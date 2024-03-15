Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge map guide: Overview, Monsters, and more

Our Honor of Kings Hero's Gorge map guide explains every bit about the battlefield. Gathering information about the battlefield is like winning half the battle. This MOBA title’s map contains creatures that grant buffs or debuffs, towers, brushes, teleportation portals, lanes, and more. Learning about their features and overall environment creates map awareness, which helps in multiple ways.

After gaining knowledge about the map, players can strategize team fights, farm effectively, gank enemies, and more. Therefore, this article provides all the details about the map, helping gamers understand what they are stepping into. It details everything about Hero’s Gorge, where Honor of Kings players engage in 5v5 matches in Normal or Ranked mode.

Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge map overview

Hero's Gorge is the standard map for Normal and Ranked mode in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Hero’s Gorge is the standard Normal and Ranked mode map in Honor of Kings. Each team spawns on their respective bases and deploys on three lanes to destroy the enemy's crystal to win a match.

A river runs horizontally, dividing the map into two and connecting the lanes. The Jungle areas are situated on either side near the river, where various monsters spawn. These Honor of King creatures grant various buffs, Gold, EXP, and more.

The map has three lanes: Clash, Farm, and Mid. The first two lanes are the longest route to the enemy’s base at the map’s edge. Conversely, the Mid lane is the shortest route, usually covered by Mage class heroes.

Each side has three types of towers: Inner, Outer, and High Ground. Hero’s Gorge contains brushes, where any hero can hide, and sprites spawn near them, granting Gold and EXP when slayed. Below are details about monsters, towers, and other things players stumble upon in Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge.

Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge map guide: Monsters and neutral creatures

The Honor of Kings players can slay five Monsters and neutral creatures for various rewards in Hero's Gorge. The former grants various buffs to heroes and minions, whereas the latter grants Gold and EXP. Below are their details and kill earnings:

Tempest Dragon

Tempest Dragon in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Type: Legendary

Legendary Spawn time: 20 minutes

20 minutes Respawn interval: Every 3 minutes when slayed

Every 3 minutes when slayed Spawn place: Near Shadow Overlord and Shadow Tyrant.

Kill earnings:

Minion waves are replaced with Tempest Vanguards, which can stop the towers’ attacks for five seconds.

All heroes gain the Storm Awakening buff that automatically deals true damage equal to 5% of the target’s maximum health to nearby enemy heroes. Non-hero units intake 20% more damage from the attack.

All heroes get Blessings of Lightning, which grants a shield that absorbs damage equal to 20% to 50% of the max health of the player who slays the monster. The shield’s ability boosts by 1.5% (up to 50%) every 30 seconds.

Overlord

Shadow Overlord in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Type: Epic

Epic Spawn time: 4 minutes

4 minutes Respawn interval: 4 minutes

Overlord’s kill earnings:

The next 2 minion waves that spawn after slaying the Overlord on all lanes are replaced by Overlord Vanguards. The Overlord Vanguards intake 50% less damage from towers.

It also grants Primal Bond debuffs, which reduce damage from Overlord and Tyrants by 50% for 90 seconds.

Overlord transforms into Shadow Overlord at the 10-minute mark, which respawns every 3 minutes 30 seconds. In addition to the above earnings, slaying Shadow Overlord grants a few more rewards. Listed below are the details:

Shadow Overlord’s kill earnings

Shadow Overlord gives Summon Shadow Vanguard skill to the player who lands the final blow. The skill allows the player to summon a Shadow Vanguard to the lane of their choice. Shadow Vanguard deals 10,000 fixed damage to the minions and leaves the Shadow Path for a minute on the lane. Ally heroes on the Shadow Path gain 10% damage immunity and deal 10% more damage to the structures.

skill to the player who lands the final blow. The skill allows the player to summon a Shadow Vanguard to the lane of their choice. Shadow Vanguard deals 10,000 fixed damage to the minions and leaves the for a minute on the lane. Ally heroes on the Shadow Path gain 10% damage immunity and deal 10% more damage to the structures. The Primal Bond debuff reduces damage taken from Shadow Tyrant, Shadow Overlord, and Tempest Dragon by 60%.

Tyrant

Tyrant in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Type: Epic

Epic Spawn time: 4 minutes

4 minutes Respawn interval: 4 minutes

Kill earnings:

Slaying the monster gives Shadow Tyrant’s Arrival buff to the entire team, granting a chain lightning effect to all heroes’ attacks.

