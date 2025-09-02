Clash of Clans September 2025 update: Removal of trophies, new attack modes, and more

According to a recent X post from the game's official page, the Clash of Clans September 2025 update is bringing plenty of changes to the title. The developer is revamping the matchmaking system to make it exciting and more fun to play. They plan to split the Multiplayer Battles into two new modes, and there are talks of removing the trophies from the game.This article will go over the changes arriving in the Clash of Clans September 2025 update, as per the official post from the developer.Clash of Clans September 2025 update: The new modes of Multiplayer BattleAs mentioned previously, the Clash of Clans September 2025 update will split Multiplayer Battles into two new modes. They are – Battle and Ranked Battle.The community has been complaining about casual players dropping trophies or stopping attacking, while competitive players struggle to climb up the ranks or test strategies without any risk.The new game modes of the Multiplayer Battles will cater to both types of players, helping them play however they want to.Since the developer will also be boosting the Star and the League Bonuses, all users will start earning new and better rewards. The developer also teased Ores being some of them.Also read: How to change scenery in COCThe Battles mode will be available for everyone from the beginning, based on their Home Village levels. The matchmaking of the Battles will be based on your Town Hall levels, and you will have unlimited attacks even in the Legends League.The Ranked Battles will be unlocked at Town Hall 7, and you will face your opponents based on your leagues. You get limited attacks (six) in each of the weekly tournaments of the Ranked Battles.This new system is supposed to allow only the best to reach the top leagues and face the battle modifiers that raise the level of competition.Also read: COC announced changes in Spring Trap mechanicsClash of Clans September 2025 update: New league systemThe developer added new leagues in the system with more fluid progression. The Legend League remains the top-tier league. The League Bonuses will be applied to both modes of the Multiplayer Battles, and you can mix the modes to complete your Star Bonus rewards.Clash of Clans September 2025 update: Changes in Shield system and removal of trophiesThe developer also announced that in the new system, Shields will act more like Guards. You cannot lose your Shield Time by attacking in Multiplayer Battles.They have also removed the trophies from the regular Battles. The developer, however, has promised a fresh trophy system for the Ranked Battles. This change should motivate the competitive players to participate in more Ranked Battles.Also read: Heroic Torch in Clash of ClansArriving in the game from this season, the new trophy system will determine your rank in the new League System. Therefore, the developer is extending the September 2025 season up to October 6, 2025. You can push trophies for a longer period of time to position yourself in a higher league.Since some of the achievements, like the League All-Stars Achievement, will be disappearing in the new League System, this will be your final chance to grab the extra free Gems by completing those achievements before they are gone.Also read: Three best collabs of COC so farThe top-ranked leagues get difficulty modifiers, just like in the Hard Mode. So as you climb the Ranked tree in the new system, beating the modifiers gets tougher.The developer also promised that they will be discussing the other changes arriving in the Clash of Clans September 2025 update in the upcoming days.