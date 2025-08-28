Many players earned the Clash-A-Rama scenery for this year's Clashiversary, and are trying to change scenery in Clash of Clans. Sceneries in COC are purely decorative, and they give a fresh look to your Home Village. You get a Classic Scenery by default, and new ones are unlocked once you have upgraded your Town Hall to Level 14 and 15.
This article will discuss everything you need to know about them and how to change scenery in Clash of Clans. Read on to explore more.
Change scenery in Clash of Clans with this guide
You can keep different sceneries in your Home Village and War Base. It is a simple process to change scenery in Clash of Clans. Check out the step-by-step guide below:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Step 1: Launch the game.
- Step 2: Click on Town Hall.
- Step 3: Click on Change Scenery.
- Step 4: Select between Home Village and War Base, depending on which scenery you want to change.
- Step 4: Select the one you want and click on Done.
Follow these simple steps, and you can easily change the scenery in Clash of Clans. If you change that of your War Base, it will be visible to allied and enemy Clashers during wars. However, if you change the one of your Home Village, it will be visible to your clanmates and players who attack your base in Multiplayer Battles.
Also read: Three best COC collabs so far
Do note that you need to own a scenery to change it. You can grab one from the in-game shop for real money, and they cost around $6.99 each. Visit the in-game shop, and click on the Cosmetics tab (hanger icon) to make your purchase. Different sceneries are permanently available in the in-game Shop one year after their original release.
Can you get free scenery in Clash of Clans?
Only players at Town Hall 14 and Town Hall 15 can get free sceneries in Clash of Clans. When you try to change scenery in your Home Village, you will see two locked versions for those Town Hall levels.
Also read: Heroic Torch in Clash of Clans
You can get the Jungle Scenery after reaching Town Hall 14, and you can get the Magic Scenery after upgrading your Town Hall to level 15.
Supercell is constantly implementing new gameplay changes in the game to enhance your experience. The developer releases new sceneries, and makes certain gameplay changes to keep the game exciting for players even after 12+ years of its release.
Check out our recent article about Spring Trap rework in COC to learn more about the latest changes arriving in the game in the next update.