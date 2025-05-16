Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM marks half-year anniversary with Summer update and 100+ free pulls

Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM is celebrating its half-year anniversary with a new Summer update. It arrived on May 15, 2025, with plenty of new content. Players can summon two characters in festival-themed outfits from the Limited Pick-Up Gacha. They can play a new Manager Training Stage and other anniversary events to earn generous rewards. Additionally, the developers are offering a large number of free pulls.

Ad

This article outlines the latest content in Haikyu's half-year anniversary Summer update.

Details about the Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM’s half-year anniversary Summer update

Here are the details of the new content in Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM’s half-year anniversary Summer update:

1) New Summer Festival Limited Pick-Up Gacha banners

Hinata Shoyo's new Pick-Up banner (Image via G-Holdings)

The developers have added two Summer Festival Limited Pick-Up Gacha banners: (Festival) Kageyama Tobio Pick-Up and (Festival) Hinata Shoyo Pick-Up. Both the characters are of Iconic rarity and have a boosted drop rate on their banners. The characters are draped in festival-themed outfits. Both banners will be available till May 23, 2025, at 23:59 UTC+8.

Ad

Trending

2) Manager Training Stage

Manager Special Training event (Image via G-Holdings)

The Manager Training Stage is another event in Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM Summer update. It will be available till May 21, 2025. The event contains six stages, each granting various rewards. One can get Wings, Gold, Universal Skill Fragment, Player Draw Ticket, and more as rewards.

Ad

3) 0.5 Anniversary Special Event

Half-anniversary special event stages (Image via G-Holdings)

The 0.5 Anniversary Special Event of Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM’s half-year anniversary will be available till June 1, 2025. It features three acts: 1, 2, and 3. Each act offers up six stages in both Normal and Hard difficulty. The latter difficulty unlocks upon clearing all the stages in Normal mode. Clearing the stages grants various in-game items, such as Equipment fragments, event coins, and more.

Ad

One can exchange event coins at the event shop for several in-game items. The shop features Universal Skill fragments, Player’s Crystals, (Event) Iconic Player Draw Ticket, Legend Player Draw Ticket, Player fragments, and Equipment fragments. Additionally, one can exchange Legend Player fragments with event coins at the event shop to get a Legend rarity character.

Also read: How to master Haikyuu Legends

4) 7-day mission series

7-day mission series (Image via G-Holdings)

The 7-day mission series in Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM will be available till June 10, 2025. There are seven mission series, each containing five tasks. The tasks for each day are unlocked after you log in to the title daily. For instance, Day one tasks will be unlocked on May 15, Day two tasks will be unlocked on May 16, Day three tasks will be unlocked on May 17, and so on, with Day seven tasks unlocking on May 21.

Ad

Players can complete the tasks to acquire Universal Skill fragments, Platinum Ticket, Gold, EXP, Stamina, and more. Additionally, one can claim an (Event) Iconic Player Selection Ticket upon completing all the tasks in each day's missions. One can use the ticket to select an Iconic rarity player up to Shiratorizawa Academy.

Also read: Haikyu Fly High pre-registration guide

100 free pulls in the Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM half-year anniversary Summer update

Expand Tweet

Ad

The developers are distributing up to 100 free pulls to thank the community for continued support to the title. Players can log in to the title daily for 10 days to receive free pulls.

Besides new events, the developers have also introduced various summer-themed visual effects in Haikyu!! TOUCH THE DREAM Summer update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More