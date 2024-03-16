5 best Assassins in Honor of Kings for beginners

Choosing the best Assassins in Honor of Kings is a crucial aspect of building a team. This is due to the class' ability to take on the jungle monsters in the initial minutes of a match. These champions come with great damage-dealing abilities and high attack speed. Since there are several jungle monsters in the game, these two aspects of gameplay become crucial for fast farming.

The best Assassins in Honor of Kings must be able to unlock all their skills and reach level five as soon as possible, as their high damage-dealing capabilities help allies a lot in teamfights.

You can check out our Honor of Kings meta tier list to find out the ranking of these amazing champions. However, this article lists the best Assassins in Honor of Kings for beginners.

Note: This list of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

List of five of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings

1) Li Bai

Li Bai is among the best Assassins in Honor of Kings for beginners. The late-game hero has a unique passive that helps him get one Sword Energy upon hitting a non-structure enemy unit (that isn't a tower) with his basic attack.

This can go up to four stacks and lasts for three seconds. Upon collecting the fourth stack, the champion enters his Way of the Sword form, gains extra Physical Attack, and unlocks his ultimate.

Li Bai uses his first skill to dash twice toward the target direction with Drunken Sword Style and deals up to 375 (+10% Physical Attack) physical damage. His first skill also stuns the enemies for 0.5 seconds while gaining one Sword Energy. He returns to his initial location upon using the skill a third time.

Thanks to his second skill, Li Bai creates a Green Lotus Sword Formation around himself, dealing 200 (+65% extra Physical Attack) physical damage to the nearest foes. This sword formation deals 325 (+115% extra Physical Attack) physical damage to enemies touching the edge of the formation. It also slows down enemies by 90% for a second.

However, the best part of Li Bai's second skill is he removes all crowd control effects on him and becomes untargetable.

Finally, Li Bai’s ultimate helps him transform into a sword and slash at the target area five times. He deals 250 (+50% extra Physical Attack) physical damage with each slash. However, when attacking multiple heroes, the damage will be reduced by 15%. This skill also removes all crowd control effects on him, making him untargetable.

2) Ying

Ying is one of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings (Image via Timi Studio)

Ying is one of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings. This dual-class champion is also effective as a Fighter. However, she is mostly used for Jungler's role.

Ying's unique passive grants her a stack of Spear Will for five seconds, which will enhance her next Basic Attack. It consumes all existing stacks of Spear Will and unleashes different Spear Will skills.

Ying’s first skill makes enemies airborne for 0.5 seconds and deals 100 (+50% Physical Attack) physical damage. Her second skill increases her movement speed by 30%. Once charged up, the champion dashes towards the enemies and sweeps them clean. This skill deals up to 160 (+100% Physical Attack) physical damage and reduces the enemy’s movement speed by 30% for one second.

Ying’s ultimate helps her dash towards the target direction, damaging and launching enemies upwards. Then, she returns to her initial position, pulling enemies a little closer. This is when she activates her ultimate skill for a second time for continuous damage to the enemy champion.

3) Jing

Jing has some unique powers, making her one of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings. Her passive summons her image, which attacks the enemy. Both the character and her image put different marks on enemies. Whenever enemies have both types of marks at the same time, they get damaged, and Jing’s first and second skills get refreshed.

If no image is present while using Jing's first skill, an image, which copies all her skill moves except for her ultimate, is created.

Using her second skill, Jing can dash toward the target direction, dealing damage to any enemies in her path. This helps enhance her basic attack to deal damage a total of three times.

With this second skill, Jing and her image damage the nearest foes. She also recovers her health and gains a movement speed. She summons an image when using her second skill as well (given no images are present).

Jing uses her ultimate ability to dash forward and become untargetable, dragging enemies into her circle and immobilizing them. She gains damage reduction while in the circle. She can also swap places with her image and recover her health. Damaging enemies refreshes this skill, making her a formidable champion in the game.

4) Wukong

Wukong is a late-game dominant Assassin/Fighter champion with a unique passive that enhances the next basic attack to a death strike that deals extra damage.

Wukong’s first skill helps him gain increased movement speed and blocks the damage and effects of the next enemy hero skill. He gains temporary invulnerability and a shield after every successful block.

Wukong heads toward the target direction and hits units during this shift. This helps him trigger another shift along with a movement speed boost. This second skill is best used to deal damage to monsters. The lower the monster’s health, the higher the damage level.

Finally, Wukong uses his ultimate skill to launch enemies into the air, damaging them and placing three marks on them. His basic attack removes one mark and deals extra damage every time.

5) Mulan

If you are looking for the best Assassins in Honor of Kings, Mulan is another great choice. This dual-class champion is among the best Fighters in Honor of Kings.

With her unique passive, Mulan gains movement speed while using her dual swords. Her skill and basic attacks place a mark on enemies due to this passive, inflicting damage, silence, and slow effects, but it disappears at five stacks.

Mulan’s second skill helps her dash toward the target direction. The direction of the second dash can be controlled. Each of these dashes damages enemies in her path. She can use the skill a second time provided that it hits an enemy.

Mulan’s second skill throws a light sword toward the target, slowing and dealing damage to enemies in range. Once Mulan reaches the light sword, she puts it away to reduce her second skill’s cooldown.

Mulan uses her ultimate skill to deal damage to enemies within her range and get damage reduction. It enhances her Physical Attack for a certain period, making her one of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings.

This list of the best Assassins in Honor of Kings is curated with the current meta of the title in mind. Since the title is relatively new, these easy-to-practice, high-damage-dealing champions will help you increase your chances of winning easily.

