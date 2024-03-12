5 best Tanks in Honor of Kings for beginners

The best Tanks in Honor of Kings can be hard to find, but they are crucial parts of any successful HoK team. These highly durable champions soak up damage from enemies in teamfights, saving their allies' health. Another huge advantage is that they can easily stun or slow down enemies, which helps allies gather kills.

While the best Tanks in Honor of Kings do not possess immense offensive stats, they help the team a lot with their strongholds. But since it has been less than a month since the game’s launch, it can be hard for beginners to pick the best Tanks.

Who is the strongest Tank in Honor of Kings? Some of the best Tanks in Honor of Kings for beginners

Recruiting the strongest Tanks in Honor of Kings can substantially increase your chances of winning. Timi Studio Group introduced a bunch of Tanks during the initial global launch.

While you can check out our Honor of Kings meta tier list to find the top Tanks currently, here is a list of the five best Tanks in Honor of Kings for beginners.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s point of view.

1) Zhang Fei

Zhang Fei is one of the best Tanks in Honor of Kings (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Zhang Fei is among the best Tanks in Honor of Kings and stands at the front lines in each lane to soak up enemy attacks and support allies. This hybrid Martial Artist’s unique passive grants madness to his Human form, while reducing the enemy's movement speed when spells are cast upon them in his Ferali form.

The General of Shu’s first skill deals damage and knocks back enemy heroes with each hit. When using his second skill, Zhang Fei leaps towards the target location, grants a shield to nearby allies, and gains extra madness for every ally shielded.

Zhang Fei's ultimate skill transforms him, grants him a shield, and helps him become invisible for a few seconds. The champion roars when the ultimate skill is active. This roar causes a gust of wind that deals damage and knocks the enemy back, stunning them for a little while. It also increases the unit’s movement speed.

2) Lian Po

Lian Po can give you a competitive advantage as a Roamer (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Lian Po is among the best Tanks in Honor of Kings. He relies on his crowd-control and fight-initiation qualities to help his teammates in every fight. The unique passive of this head of the Gandan Clan gains him immunity while using his skills. He also gains Battle Spirit upon entering combat and using basic attacks or skills.

Lian Po's passive skill increases damage reduction and helps you gain attack speed and maximum battle spirit. His first skill allows him to charge at the target, dealing damage and launching enemies in his path into the air. His second skill gives him a shield and slow nearby enemies. After a short delay, it deals damage to the foes in his range.

Lastly, Lian Po leaps towards the target and hammers the ground three times. The first two of these hammer strikes deal damage and slow enemies, while the final one knocks them into the air while dealing damage.

3) Liu Shan

Liu Shan is one of the best Tanks in Honor of Kings (Image via Timi Group Studio)

Liu Shan is among the top Tanks you unlock in your initial play hours. Currently standing at the A tier in the current HoK tier list, the tactical support mostly focuses on push and crowd-control skills.

Liu Shan’s amazing passive helps her deal equal damage to towers and helps her disrupt them. Therefore, she becomes an automatic choice for tower diving.

Her first skill grants her a shield while increasing movement speed and enhancing the next basic attack, dealing damage to the target enemy. Her second skill stuns enemies, making it the most used skill in teamfights.

Her ultimate launch is a spinning attack that deals continuous damage to enemies, making her one of the best Tanks in Honor of Kings. While spinning, the champion's basic attack slows down and deals damage to targets.

4) Zhuangzi

Zhuangzhi is one of the best Tanks in Honor of Kings (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Zhuangzi is a late-game Guardian Support type champion with an amazing passive that removes crowd-control effects and also increases his movement speed. One of the best Tanks in Honor of Kings, he arrives on the battlefield riding his catfish and helps his team gank on enemy champions.

His first skill releases dream butterflies in a fan-shaped area; this inflicts damage and slows down the enemies within range. His second skill, on the other hand, increases the ally's movement speed, and grants stacks every time he deals damage, up to five stacks. Each of these stacks increases skill damage. A unique passive also comes into play when Zhuangzi uses this skill, which periodically casts Sleep Starts.

Finally, his ultimate also helps to remove crowd-control effects of allies within range and increases shield, helping the best mages of HoK nearby and other champions with longer durability.

5) Donghuang

Donghuang is among the best Tanks in Honor of Kings with great damage-dealing capabilities (Image via Timi Studio Group)

Donghuang is an Attack-Support type tank with great recovery and crowd-control abilities. This early-game dominant champion is among the best Tanks in Honor of Kings to use as his passive constantly inflicts damage to enemies while restoring his health. Whenever the dark orb revolving around him hits an enemy, it damages them and helps restore Donghuang’s health.

The champion’s first skill deals damage to enemies in range and summons a new dark orb, which, due to his passive, deals continuous damage to heroes. Donghuang can summon three dark orbs at a time, and each successful hit on the enemy reduces this skill’s cooldown.

His second skill unleashes three dark orbs towards the target that inflict vast damage upon hitting the enemy champions. Using his second skill also helps in increasing his movement speed, while the first two dark orbs unleashed slow them down, and the third one stuns them.

Finally, Donghuang suppresses the enemy champions and summons three dark orbs with the use of his ultimate. Once he damages his target during suppression, the enemy will take the same amount of damage.

While the developer has released about 20 Tanks so far, these are the five best Tanks in Honor of Kings for beginners. Since they are not particularly damage-dealing units, many beginners may find them boring. Therefore, this list has focused on the top-tier Tanks in the current meta that have some damage-dealing aspects to their gameplay apart from crowd control, fight initiation, and other aspects.

