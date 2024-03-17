Honor of Kings Equipment, Arcana, and more explained

Honor of Kings
A complete guide for Honor of Kings Equipment and Arcana (Image via Level Infinite)

Mastering a hero’s skill, teamwork, and strategies are all key to winning an Honor of Kings match. However, Equipment and Arcana are the two most important things one should consider before stepping into Hero’s Gorge.

Before identifying heroes with the best Equipment and Arcana, one should be well-informed about their effects. While they are filled with various buffs and exceptional skills that grant players an advantage over opponents, one should carefully select the best ones to build a hero properly.

This guide will provide the necessary information about all available Equipment and Arcana in Honor of Kings. It will also give players valuable tips for using and upgrading them for an optimum hero build.

Honor of Kings Equipment types and effects explained

Honor of Kings offers six kinds of Equipment: Physical, Magical, Defense, Movement, Roaming, and Jungling. Of these, some equipment types only work with certain types of heroes. For instance, Magical Equipment only benefits Mage and Support class heroes.

That said, below is the list of all equipment types and their effects in Honor of Kings.

Physical Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Physical items (Image via Level Infinite)
Physical items boost heroes’ attacks, movement speed, and survivability. Physical Equipment benefits Marksman, Fighter, and Assassin class heroes. Here is the table with all Physical items and their effects and bonuses.

Items

Effects

Bonuses

Axe of Torment

Great against squishy targets

85 Physical Attack, 15% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health

Eternity Blade

Grants high critical damage

110 Physical Attack, and 20% Critical Rate

Shadow Ripper

Critical hits boosts Attack Speed

35% Attack Speed, 25% Critical Rate, and 5% Movement Speed

Doomsday

Boosts Basic Attack’s damage

60 Physical Attack, 30% Attack Speed, and 10% Physical Lifesteal

Sparkforged Dagger

Gives Chain Lighting effect to Basic Attack

35% Attack Speed and 8% Movement Speed

Bloodweeper

Physical Lifesteal item

100 Physical Attack, 25% Physical Lifesteal, and 500 Max Health

Daybreaker

Great for Marksmen heroes

50 Physical Attack, 35% Attack SPeed, and 10% Critical Rate

Flaming Wrath

Gives true burning damage

1100 Max Health and 8% Movement Speed

Destiny

Nullifies fatal damage

60 Physical attack and 5% Cooldown Reduction

Master Sword

Boosts Basic Attack

80 Physical Attack, 20% Critical Rate, 500 Max Mana, and 500 Max Health

Starbreaker

Anti-tank item

80 Physical Attack and 10% Cooldown reduction

Siege Breaker

Boosts damage

180 Physical Attack

Dreamforged - Tempest

Basic Attack can pierce (stacks up to 2 times)

65 Physical Attack and 25% Attack Speed

Dreamforged - Skypiercer

Basic Attack knocks back enemies

100 Physical Attack, 10% Critical Rate, and 800 Max Health

Deepfrost Siege

Basic Attack Slows enemies

30% Attack Speed and 600 Max Health

Mortal Punisher

Lowers enemies’ HP regeneration

100 Physical Attack, 15% Attack Speed, and 15% Physical Lifesteal

Runic Blade

Boosts Magical defense

90 Physical Attack, 100 Magical Defense, 500 Max health

Pure Sky and Sky Dome

Temporary damage reduction

100 Physical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health

Sunpool and Sunchaser

Boosts attack range

25% Attack Speed, 10% Critical Rate, and 5% Movement Speed

Magical Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Magical items (Image via Level Infinite)
Excellent for Support and Mage class heroes, Magical Equipment boosts magical attack and damage. The table below lists all Magical items and their effects and bonuses.

