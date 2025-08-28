Many players earned the Clash-A-Rama scenery for this year's Clashiversary, and are trying to change scenery in Clash of Clans. Sceneries in COC are purely decorative, and they give a fresh look to your Home Village. You get a Classic Scenery by default, and new ones are unlocked once you have upgraded your Town Hall to Level 14 and 15.

Ad

This article will discuss everything you need to know about them and how to change scenery in Clash of Clans. Read on to explore more.

Change scenery in Clash of Clans with this guide

You can keep different sceneries in your Home Village and War Base. It is a simple process to change scenery in Clash of Clans. Check out the step-by-step guide below:

Ad

Trending

Step 1: Launch the game.

Launch the game. Step 2: Click on Town Hall.

Click on Town Hall. Step 3: Click on Change Scenery.

Click on Change Scenery. Step 4: Select between Home Village and War Base, depending on which scenery you want to change.

Select between Home Village and War Base, depending on which scenery you want to change. Step 4: Select the one you want and click on Done.

Click on Town Hall to change your scenery in COC (Image via Supercell)

Follow these simple steps, and you can easily change the scenery in Clash of Clans. If you change that of your War Base, it will be visible to allied and enemy Clashers during wars. However, if you change the one of your Home Village, it will be visible to your clanmates and players who attack your base in Multiplayer Battles.

Ad

Also read: Three best COC collabs so far

Do note that you need to own a scenery to change it. You can grab one from the in-game shop for real money, and they cost around $6.99 each. Visit the in-game shop, and click on the Cosmetics tab (hanger icon) to make your purchase. Different sceneries are permanently available in the in-game Shop one year after their original release.

Can you get free scenery in Clash of Clans?

Only players at Town Hall 14 and Town Hall 15 can get free sceneries in Clash of Clans. When you try to change scenery in your Home Village, you will see two locked versions for those Town Hall levels.

Ad

Also read: Heroic Torch in Clash of Clans

You can get the Jungle Scenery after reaching Town Hall 14, and you can get the Magic Scenery after upgrading your Town Hall to level 15.

Supercell is constantly implementing new gameplay changes in the game to enhance your experience. The developer releases new sceneries, and makes certain gameplay changes to keep the game exciting for players even after 12+ years of its release.

Check out our recent article about Spring Trap rework in COC to learn more about the latest changes arriving in the game in the next update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More