Honor of Kings Equipment, Arcana, and more explained

Mastering a hero’s skill, teamwork, and strategies are all key to winning an Honor of Kings match. However, Equipment and Arcana are the two most important things one should consider before stepping into Hero’s Gorge.

Before identifying heroes with the best Equipment and Arcana, one should be well-informed about their effects. While they are filled with various buffs and exceptional skills that grant players an advantage over opponents, one should carefully select the best ones to build a hero properly.

This guide will provide the necessary information about all available Equipment and Arcana in Honor of Kings. It will also give players valuable tips for using and upgrading them for an optimum hero build.

Honor of Kings Equipment types and effects explained

Honor of Kings offers six kinds of Equipment: Physical, Magical, Defense, Movement, Roaming, and Jungling. Of these, some equipment types only work with certain types of heroes. For instance, Magical Equipment only benefits Mage and Support class heroes.

That said, below is the list of all equipment types and their effects in Honor of Kings.

Physical Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Physical items (Image via Level Infinite)

Physical items boost heroes’ attacks, movement speed, and survivability. Physical Equipment benefits Marksman, Fighter, and Assassin class heroes. Here is the table with all Physical items and their effects and bonuses.

Items Effects Bonuses Axe of Torment Great against squishy targets 85 Physical Attack, 15% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health Eternity Blade Grants high critical damage 110 Physical Attack, and 20% Critical Rate Shadow Ripper Critical hits boosts Attack Speed 35% Attack Speed, 25% Critical Rate, and 5% Movement Speed Doomsday Boosts Basic Attack’s damage 60 Physical Attack, 30% Attack Speed, and 10% Physical Lifesteal Sparkforged Dagger Gives Chain Lighting effect to Basic Attack 35% Attack Speed and 8% Movement Speed Bloodweeper Physical Lifesteal item 100 Physical Attack, 25% Physical Lifesteal, and 500 Max Health Daybreaker Great for Marksmen heroes 50 Physical Attack, 35% Attack SPeed, and 10% Critical Rate Flaming Wrath Gives true burning damage 1100 Max Health and 8% Movement Speed Destiny Nullifies fatal damage 60 Physical attack and 5% Cooldown Reduction Master Sword Boosts Basic Attack 80 Physical Attack, 20% Critical Rate, 500 Max Mana, and 500 Max Health Starbreaker Anti-tank item 80 Physical Attack and 10% Cooldown reduction Siege Breaker Boosts damage 180 Physical Attack Dreamforged - Tempest Basic Attack can pierce (stacks up to 2 times) 65 Physical Attack and 25% Attack Speed Dreamforged - Skypiercer Basic Attack knocks back enemies 100 Physical Attack, 10% Critical Rate, and 800 Max Health Deepfrost Siege Basic Attack Slows enemies 30% Attack Speed and 600 Max Health Mortal Punisher Lowers enemies’ HP regeneration 100 Physical Attack, 15% Attack Speed, and 15% Physical Lifesteal Runic Blade Boosts Magical defense 90 Physical Attack, 100 Magical Defense, 500 Max health Pure Sky and Sky Dome Temporary damage reduction 100 Physical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health Sunpool and Sunchaser Boosts attack range 25% Attack Speed, 10% Critical Rate, and 5% Movement Speed

Magical Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Magical items (Image via Level Infinite)

Excellent for Support and Mage class heroes, Magical Equipment boosts magical attack and damage. The table below lists all Magical items and their effects and bonuses.

Items Effects Bonus Scepter of Reverberation Heroes’ skills hits explode upon impact 240% Magical Attack and 7% Movement Speed Savant’s Wrath Boosts Magic Attack 240 Magical Attack Masks of Agony Boosts skill’s damage 120 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 800 Max Health Twilight Stream Boosts Magical Pierce 140 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 300 Max Health Void Staff Anti-tank item 240 Magical Attack and 500 Max Health Insatiable Tome Magical Lifesteal 180 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 1000 Max Health Tome of Wisdom Great item for Mages 400 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction Splendor Temporary Invincibility 160 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction Holy Grail Rapidly regenerates HP and Mana 180 Magical Attack and 15% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health Golden Blade Enhances Basic Attack overtime 20% Attack Speed, 160 Magical Attack, and 5% Movement Speed Stave of Sorcery Boosts Basic Attack 180 Magical Attack, 500 Max Mana and Health, and 8% Movement Speed Augur’s Word Offense and Defense item 150 Magical Attack, 500 Max Mana, and 1000 Max Health Ardent Dominator Grants a shield when HP drops below 30% 200 Magical Attack, 600 Max Mana and 15 Mana per second Breakthrough Robe HP converts into Magical Pierce 120 Magical Attack and 1000 Max Health Frozen Breath Skills hits slows down enemies 160 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 600 Max Health Venomous Staff Lowers enemies’ HP regeneration 240 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 5% Movement Speed Moon Goddess Temporary Invincibility 160 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction

