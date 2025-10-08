  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to get free Magic Potions and other rewards in Clash of Clans

How to get free Magic Potions and other rewards in Clash of Clans

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 08, 2025 13:20 GMT
free rewards in Clash of Clans, Magic Items in Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans developer compensates for Starry Ore glitch with Magic Items (Image via Supercell)

The developer of COC shared certain codes that you can use in the Supercell Store to earn free Magic Potions in Clash of Clans. Supercell recently added the "Revenge is Fixed" video on its YouTube channel, wherein it shared a code that can help you earn one Builder and one Power Potion from the Supercell Store.

Ad

Trusted Supercell-affiliated content creator Judo Sloth has made a QR code that you can scan to earn the reward. In his X post, the creator has also included three other QR codes that can help you earn three magic snacks if you haven't claimed them yet. Read on to learn more.

Free Magic Potions in Clash of Clans and how to get them

In the "Revenge is Fixed" video, COC developer Supercell provided certain codes that give a Builder and a Power Potion. One of the community's most trusted content creators, @JudoSloth, posted a QR code on his X account, which you can scan to claim these gifts directly from the Supercell store.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to do so:

  • Step 1: Scan the big QR code from the X post.
  • Step 2: Once you are in the Supercell Store, you will see that the code ("BIGBUFFETBOY") is already written in the box under the 'Redeem a Store Code' section. Click on Submit.
  • Step 3: Then, click on 'Claim gift' option.

After that, when you launch the game, one Builder and one Power Potion will be added to your stock.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 1

These rewards are compensation from the developers for the Clash of Clans Starry Ore glitch that appeared after the recent updates were rolled out on October 6, 2025. Players who logged in after the update were getting a massive amount of Starry Ores every time they clicked on the "Revenge" button.

The developer addressed this glitch with an official X post on September 7, 2025, and stated that it will fix the bug as soon as possible. After doing so, it released a video on the title's official YouTube channel titled "Revenge is Fixed" and shared the code in that video.

Ad

Also read: League Floors and Ranked Mode in COC explained

How to get Magic Snacks in Clash of Clans for free

Judo Sloth also shared three other QR codes along with the Supercell Store code in his post. These three codes are for three Magic Snacks and were first revealed in a previously released game update video. If you haven't claimed these rewards yet, you can do so by scanning the three small QR codes in the content creator's X post.

Ad

Check out the step-by-step guide to claim those free rewards in Clash of Clans below:

  • Step 1: Scan the QR codes to launch the game.
  • Step 2: Click on "Claim" once the "Claim Reward" dialogue box appears.
  • Step 3: If a "Reward Received" dialogue box appears, that means you have got the rewards. Click on "Okay" and continue gaming.

However, if you have already claimed the reward, a "Claiming Voucher failed" box will appear after the second step. Click on "Okay" again, and you can continue gaming.

Ad

Also read: Battle Modifiers and new Achievements in COC explained

These Magic Snack rewards include one Builder Bites, one Clan Castle Cake, and one Mighty Morsel. You can find the Magic Snacks by clicking on the small box icon beside the in-game news section (bottom-right corner). You can find the Magic Potions by clicking on Town Hall and then clicking on the Magic Items.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications