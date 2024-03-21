Best Honor of Kings beginners guide

This Honor of Kings beginners guide provides valuable tips for starting strong and preparing for this Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) title. Developed by TiMi Studio Group, its gameplay is similar to other MOBAs, where two teams brawl with each other to destroy the opposing team’s crystals. Players can use over 70 heroes to engage in 5v5 matches.

Each hero has unique skills and passives and belongs to various classes, such as Assassins, Fighters, Mage, Marksman, Tank, and Support. Hero’s Gorge is the map where players play Ranked, Normal, and other game modes in Honor of Kings.

Below are some valuable tips that help Honor of Kings beginners get an easy start.

Best tips for Honor of Kings beginners

Honor of Kings beginners must learn a few things quickly and practice them regularly. The first aspect is understanding the heroes’ skills, Equipment, and Arcanas. One must also learn about the Hero’s Gorge and its content for map awareness. These are the primary facets players should be aware of before stepping into the Hero’s Gorge.

With that said, below are some valuable tips for Honor of Kings beginners.

Select a Hero and master it

Angela is one of the easy-to-use heroes for Honor of King beginners. (Image via Level Infinite)

After booting up Honor of Kings for the first time, the system lets you choose three Heroes: Angela (Mage), Lian Po (Tank), and Hou Yi (Marksman). These are some beginner-friendly and among the most robust heroes. You can choose Mage class heroes if you like dealing burst damage and crowd control.

Tanks have the highest health and defensive stats and initiate team fights. Marksman heroes are the highest damage dealers in Honor of Kings and excel in the late game. Select one and master it until you become proficient and learn about their skill combos, passives, Equipment, builds, and more.

It will also help you while fighting in Ranked mode, where high skill is required. After mastering one, play a couple of heroes from the same class and try to become more versatile. After playing a couple of matches, use heroes from other classes.

Honor of Kings offers various game modes, such as Infinite Brawl and Mini Gorge. These modes have unique gameplay mechanics and are perfect for experimenting with heroes of multiple classes.

Learn about Hero’s Gorge

Honor of Kings beginners must learn every bit about Hero's Gorge. (Image via Level Infinite)

Hero’s Gorge is the map where you play all matches in Honor of Kings. It contains monsters that grant buffs, towers, lanes, brushes, rivers, and more. Understanding everything about them will help you strategize during matches, push lanes, gank enemies, and more.

Additionally, knowing about monsters' timings, buffs they grant, and characteristics will help you get extra skills and control the battlefield quickly. Knowing about the jungle areas and the location of the brushes will highlight the vulnerable spots to avoid ganks, sneak attacks, the safest paths for map rotation, and more.

Learn about as many heroes as possible

Honor of Kings beginners must learn about as many heroes as possible because they might face anyone in matches. (Image via Level Infinite)

Learning about as many heroes as possible is highly recommended for Honor of Kings beginners. Knowing about all Honor of Kings heroes and their abilities will help you counter them in matches. You will learn how to attack them, escape from them, and what tactics to use while fighting.

Additionally, you will know your teammates’ skills, which helps you understand the ways your heroes can assist them. Since it is a team-focused game, working together and helping each other is key to winning.

Classes, lanes, and positions in Honor of Kings

There are three lanes in Honor of Kings: Clash Lane, Mid Lane, and Farm Lane. (Image via Level Infinite)

There are six classes in Honor of Kings: Assassin, Fighter, Mage, Marksman, Tank, and Support. The heroes play in one of these positions: Mid Laner, Farm Laner, Clash Laner, Jungler, or Roaming.

Each class has a unique play style, as listed below:

Mage: Mage class heroes occupy Mid Lane and specialize in dealing with burst damage and crowd control.

Mage class heroes occupy Mid Lane and specialize in dealing with burst damage and crowd control. Marksman: Marksman heroes are ranged attackers who deal high damage. They take the Farm Lane, which is rich in resources, to help them dominate the late game.

Marksman heroes are ranged attackers who deal high damage. They take the Farm Lane, which is rich in resources, to help them dominate the late game. Assassin: Assassin class heroes have the highest mobility and usually take the Jungler position in matches. They have high damage-dealing ability and excel in early to mid-game.

Assassin class heroes have the highest mobility and usually take the Jungler position in matches. They have high damage-dealing ability and excel in early to mid-game. Fighter: Fighter-class heroes can survive longer in the match and usually take the Clash Lane. They have high damage output and are melee attackers.

Fighter-class heroes can survive longer in the match and usually take the Clash Lane. They have high damage output and are melee attackers. Tank: Tank-class heroes have the highest health and can withstand damage. They roam around during the match and protect other class heroes like Marksman and Mages.

Tank-class heroes have the highest health and can withstand damage. They roam around during the match and protect other class heroes like Marksman and Mages. Support: Support class heroes aid teammates in battles by providing buffs, heals, and debuffing opponents. They have low health and require good positioning to avoid dying often.

Learn about Arcanas and Equipments

Honor of Kings beginners must learn about Arcanas and equipment to for a robust hero build. (Image via level Infinite)

Arcanas and Equipment are the most critical in-game items. Honor of Kings beginners must learn about them along with heroes’ skills and abilities. They help you improve heroes’ abilities during matches, which makes a huge difference in winning.

Arcanas boost heroes’ base stats, which becomes helpful in the early game. They come in three types: Red (boosts damage), Blue (boosts self-regeneration), and Green (boosts defensive abilities). They increase Physical attack, HP, movement speed, cooldown reduction, and more.

Equipment, on the other hand, are items that buff heroes during matches. There are six kinds of Equipment: Physical, Magical, Defense, Movement, Roaming, and Jungling. Each category contains various items you purchase during matches with gold from farming.