Defense Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Defense items (Image via Level Infinite)

Defensive Equipment boosts heroes’ defensive abilities, granting Physical and Magical defenses, boosting HP and Movement Speed, and more. Support, Fighter, and Tank class heroes synergize well with this type of Equipment. The table below lists all Defensive items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items Effects Bonuses Dawnlight Grants shield while dealing damage 10% Cooldown Reduction, 240 Physical Defense, and 150 Health per second Blazing Cape Burns nearby enemies 240 Physical Defense and 1000 Max Health Ominous Premonition Slows attackers 270 Physical Defense and 1200 Max Health Glacial Buckler Boosts damage and slows enemies 20% Cooldown Reduction, 500 Max Mana, and 360 Physical Defense Spikemail Reflects Physical damage 300 Physical Attack and 360 Physical defense Succubus Cloak Nullifies magical damage 200 Magical Defense, 1000 Max health, and 100 Health per second Cuirass of Savagery Offense and Defense item 30 Physical Attack, 220 Physical Defense, 900 Max health, and 5% Movement Speed Longnight Guardian Resists burst damage 360 Magical Defense and 1000 Max Health Sage’s Sanctuary Resurrect on the Spot (Can be triggered two times per match) 140 Physical and Magical Defense Eye of the Phoenix Boosts HP regen 240 Magical Defense, 1200 Max Health, 100 Health per 5 seconds Overlord’s Platemail Healing item 2000 Max Health Frostscar’s Embrace Basic Attack slows enemies 40 Physical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, 500 Max Mana, 240 Physical Defense, and 500 Max Health Blood Rage and Phantom Grants temporary shield and boosts basic attack 40 Physical Attack and 1000 Max Health Frigid Charge and Winter Group Crowd Control 240 Physical Defense and 1000 Max Health

Movement Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Movement items (Image via Level Infinite)

Movement Equipment boosts heroes’ movement speed by providing physical and magical defense, reducing skills’ cooldown, and more. Every hero needs one item from the Movement Equipment. The table below lists all Movement items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items Effects Bonuses Boots of Fortitude Reduces Physical damage 120 Physical Defense Boots of Resistance Shortens Crowd Control by granting 30% resistance 120 Magical Defense Boots of Tranquility Speeds Skills cooldown reduction 15% Cooldown reduction Boots of the Arcane Magical Pierce 25 Mana/5 seconds Boots of Dexterity Boosts Attack Speed 20% Attack Speed Boots of Defense Grants Movement Speed 300 Max Health

Jungling Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Jungling items (Image via Level Infinite)

Jungling Equipment boosts heroes’ attacks and HP when they kill monsters and increases their gold earnings. Thus, players who take the Jungling position benefit significantly from these items. The table below lists all Jungling items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items Effects Bonuses Runeblade Killing monsters boosts Magical Attack 150 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 7% Movement Speed Rapacious Bite Killing monster boosts attack 90 Physical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 8% Movement Speed Giant’s Grip Killing monsters boosts HP 5% Cooldown Reduction, 1200 Max Health, and 6% Movement Speed

Roaming Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Roaming items (Image via Level Infinite)

Roaming Equipment helps heroes move faster and prolongs survivability. Tank and Support class heroes benefit from these types of Equipment. The table below lists all Roaming items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items Effects Bonuses Guardian Grants 32-60 Physical and Magical defense to allies allies within the range of 800 500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed Crimson Shadow Grants 8% Attack Speed and Cooldown Reduction, and 10 Mana every 5 seconds to all allies within the range of 800 500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed Stormchaser Grants 3% Movement Speed and boosts attack stats by 20 500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed Stormchaser - Redemption Grants shield that nullifies 600 to 1800 damage for 3 seconds to all allies within range 1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed Stormchaser - Starspring Restores allies HP and Mana 1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed Stormchaser - Howl Increases movement speed of allies within range 1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed Stormchaser - Radiance Grants Area damage and vision 1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed

Recommended items for each class

Here is the list of the best items for each class:

Assassin: Boots of Dexterity, Destiny, Pure Sky, Bloodweeper, Siege Breaker, and Sage’s Sanctuary

Boots of Dexterity, Destiny, Pure Sky, Bloodweeper, Siege Breaker, and Sage’s Sanctuary Support: Guardian’s Glory, Boots of Tranquility, Holy Grail, Angur’s Word, Venomous Staff, Splendor

