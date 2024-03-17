Honor of Kings Equipment, Arcana, and more explained
Mastering a hero’s skill, teamwork, and strategies are all key to winning an Honor of Kings match. However, Equipment and Arcana are the two most important things one should consider before stepping into Hero’s Gorge.
Before identifying heroes with the best Equipment and Arcana, one should be well-informed about their effects. While they are filled with various buffs and exceptional skills that grant players an advantage over opponents, one should carefully select the best ones to build a hero properly.
This guide will provide the necessary information about all available Equipment and Arcana in Honor of Kings. It will also give players valuable tips for using and upgrading them for an optimum hero build.
Honor of Kings Equipment types and effects explained
Honor of Kings offers six kinds of Equipment: Physical, Magical, Defense, Movement, Roaming, and Jungling. Of these, some equipment types only work with certain types of heroes. For instance, Magical Equipment only benefits Mage and Support class heroes.
That said, below is the list of all equipment types and their effects in Honor of Kings.
Physical Equipment
Physical items boost heroes’ attacks, movement speed, and survivability. Physical Equipment benefits Marksman, Fighter, and Assassin class heroes. Here is the table with all Physical items and their effects and bonuses.
Items
Effects
Bonuses
Axe of Torment
Great against squishy targets
85 Physical Attack, 15% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health
Eternity Blade
Grants high critical damage
110 Physical Attack, and 20% Critical Rate
Shadow Ripper
Critical hits boosts Attack Speed
35% Attack Speed, 25% Critical Rate, and 5% Movement Speed
Doomsday
Boosts Basic Attack’s damage
60 Physical Attack, 30% Attack Speed, and 10% Physical Lifesteal
Sparkforged Dagger
Gives Chain Lighting effect to Basic Attack
35% Attack Speed and 8% Movement Speed
Bloodweeper
Physical Lifesteal item
100 Physical Attack, 25% Physical Lifesteal, and 500 Max Health
Daybreaker
Great for Marksmen heroes
50 Physical Attack, 35% Attack SPeed, and 10% Critical Rate
Flaming Wrath
Gives true burning damage
1100 Max Health and 8% Movement Speed
Destiny
Nullifies fatal damage
60 Physical attack and 5% Cooldown Reduction
Master Sword
Boosts Basic Attack
80 Physical Attack, 20% Critical Rate, 500 Max Mana, and 500 Max Health
Starbreaker
Anti-tank item
80 Physical Attack and 10% Cooldown reduction
Siege Breaker
Boosts damage
180 Physical Attack
Dreamforged - Tempest
Basic Attack can pierce (stacks up to 2 times)
65 Physical Attack and 25% Attack Speed
Dreamforged - Skypiercer
Basic Attack knocks back enemies
100 Physical Attack, 10% Critical Rate, and 800 Max Health
Deepfrost Siege
Basic Attack Slows enemies
30% Attack Speed and 600 Max Health
Mortal Punisher
Lowers enemies’ HP regeneration
100 Physical Attack, 15% Attack Speed, and 15% Physical Lifesteal
Runic Blade
Boosts Magical defense
90 Physical Attack, 100 Magical Defense, 500 Max health
Pure Sky and Sky Dome
Temporary damage reduction
100 Physical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health
Sunpool and Sunchaser
Boosts attack range
25% Attack Speed, 10% Critical Rate, and 5% Movement Speed
Magical Equipment
Excellent for Support and Mage class heroes, Magical Equipment boosts magical attack and damage. The table below lists all Magical items and their effects and bonuses.
Items
Effects
Bonus
Scepter of Reverberation
Heroes’ skills hits explode upon impact
240% Magical Attack and 7% Movement Speed
Savant’s Wrath
Boosts Magic Attack
240 Magical Attack
Masks of Agony
Boosts skill’s damage
120 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 800 Max Health
Twilight Stream
Boosts Magical Pierce
140 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 300 Max Health
Void Staff
Anti-tank item
240 Magical Attack and 500 Max Health
Insatiable Tome
Magical Lifesteal
180 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 1000 Max Health
Tome of Wisdom
Great item for Mages
400 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction
Splendor
Temporary Invincibility
160 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction
Holy Grail
Rapidly regenerates HP and Mana
180 Magical Attack and 15% Cooldown Reduction, and 500 Max Health
Golden Blade
Enhances Basic Attack overtime
20% Attack Speed, 160 Magical Attack, and 5% Movement Speed
Stave of Sorcery
Boosts Basic Attack
180 Magical Attack, 500 Max Mana and Health, and 8% Movement Speed
Augur’s Word
Offense and Defense item
150 Magical Attack, 500 Max Mana, and 1000 Max Health
Ardent Dominator
Grants a shield when HP drops below 30%
200 Magical Attack, 600 Max Mana and 15 Mana per second
Breakthrough Robe
HP converts into Magical Pierce
120 Magical Attack and 1000 Max Health
Frozen Breath
Skills hits slows down enemies
160 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 600 Max Health
Venomous Staff
Lowers enemies’ HP regeneration
240 Magical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, and 5% Movement Speed
Moon Goddess
Temporary Invincibility
160 Magical Attack and 10% Cooldown Reduction
Defense Equipment
Defensive Equipment boosts heroes’ defensive abilities, granting Physical and Magical defenses, boosting HP and Movement Speed, and more. Support, Fighter, and Tank class heroes synergize well with this type of Equipment. The table below lists all Defensive items, their effects, and bonuses.
