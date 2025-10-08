How to get free Magic Potions and other rewards in Clash of Clans

The developer of COC shared certain codes that you can use in the Supercell Store to earn free Magic Potions in Clash of Clans. Supercell recently added the &quot;Revenge is Fixed&quot; video on its YouTube channel, wherein it shared a code that can help you earn one Builder and one Power Potion from the Supercell Store.Trusted Supercell-affiliated content creator Judo Sloth has made a QR code that you can scan to earn the reward. In his X post, the creator has also included three other QR codes that can help you earn three magic snacks if you haven't claimed them yet. Read on to learn more.Free Magic Potions in Clash of Clans and how to get themIn the &quot;Revenge is Fixed&quot; video, COC developer Supercell provided certain codes that give a Builder and a Power Potion. One of the community's most trusted content creators, @JudoSloth, posted a QR code on his X account, which you can scan to claim these gifts directly from the Supercell store.Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to do so:Step 1: Scan the big QR code from the X post.Step 2: Once you are in the Supercell Store, you will see that the code (&quot;BIGBUFFETBOY&quot;) is already written in the box under the 'Redeem a Store Code' section. Click on Submit. Step 3: Then, click on 'Claim gift' option.After that, when you launch the game, one Builder and one Power Potion will be added to your stock.Also read: Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1These rewards are compensation from the developers for the Clash of Clans Starry Ore glitch that appeared after the recent updates were rolled out on October 6, 2025. Players who logged in after the update were getting a massive amount of Starry Ores every time they clicked on the &quot;Revenge&quot; button.The developer addressed this glitch with an official X post on September 7, 2025, and stated that it will fix the bug as soon as possible. After doing so, it released a video on the title's official YouTube channel titled &quot;Revenge is Fixed&quot; and shared the code in that video.Also read: League Floors and Ranked Mode in COC explainedHow to get Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans for freeJudo Sloth also shared three other QR codes along with the Supercell Store code in his post. These three codes are for three Magic Snacks and were first revealed in a previously released game update video. If you haven't claimed these rewards yet, you can do so by scanning the three small QR codes in the content creator's X post.Check out the step-by-step guide to claim those free rewards in Clash of Clans below:Step 1: Scan the QR codes to launch the game.Step 2: Click on &quot;Claim&quot; once the &quot;Claim Reward&quot; dialogue box appears.Step 3: If a &quot;Reward Received&quot; dialogue box appears, that means you have got the rewards. Click on &quot;Okay&quot; and continue gaming.However, if you have already claimed the reward, a &quot;Claiming Voucher failed&quot; box will appear after the second step. Click on &quot;Okay&quot; again, and you can continue gaming.Also read: Battle Modifiers and new Achievements in COC explainedThese Magic Snack rewards include one Builder Bites, one Clan Castle Cake, and one Mighty Morsel. You can find the Magic Snacks by clicking on the small box icon beside the in-game news section (bottom-right corner). You can find the Magic Potions by clicking on Town Hall and then clicking on the Magic Items.