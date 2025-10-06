Clash of Clans October 2025 update: Battle Modifiers and New Achievements explained

The Clash of Clans October 2025 update is almost here. As previously announced, the game is currently under maintenance, following which the new content will be available. Meanwhile, Supercell-approved COC creators are rolling out sneak peeks for the community. So far, we know about upcoming changes to Town Hall weapons, new battle modes, Ranked Battles, and more.

According to certain creators' posts, the developer will also introduce Battle Modifiers to the highest leagues of Ranked Mode and new Achievements to the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. In this article, we will discuss everything we know about them.

Clash of Clans October 2025 update: Battle Modifiers

The developer will introduce new Battle Modifiers in the highest leagues of the new Ranked Mode, arriving in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. These modifiers are supposed to increase your difficulty level.

According to content creators' posts, these modifiers will increase the DPS and HP of defending Heroes, while reducing the same of attacking Heroes. Defending buildings will also have an additional DPS.

Clash Ninja @ClashDotNinja October 2025 Sneak Peek 2: Battle Modifiers The highest leagues in Ranked Mode will have modifiers to increase the difficulty #ClashofClans #ClashOn

Check out more details about the Battle Modifiers in the COC October update 2025 from the table below:

Modifiers Electro Dragon League 2, aka Master League II Electro Dragon League 1, aka Master League I Legend League Clash of Clans eSports(old Hard Mode) Defending Buildings Additional DPS 7% 14% 20% 20% Defending Heroes Additional DPS 7% 14% 20% 20% Defending Heroes Additional HP 7% 14% 20% 20% Attacking Heroes Reduced DPS 3% 6% 10% 10% Attacking Heroes Reduced HP 3% 6% 10% 10% Common Equipment Level Modifier - - - -3 Epic Equipment Level Modifier - - - -6

Note that these Modifiers in the COC October 2025 update will only be activated in battles in the second tier of the Electro Dragon League. Players in the third tier of the list will not experience the effects of these modifiers unless they participate in Clash of Clans esports.

Clash of Clans October 2025 update: New Achievements

Achievements in Clash of Clans are crucial for players, as completing them grants free Gems, the rarest and most essential currency in the game. According to recent sneak peeks, the developer will be adding five new achievements for players reaching the new Leagues:

League Follower

League Enthusiast

League Superfan

League Fanatic

League Lunatic

Clash Ninja @ClashDotNinja October 2025 Sneak Peek 2: New Achievements 5 new achievements are being added for reaching the new Leagues: - League Follower - League Enthusiast - League Superfan - League Fanatic - League Lunatic Completing all of these will give you an additional 3,600 Gems. #ClashofClans

These new achievements has three different tiers. Completing each tier will grant you a certain amount of Gems. Check out the details below:

League Follower

50 Gems for Reaching League 6 (Barbarian League tier 1)

100 Gems for Reaching League 9 (Archer League tier 1)

250 Gems for Reaching League 12 (Wizard League tier 1)

League Enthusiast

50 Gems for Reaching League 15 (Valkyrie League tier 1)

100 Gems for Reaching League 18 (Witch League tier 1)

250 Gems for Reaching League 21 (Golem League tier 1)

League Superfan

50 Gems for Reaching League 24 (P.E.K.K.A League tier 1)

100 Gems for Reaching League 27 (Electro Titan League tier 1)

250 Gems for Reaching League 28 (Dragon League tier 3)

League Fanatic

50 Gems for Reaching League 29 (Dragon League tier 2)

100 Gems for Reaching League 30 (Dragon League tier 1)

250 Gems for Reaching League 31 (Electro Dragon League tier 3)

League Lunatic

50 Gems for Reaching League 32 (Electro Dragon League tier 2)

100 Gems for Reaching League 33 (Electro Dragon League tier 1)

250 Gems for Reaching League 34 (Legend League)

Each of these new leagues has three tiers (except the Legend League). You can get up to 2K Gems for completing all these new achievements arriving in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update.