Items
Effects
Bonuses
Dawnlight
Grants shield while dealing damage
10% Cooldown Reduction, 240 Physical Defense, and 150 Health per second
Blazing Cape
Burns nearby enemies
240 Physical Defense and 1000 Max Health
Ominous Premonition
Slows attackers
270 Physical Defense and 1200 Max Health
Glacial Buckler
Boosts damage and slows enemies
20% Cooldown Reduction, 500 Max Mana, and 360 Physical Defense
Spikemail
Reflects Physical damage
300 Physical Attack and 360 Physical defense
Succubus Cloak
Nullifies magical damage
200 Magical Defense, 1000 Max health, and 100 Health per second
Cuirass of Savagery
Offense and Defense item
30 Physical Attack, 220 Physical Defense, 900 Max health, and 5% Movement Speed
Longnight Guardian
Resists burst damage
360 Magical Defense and 1000 Max Health
Sage’s Sanctuary
Resurrect on the Spot (Can be triggered two times per match)
140 Physical and Magical Defense
Eye of the Phoenix
Boosts HP regen
240 Magical Defense, 1200 Max Health, 100 Health per 5 seconds
Overlord’s Platemail
Healing item
2000 Max Health
Frostscar’s Embrace
Basic Attack slows enemies
40 Physical Attack, 10% Cooldown Reduction, 500 Max Mana, 240 Physical Defense, and 500 Max Health
Blood Rage and Phantom
Grants temporary shield and boosts basic attack
40 Physical Attack and 1000 Max Health
Frigid Charge and Winter
Group Crowd Control
240 Physical Defense and 1000 Max Health
Movement Equipment
Movement Equipment boosts heroes’ movement speed by providing physical and magical defense, reducing skills’ cooldown, and more. Every hero needs one item from the Movement Equipment. The table below lists all Movement items, their effects, and bonuses.
Items
Effects
Bonuses
Boots of Fortitude
Reduces Physical damage
120 Physical Defense
Boots of Resistance
Shortens Crowd Control by granting 30% resistance
120 Magical Defense
Boots of Tranquility
Speeds Skills cooldown reduction
15% Cooldown reduction
Boots of the Arcane
Magical Pierce
25 Mana/5 seconds
Boots of Dexterity
Boosts Attack Speed
20% Attack Speed
Boots of Defense
Grants Movement Speed
300 Max Health
Jungling Equipment
Jungling Equipment boosts heroes’ attacks and HP when they kill monsters and increases their gold earnings. Thus, players who take the Jungling position benefit significantly from these items. The table below lists all Jungling items, their effects, and bonuses.
Items
Effects
Bonuses
Runeblade
Killing monsters boosts Magical Attack
150 Magical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 7% Movement Speed
Rapacious Bite
Killing monster boosts attack
90 Physical Attack, 5% Cooldown Reduction, and 8% Movement Speed
Giant’s Grip
Killing monsters boosts HP
5% Cooldown Reduction, 1200 Max Health, and 6% Movement Speed
Roaming Equipment
Roaming Equipment helps heroes move faster and prolongs survivability. Tank and Support class heroes benefit from these types of Equipment. The table below lists all Roaming items, their effects, and bonuses.