It also grants Primal Bond debuff, which reduces the damage taken from Tyrant and Overlord by 50% for 90 seconds.

Tyrant transforms into Shadow Tyrant at the 10-minute mark. It respawns every 3 minutes and 30 seconds when slayed. Shadow Tyrant also grants Shadow Tyrant’s Arrival buff and Primal Bond debuff.

Azure Golem

Azure Golem in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Type: Large

Large Spawn time: 4 minutes

4 minutes Respawn interval: 90 seconds

Kill earnings:

It grants Power of Azure golem buff for 70 seconds to the player who finishes the monster. The buff reduces Skills’ cooldown by 20% and recovers 3% more Mana every second.

Azure Golem also restores 225 Health.

Crimson Golem

Crimson Golem in Honor of Kings (Image via Level Infinite)

Type: Large

Spawn time: 30 seconds

Respawn interval: 90 seconds

Kill earnings:

It grants the Power of Crimson Golem buff for 70 seconds. When the buff is triggered, the heroes’ basic attacks inflict slow and deal extra true damage.

It also restores 225 Health to the player who slays the Crimson Golem.

Besides the above-listed monsters, players can slay five neutral creatures in Hero's Gorge that grant EXP and Gold. They spawn at the 30-second mark and respawn every 70 seconds. Here is the list:

Spiketail Beast

Lizard

Cheetah

Tusked Boar

Fire Beak

Firehawk

These creatures are less potent than monsters and spawn in the Jungle area.

Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge map guide: Towers and minions

High Ground, Inner, and Outer Towers in Honor of Kings, from left to right (Image via Level Infinite)

Each side has one Inner, Outer, and High Ground tower in each lane. Here are their details:

High Ground Tower: After destroying the enemy's tower, allied Super Minions will spawn in the lane. Additionally, opponents’ minions slow down by 75% for 3 seconds.

After destroying the enemy's tower, allied Super Minions will spawn in the lane. Additionally, opponents’ minions slow down by 75% for 3 seconds. Inner Tower: After it is destroyed, all enemy minions slow down by 50% for 3 seconds.

After it is destroyed, all enemy minions slow down by 50% for 3 seconds. Outer Tower: The Outer Tower takes 40% less damage before the 4-minute mark. After it is destroyed, all enemy minions within range slow down by 25% for 3 seconds.

All towers have the same characteristics, and all Outer towers generate a Healing Dew that spawns at the 1-minute mark and respawns every 75 seconds. The dew restores 200-368 Health and 16-72 Mana every second for 5 seconds. Below are the characteristics of towers:

Tower Protection: It reduces damage dealt by 25% before the 4-minute mark.

It reduces damage dealt by 25% before the 4-minute mark. Active Defense: Each tower hit deals 60% more damage with every subsequent attack on the enemy hero, which can increase to 300%.

Each tower hit deals 60% more damage with every subsequent attack on the enemy hero, which can increase to 300%. Anti-Backdoor: The towers take 55% less damage when no enemy minions are within their range.

The towers take 55% less damage when no enemy minions are within their range. True Vision: The towers grant true vision within a specific range.

The towers grant true vision within a specific range. Towers don’t take critical hits.

Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge map guide: Lane details

Hero's Gorge has three lanes: Clash, Mid, and Farm (Image via Level Infinite)

Hero’s Gorge has three lanes, Clash, Farm, and Mid, with an additional Jungle and Roaming area. Here are the details:

Clash Lane

This lane is on the Red team's right side and the Blue team's left. Fighters and Tanks class heroes take control of this lane in a match. It has more brushes than others, making it perfect for hiding, flanking, and ambushing enemies. The mage minions of this lane grant more EXP in the early game.

The Clash lane also contains a teleportation portal, which transports any hero who enters first and activates it.

Mid Lane

This lane is the shortest route in the middle of the map. Generally, the Mage class heroes are preferred for it. The minions here have high Physical Defense and take more magical damage.

Farm Lane

This lane is on the Blue team's right side and the Red team's left. Marksman-class heroes are preferred here for farming in the early game. Killing mage minions in this lane rewards more Gold.

Jungling

This area is reserved for the Assassins and Fighters and contains monsters that generously reward Gold and EXP. The heroes in this area can level up fast and help teammates by providing flank and ambush support.

Roaming

Roaming is a position and not technically an area like Jungle and lanes. Support or Tanks class heroes take the roaming position to aid Junglers and Marksmen in the early game.

That concludes our Honor of Kings Hero’s Gorge map guide.