Items

Effects

Bonus

Scepter of Reverberation

Heroes’ skills hits explode upon impact

240% Magical Attack and 7% Movement Speed

Savant’s Wrath

Boosts Magic Attack

240 Magical Attack

Masks of Agony

Boosts skill’s damage

120 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 800 Max Health

Twilight Stream

Boosts Magical Pierce

140 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 300 Max Health

Void Staff

Anti-tank item

240 Magical Attack and 500 Max Health

Insatiable Tome

Magical Lifesteal

180 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 1000 Max Health

Tome of Wisdom

Great item for Mages

400 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction

Splendor

Temporary Invincibility

160 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction

Holy Grail

Rapidly regenerates HP and Mana

180 Magical Attack and 15% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health

Golden Blade

Enhances Basic Attack overtime

20% Attack Speed, 160 Magical Attack, and 5% Movement Speed

Stave of Sorcery

Boosts Basic Attack

180 Magical Attack, 500 Max Mana and Health, and 8% Movement Speed

Augur’s Word

Offense and Defense item

150 Magical Attack, 500 Max Mana, and 1000 Max Health

Ardent Dominator

Grants a shield when HP drops below 30%

200 Magical Attack, 600 Max Mana and 15 Mana per second

Breakthrough Robe

HP converts into Magical Pierce

120 Magical Attack and 1000 Max Health

Frozen Breath

Skills hits slows down enemies

160 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 600 Max Health

Venomous Staff

Lowers enemies’ HP regeneration

240 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 5% Movement Speed

Moon Goddess

Temporary Invincibility

160 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction

Defense Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Defense items (Image via Level Infinite)
Defensive Equipment boosts heroes’ defensive abilities, granting Physical and Magical defenses, boosting HP and Movement Speed, and more. Support, Fighter, and Tank class heroes synergize well with this type of Equipment. The table below lists all Defensive items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items

Effects

Bonuses

Dawnlight

Grants shield while dealing damage

10% Cooldown Reduction, 240 Physical Defense, and 150 Health per second

Blazing Cape

Burns nearby enemies

240 Physical Defense and 1000 Max Health

Ominous Premonition

Slows attackers

270 Physical Defense and 1200 Max Health

Glacial Buckler

Boosts damage and slows enemies

20% Cooldown Reduction, 500 Max Mana, and 360 Physical Defense

Spikemail

Reflects Physical damage

300 Physical Attack and 360 Physical defense

Succubus Cloak

Nullifies magical damage

200 Magical Defense, 1000 Max health, and 100 Health per second

Cuirass of Savagery

Offense and Defense item

30 Physical Attack, 220 Physical Defense, 900 Max health, and 5% Movement Speed

Longnight Guardian

Resists burst damage

360 Magical Defense and 1000 Max Health

Sage’s Sanctuary

Resurrect on the Spot (Can be triggered two times per match)

140 Physical and Magical Defense

Eye of the Phoenix

Boosts HP regen

240 Magical Defense, 1200 Max Health, 100 Health per 5 seconds

Overlord’s Platemail

Healing item

2000 Max Health

Frostscar’s Embrace

Basic Attack slows enemies

40 Physical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, 500 Max Mana, 240 Physical Defense, and 500 Max Health

Blood Rage and Phantom

Grants temporary shield and boosts basic attack

40 Physical Attack and 1000 Max Health

Frigid Charge and Winter

Group Crowd Control

240 Physical Defense and 1000 Max Health

Movement Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Movement items (Image via Level Infinite)
Movement Equipment boosts heroes’ movement speed by providing physical and magical defense, reducing skills’ cooldown, and more. Every hero needs one item from the Movement Equipment. The table below lists all Movement items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items

Effects

Bonuses

Boots of Fortitude

Reduces Physical damage

120 Physical Defense

Boots of Resistance

Shortens Crowd Control by granting 30% resistance

120 Magical Defense

Boots of Tranquility

Speeds Skills cooldown reduction

15% Cooldown reduction

Boots of the Arcane

Magical Pierce

25 Mana/5 seconds

Boots of Dexterity

Boosts Attack Speed

20% Attack Speed

Boots of Defense

Grants Movement Speed

300 Max Health

Jungling Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Jungling items (Image via Level Infinite)
Jungling Equipment boosts heroes’ attacks and HP when they kill monsters and increases their gold earnings. Thus, players who take the Jungling position benefit significantly from these items. The table below lists all Jungling items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items

Effects

Bonuses

Runeblade

Killing monsters boosts Magical Attack

150 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 7% Movement Speed

Rapacious Bite

Killing monster boosts attack

90 Physical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 8% Movement Speed

Giant’s Grip

Killing monsters boosts HP

5% Cooldown Reduction, 1200 Max Health, and 6% Movement Speed

Roaming Equipment

An in-game screenshot of Roaming items (Image via Level Infinite)
Roaming Equipment helps heroes move faster and prolongs survivability. Tank and Support class heroes benefit from these types of Equipment. The table below lists all Roaming items, their effects, and bonuses.

Items

Effects

Bonuses

Guardian

Grants 32-60 Physical and Magical defense to allies allies within the range of 800

500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed

Crimson Shadow

Grants 8% Attack Speed and Cooldown Reduction, and 10 Mana every 5 seconds to all allies within the range of 800

500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed

Stormchaser

Grants 3% Movement Speed and boosts attack stats by 20

500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed

Stormchaser - Redemption

Grants shield that nullifies 600 to 1800 damage for 3 seconds to all allies within range

1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed

Stormchaser - Starspring

Restores allies HP and Mana

1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed

Stormchaser - Howl

Increases movement speed of allies within range

1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed

Stormchaser - Radiance

Grants Area damage and vision

1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed

Recommended items for each class

Here is the list of the best items for each class:

  • Assassin: Boots of Dexterity, Destiny, Pure Sky, Bloodweeper, Siege Breaker, and Sage’s Sanctuary
  • Support: Guardian’s Glory, Boots of Tranquility, Holy Grail, Angur’s Word, Venomous Staff, Splendor
  • Marskman: Boots of Dexterity, Sparkforged Dagger, Eternity Blade, Bloodweeper, Daybreaker, Sage’s Sanctuary
  • Fighter: Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Siege Breaker, Runic Blade, Cuirass of Savagery, Destiny
  • Tank: Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Longnight Guardian, Blazing Cape, Eye of the Phoenix, Frigid Charge
  • Mage: Boots of Arcane, Scepter of Reverberation, Savant’s Wrath, Insatiable Tome, Void Staff, Tome of Wisdom

Honor of Kings Arcanas and their effects explained

Honor of Kings offers 30 Arcanas categorized into Red, Blue, and Green colors (Image via Level Infinite)
In Honor of Kings, Arcanas are valuable items that boost heroes’ base stats, helping them in the early game. They boost heroes’ attacks, cooldown reduction, HP, defense, and more. There are 30 Arcanas in the game, categorized into three types: Red, Blue, and Green.

Red Arcanas boosts damage, Blue focuses on self-regeneration, and Green boosts defensive abilities. Players can mix Arcanas and equip up to 10 of each color for every hero. The table below lists all Arcanas under their respective types and their effects:

Red Arcanas

Name

Effects (at level 5)

Inheritance

+3.2 Physical Attack

Saint

+5.3 Magical Attack

Red Moon

+1.6% Attack Speed and 0.5% Critical Rate

Mutation

+2 Physical Attack and 3.6 Physical Pierce

Conflict

+2.5 Physical Attack and 0.5% Physical Lifesteal

Unparalleled

+0.7% Critical Rate and 3.6% Critical Damage

Fate

+1% Attack Speed, +33.7 Health, and 2.3 Physical Defense

Nightmare

+4.2 Magical Attack and 2.4% Magical Pierce

Omen

+4.2 Magical Attack and 0.6% Attack Speed

Calamity

+1.6% Critical Rate

Blue Arcanas

Name

Effects (at level 5)

Longevity

75 Max Health

Meditation

+60 Max Health and 4.5 Health every 5 seconds

Hunt

+1% Attack and Movement Speed

Avarice

+1.6% Magical Lifesteal

Reaver

+1.6% Physical Lifesteal

Beast Scar

+0.5% Critical Rate and 60 Max Health

Prosperity

+1% Physical Lifesteal and 4.1 Magical Defense

Reincarnation

+2.4 Magical Attack and 1% Magical Lifesteal

Harmony

+45 Max Health, 5.2 Health every 5 seconds, and 0.4% Movement Speed

Stealth

+1.6 Physical Attack and 1% Movement Speed

Green Arcanas

Name

Effects (at level 5)

Eagle Eye

+0.9 Physical Attack and 6.4 Physical Pierce

Mind’s Eye

+0.6% Attack Speed and 6.4 Magical Pierce

Compassion

+1% Cooldown Reduction

Bulwark

+9 Physical Defense

Fortify

+5 Physical and Magical defense

Vacuity

+37.5 Max Health and 0.6% Cooldown Reduction

Cognizance

+9 Magical Defense

Tribute

+2.4 Magical Attack and 0.7% Cooldown Reduction

Reverence

+0.7% Magical Lifesteal and +5.9 Physical Defense

Reverberation

+2.7 Physical and Magical Defense and 0.6% Cooldown Reduction

Upgrading Arcanas in Honor of Kings

Upgrading Arcanas requires Arcana Fragments (Image via Level Infinite)
Players can upgrade each Arcana to level 5 with Arcana Fragments. One can obtain these Fragments from daily rewards and limited-time events, by selling Arcanas, and exchanging them with Starstones or Diamonds.

Here are the recommended Arcanas of each type to prioritize upgrading based on the heroes’ type:

Red Arcanas

  • Physical Damage heroes: Mutation, Red Moon, Unparalleled, and Calamity
  • Magical Damage heroes: Nightmare
  • Tank and Support heroes: Fate

Green Arcanas

  • Physical Damage heroes: Eagle Eye
  • Magical Damage heroes: Minds Eye and Tribute
  • Tank and Support heroes: Vacuity

Blue Arcanas

  • Physical Damage heroes: Hunt, Stealth, and Rever
  • Magical Damage heroes: Avarice and Hunt
  • Tank and Support heroes: Harmony

Players must upgrade and use Arcanas based on their play style. They should also understand each hero’s abilities and mix Arcanas accordingly.