 9 1 10s 250 13 58 - 9 2 10s 250 17 87 120 Shiny Ore 9 3 9.5s 300 21 115 240 Shiny Ore and 20 Glowy Ore 9 4 9.5s 300 25 144 400 Shiny Ore 9 5 9.5s 300 29 173 600 Shiny Ore 9 6 9s 350 33 202 840 Shiny Ore and 100 Glowy Ore 9 7 9s 350 37 230 1.12K Shiny Ore 9 8 9s 350 41 259 1.44K Glowy Ore 9 9 8.5s 400 45 288 1.8K Shiny Ore, 200 Glowy Ore, and 10 Starry Ore 9 10 8.5 400 49 317 1.9K Shiny Ore 9 11 8.5 400 53 345 2K Shiny Ore 9 12 8s 450 57 374 2.1K Shiny Ore, 400 Glowy Ore, and 20 Starry Ore 10 13 8s 450 61 403 2.2K Shiny Ore 10 14 8s 450 65 432 2.3K Shiny Ore 10 15 7.5s 500 69 460 2.4K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 30 Starry Ore 12 16 7.5s 500 73 489 2.5K Shiny Ore 12 17 7.5s 500 77 518 2.6K Shiny Ore 12 18 7s 575 81 547 2.7K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 50 Starry Ore 14 19 7s 575 85 607 2.8K Shiny Ore 14 20 7s 575 90 639 2.9K Shiny Ore 14 21 6.5s 650 95 671 3K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 100 Starry Ore 15 22 6.5s 650 100 705 3.1K Shiny Ore 15 23 6.5s 650 105 739 3.2K Shiny Ore 15 24 6s 750 110 773 3.3K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 120 Starry Ore 16 25 6s 750 115 809 3.4K Shiny Ore 16 26 6s 750 120 845 3.5K Shiny Ore 16 27 5s 850 125 881 3.6K Shiny Ore, 600 Glowy Ore, and 150 Starry Ore

So, a Town Hall 16 player will need about 56K Shiny Ore, 3.7k Glowy Ore, and 480 Starry Ore to upgrade the upcoming Meteor Staff Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans to its highest level.

The Meteor Staff will be available in the in-game Trader Shop from the start of the upcoming Cosmic Rock event. You must participate it and collect the Music Medals. Once you have collected enough, you can purchase the new Clash of Clans Epic Equipment by exchanging these Music Medals at the shop.

Like every other Medal Event, you can also grab some event-exclusive decorations of Magic Items at a discount from the Trader Shop. You can also purchase them by using the Music Medals you have collected.

The free-to-play players get just enough medals from these Medal Events to purchase the event-exclusive Hero Equipment and some other things. However, by purchasing the event pass, you can get a lot more Medals than usual. You can then use them to purchase all the event-exclusive decorations, along with the Hero Equipment.

