Clash of Clans October 2025 update: League Floors and Ranked Mode explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 06, 2025 10:21 GMT
Clash of Clans October 2025 update, New Leagues in Clash of CLans
Clash of Clans October updates bring new Ranked Battles and League system (Image via Supercell)

Supercell-approved COC content creators have rolled out further details about the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. As we approach the update, the community has been excited to learn about the changes coming to the game. So far, we know that the developer is bringing the revenge mode back and making some changes to the Town Hall weapons and Spring Trap.

However, in this article, we will talk about the new Ranked Battles and League Floors coming to Clash of Clans. Read on to learn more.

Clash of Clans October 2025 update Sneak Peek 2: Ranked Battles and League Floors

The two new Battle Modes that were previously announced will be introduced in-game after the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. The regular Multiplayer Battles will now become the normal Battle Mode after the update, and the Ranked Battles will be a more competitive format of the Multiplayer Battles.

According to recent posts from Supercell-approved creators, you will have a limited number of Ranked Battle attacks/defenses per week, determined by the league you are in. On the other hand, you can carry out multiple unlimited attacks in the Battle Mode.

Also read: Heroic Torch in Clash of Clans

Check out the number of Ranked Battles you get per week after the Clash of Clans October 2025 update, depending on the league from the list below:

  • Skeleton (League 1 to 3): 6 battles per week
  • Barbarian (League 4 to 6): 8 battles per week
  • Archer (League 7 to 9): 8 battles per week
  • Wizard (League 10 to 12): 8 battles per week
  • Valkyrie (League 13 to 15): 10 battles per week
  • Witch (League 16 to 18): 10 battles per week
  • Golem (League 19 to 21): 12 battles per week
  • P.E.K.K.A (League 22 to 24): 14 battles per week
  • Electro Titan (League 25 to 27): 18 battles per week.
  • Dragon (League 28 to 30): 24 battles per week
  • Electro Dragon (League 31 to 33): 30 battles per week
  • Legend League: 8 battles per day
Note that all leagues before the Legend League have three tiers (mentioned in the brackets). A player in the Skeleton League will begin their journey from the third tier of Skeleton League (which is League one) and climb their way up to Skeleton League 1 (League three). Similarly, after being promoted to the Barbarian League, the player will begin from the third tier of the Barbarian League (i.e., League four), and so on.

Also, only Legend League players get eight battles per day; they will be eligible for 56 Ranked Battles per week after the upcoming Clash of Clans October 2025 update.

Clash of Clans October 2025 update: League Floors

According to the popular COC content creators' posts, the developer will also introduce the League Floors in the Clash of Clans October 2025 update. Each Town Hall will have a League Floor, so that you cannot get demoted below that League. This way, the players with lower Town Hall levels will not face higher-level opponents.

Check out the list below to learn about the Town Hall levels and the League Floors associated with them:

  • Town Hall 7: Skeleton League 3 (League 1)
  • Town Hall 8: Skeleton League 2 (League 2)
  • Town Hall 9: Skeleton League 1 (League 3)
  • Town Hall 10: Barbarian League 3 (League 4)
  • Town Hall 11: Barbarian League 1 (League 6)
  • Town Hall 12: Archer League 2 (League 8)
  • Town Hall 13: Wizard League 2 (League 11)
  • Town Hall 14: Valkyrie League 2 (League 14)
  • Town Hall 15: Witch League 2 (League 17)
  • Town Hall 16: Golem League 1 (League 21)
  • Town Hall 17: Electro Titan 3 (League 25)
The two new Battle Modes and the new League system are expected to cater to both casual and competitive players. Casual players can take part in Multiplayer Battles and keep progressing. The League Floors system will prevent them from falling below certain Leagues.

On the other hand, competitive players can compete in Ranked Battles to increase their ranks and boost their achievements.