Guardian’s Glory, Boots of Tranquility, Holy Grail, Angur’s Word, Venomous Staff, Splendor Marskman: Boots of Dexterity, Sparkforged Dagger, Eternity Blade, Bloodweeper, Daybreaker, Sage’s Sanctuary

Boots of Dexterity, Sparkforged Dagger, Eternity Blade, Bloodweeper, Daybreaker, Sage’s Sanctuary Fighter: Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Siege Breaker, Runic Blade, Cuirass of Savagery, Destiny

Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Siege Breaker, Runic Blade, Cuirass of Savagery, Destiny Tank: Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Longnight Guardian, Blazing Cape, Eye of the Phoenix, Frigid Charge

Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Longnight Guardian, Blazing Cape, Eye of the Phoenix, Frigid Charge Mage: Boots of Arcane, Scepter of Reverberation, Savant’s Wrath, Insatiable Tome, Void Staff, Tome of Wisdom

Honor of Kings Arcanas and their effects explained

Honor of Kings offers 30 Arcanas categorized into Red, Blue, and Green colors (Image via Level Infinite)

In Honor of Kings, Arcanas are valuable items that boost heroes’ base stats, helping them in the early game. They boost heroes’ attacks, cooldown reduction, HP, defense, and more. There are 30 Arcanas in the game, categorized into three types: Red, Blue, and Green.

Red Arcanas boosts damage, Blue focuses on self-regeneration, and Green boosts defensive abilities. Players can mix Arcanas and equip up to 10 of each color for every hero. The table below lists all Arcanas under their respective types and their effects:

Red Arcanas Name Effects (at level 5) Inheritance +3.2 Physical Attack Saint +5.3 Magical Attack Red Moon +1.6% Attack Speed and 0.5% Critical Rate Mutation +2 Physical Attack and 3.6 Physical Pierce Conflict +2.5 Physical Attack and 0.5% Physical Lifesteal Unparalleled +0.7% Critical Rate and 3.6% Critical Damage Fate +1% Attack Speed, +33.7 Health, and 2.3 Physical Defense Nightmare +4.2 Magical Attack and 2.4% Magical Pierce Omen +4.2 Magical Attack and 0.6% Attack Speed Calamity +1.6% Critical Rate

Blue Arcanas Name Effects (at level 5) Longevity 75 Max Health Meditation +60 Max Health and 4.5 Health every 5 seconds Hunt +1% Attack and Movement Speed Avarice +1.6% Magical Lifesteal Reaver +1.6% Physical Lifesteal Beast Scar +0.5% Critical Rate and 60 Max Health Prosperity +1% Physical Lifesteal and 4.1 Magical Defense Reincarnation +2.4 Magical Attack and 1% Magical Lifesteal Harmony +45 Max Health, 5.2 Health every 5 seconds, and 0.4% Movement Speed Stealth +1.6 Physical Attack and 1% Movement Speed

Green Arcanas Name Effects (at level 5) Eagle Eye +0.9 Physical Attack and 6.4 Physical Pierce Mind’s Eye +0.6% Attack Speed and 6.4 Magical Pierce Compassion +1% Cooldown Reduction Bulwark +9 Physical Defense Fortify +5 Physical and Magical defense Vacuity +37.5 Max Health and 0.6% Cooldown Reduction Cognizance +9 Magical Defense Tribute +2.4 Magical Attack and 0.7% Cooldown Reduction Reverence +0.7% Magical Lifesteal and +5.9 Physical Defense Reverberation +2.7 Physical and Magical Defense and 0.6% Cooldown Reduction

Upgrading Arcanas in Honor of Kings

Upgrading Arcanas requires Arcana Fragments (Image via Level Infinite)

Players can upgrade each Arcana to level 5 with Arcana Fragments. One can obtain these Fragments from daily rewards and limited-time events, by selling Arcanas, and exchanging them with Starstones or Diamonds.

Here are the recommended Arcanas of each type to prioritize upgrading based on the heroes’ type:

Red Arcanas

Physical Damage heroes: Mutation, Red Moon, Unparalleled, and Calamity

Mutation, Red Moon, Unparalleled, and Calamity Magical Damage heroes: Nightmare

Nightmare Tank and Support heroes: Fate

Green Arcanas

Physical Damage heroes: Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye Magical Damage heroes: Minds Eye and Tribute

Minds Eye and Tribute Tank and Support heroes: Vacuity

Blue Arcanas

Physical Damage heroes: Hunt, Stealth, and Rever

Hunt, Stealth, and Rever Magical Damage heroes: Avarice and Hunt

Avarice and Hunt Tank and Support heroes: Harmony

Players must upgrade and use Arcanas based on their play style. They should also understand each hero’s abilities and mix Arcanas accordingly.