Items
Effects
Bonuses
Guardian
Grants 32-60 Physical and Magical defense to allies allies within the range of 800
500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed
Crimson Shadow
Grants 8% Attack Speed and Cooldown Reduction, and 10 Mana every 5 seconds to all allies within the range of 800
500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed
Stormchaser
Grants 3% Movement Speed and boosts attack stats by 20
500 Max Health and 6% Movement Speed
Stormchaser - Redemption
Grants shield that nullifies 600 to 1800 damage for 3 seconds to all allies within range
1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed
Stormchaser - Starspring
Restores allies HP and Mana
1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed
Stormchaser - Howl
Increases movement speed of allies within range
1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed
Stormchaser - Radiance
Grants Area damage and vision
1200 Max Health and 10% Movement Speed
Recommended items for each class
Here is the list of the best items for each class:
Assassin: Boots of Dexterity, Destiny, Pure Sky, Bloodweeper, Siege Breaker, and Sage’s Sanctuary
Support: Guardian’s Glory, Boots of Tranquility, Holy Grail, Angur’s Word, Venomous Staff, Splendor
Fighter: Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Siege Breaker, Runic Blade, Cuirass of Savagery, Destiny
Tank: Boots of Resistance, Spikemail, Longnight Guardian, Blazing Cape, Eye of the Phoenix, Frigid Charge
Mage: Boots of Arcane, Scepter of Reverberation, Savant’s Wrath, Insatiable Tome, Void Staff, Tome of Wisdom
Honor of Kings Arcanas and their effects explained
In Honor of Kings, Arcanas are valuable items that boost heroes’ base stats, helping them in the early game. They boost heroes’ attacks, cooldown reduction, HP, defense, and more. There are 30 Arcanas in the game, categorized into three types: Red, Blue, and Green.
Red Arcanas boosts damage, Blue focuses on self-regeneration, and Green boosts defensive abilities. Players can mix Arcanas and equip up to 10 of each color for every hero. The table below lists all Arcanas under their respective types and their effects:
Red Arcanas
Name
Effects (at level 5)
Inheritance
+3.2 Physical Attack
Saint
+5.3 Magical Attack
Red Moon
+1.6% Attack Speed and 0.5% Critical Rate
Mutation
+2 Physical Attack and 3.6 Physical Pierce
Conflict
+2.5 Physical Attack and 0.5% Physical Lifesteal
Unparalleled
+0.7% Critical Rate and 3.6% Critical Damage
Fate
+1% Attack Speed, +33.7 Health, and 2.3 Physical Defense
Nightmare
+4.2 Magical Attack and 2.4% Magical Pierce
Omen
+4.2 Magical Attack and 0.6% Attack Speed
Calamity
+1.6% Critical Rate
Blue Arcanas
Name
Effects (at level 5)
Longevity
75 Max Health
Meditation
+60 Max Health and 4.5 Health every 5 seconds
Hunt
+1% Attack and Movement Speed
Avarice
+1.6% Magical Lifesteal
Reaver
+1.6% Physical Lifesteal
Beast Scar
+0.5% Critical Rate and 60 Max Health
Prosperity
+1% Physical Lifesteal and 4.1 Magical Defense
Reincarnation
+2.4 Magical Attack and 1% Magical Lifesteal
Harmony
+45 Max Health, 5.2 Health every 5 seconds, and 0.4% Movement Speed
Stealth
+1.6 Physical Attack and 1% Movement Speed
Green Arcanas
Name
Effects (at level 5)
Eagle Eye
+0.9 Physical Attack and 6.4 Physical Pierce
Mind’s Eye
+0.6% Attack Speed and 6.4 Magical Pierce
Compassion
+1% Cooldown Reduction
Bulwark
+9 Physical Defense
Fortify
+5 Physical and Magical defense
Vacuity
+37.5 Max Health and 0.6% Cooldown Reduction
Cognizance
+9 Magical Defense
Tribute
+2.4 Magical Attack and 0.7% Cooldown Reduction
Reverence
+0.7% Magical Lifesteal and +5.9 Physical Defense
Reverberation
+2.7 Physical and Magical Defense and 0.6% Cooldown Reduction
Upgrading Arcanas in Honor of Kings
Players can upgrade each Arcana to level 5 with Arcana Fragments. One can obtain these Fragments from daily rewards and limited-time events, by selling Arcanas, and exchanging them with Starstones or Diamonds.
Here are the recommended Arcanas of each type to prioritize upgrading based on the heroes’ type:
Red Arcanas
Physical Damage heroes: Mutation, Red Moon, Unparalleled, and Calamity
Magical Damage heroes: Nightmare
Tank and Support heroes: Fate
Green Arcanas
Physical Damage heroes: Eagle Eye
Magical Damage heroes: Minds Eye and Tribute
Tank and Support heroes: Vacuity
Blue Arcanas
Physical Damage heroes: Hunt, Stealth, and Rever
Magical Damage heroes: Avarice and Hunt
Tank and Support heroes: Harmony
Players must upgrade and use Arcanas based on their play style. They should also understand each hero’s abilities and mix Arcanas accordingly.