Honor of Kings: How to get Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin for free

Level Infinite has launched a new Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin in the latest Honor of Kings Year of the Snake version. It is one of the many freebies the developers have prepared for the new version. Players can get various in-game items through a sign-in event and experience a new themed mode, battle mechanics, game mode, and more.

That said, this article provides a complete guide to getting Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin for free in Honor of Kings.

Here’s a complete guide to getting Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin for free in Honor of Kings

You can get the Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin for free by participating in the Year of the Snake Market event. This Honor of Kings event will be available till February 12, 2025. It will feature various daily and limited missions that grant Snake Cakes upon completion.

You can sell the Snake Cakes to earn Snake Coins, which can be exchanged for various in-game items at the event shop. Below are the details:

1) Complete daily and limited missions to get Snake Cakes

Complete daily and limited missions to earn Snake Cakes (Image via Level Infinite)

Here is their list and corresponding amounts of Snake Cakes they give:

Daily missions

Share Market once or Visit one other player’s market (once per day) 2 Snake Cakes Log in daily (once per day) 2 Snake Cakes Play one match 2 Snake Cakes (can earn up to 6 cakes per day)

Limited missions

Play 7 premade matches with friends 3000 Snake Cakes Play 30 matches 7000 Snake Cakes Log in on January 28, 2025 5000 Snake Cakes

2) Selling Snake Cakes to earn Snake coins

Sell Snake Cakes to earn Snake Coins (Image via Level Infinite)

After obtaining Snake Cakes, you can sell them at your or your friend’s market to earn Snake Coins. The cakes' market price changes daily, refreshing at 05:00 UTC+0 every day. If your friend sells Snake Cakes on your market, you will earn a 5% commission.

You can sell the cakes in your market by clicking the Sell button on the event page. However, you need your friend’s market code to sell on their market. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Request your friend’s Market code. Note that a code remains valid only for a day.

Request your friend’s Market code. Note that a code remains valid only for a day. Step 2: Go to the Year of the Snake Market page and click the Visit button on the right side of “My Market." It triggers a dialog box.

Go to the and click the on the right side of “My Market." It triggers a dialog box. Step 3: Enter the code into the box that says Tap to enter market code and hit the Go button.

Enter the code into the box that says and hit the button. Step 4: You will see the market price of the cakes in your friend’s market. Click the Go button to visit their market. Tap the Sell button to sell your cakes.

You can generate your Market code by clicking the Share button on the right side of “My Market” on the event page.

3) Exchanging Snake Coins for Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin

Exchange Snake Coins for free Li Bai Skin at the event shop (Image via Level Infinite)

After earning Snake Coins, you can head to the event shop to get Li Bai Vulpes Aeternus skin for free. First, go to the event page and click the Shop button at the top right. Select the skin and spend the required amount of Snake Coins to get the skin. Note that you can exchange Snake Coins for Li Bai’s skin after the feature becomes available in the event on January 28, 2025.

Besides Li Bai’s skin, you can exchange various in-game items with Snake Coins. The table below shows the list:

Items Cost Purchase limit Li Bai hero 3000 Snake Coins 1 Hour of the Snake Avatar Frame (permanent) 2500 Snake Coins 1 Rivers of Time (60 days) 1500 Snake Coins 1 Wishing You Great Prosperity Avatar 1000 Snake Coins 1

