  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to fix login problem in Clash Royale after server downtime

How to fix login problem in Clash Royale after server downtime

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 22, 2025 14:56 GMT
login problem in Clash Royale, how to recover Clash Royale account
Here is how to recover your Clash Royale account after AWS server downtime (Image via Supercell)

The Clash Royale community was affected by the recent AWS server downtime just as much as those of other Supercell games. While the problem itself was resolved within four hours, many Clash Royale players were unable to log into their accounts for over the next two days. Fortunately, the developer has finally addressed the issue in an official X post.

Ad

This article will discuss the possible fixes the developer offered to the community via its latest X post, and anything else you may need to know.

A guide to fix the login problem in Clash Royale

The developer has recently addressed the login problem in Clash Royale that many players have been facing ever since the recent AWS server downtime (on October 20, 2025). They have also provided certain solutions to help players access their old accounts as soon as possible.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

If you still cannot log into your account after being logged out on Monday, you can:

  • Follow the regular Supercell ID login process. After such a long (four-hour) server downtime, it seems like the game servers are not functioning to their full potential. So, if you are using the Supercell ID login process, you may have to wait a few minutes before receiving the verification code. In case it doesn't arrive on your first try, check the spam folders in your mailbox or verify that you have entered the correct email address.
  • If you've never connected your Clash Royale ID to your Supercell ID, open the game and play through the tutorial, and wait for the pop-up asking if you want to load your old account. Click "Yes" to load your old account.
Ad

Also read: How to recover your account in Clash of Clans after server downtime

If the above methods didn't work for you, head towards the in-game settings, open Help and Support, then click on the Accounts section, and then tap on "Recover your Account" to contact the Clash Royale support team. They will then help you recover your old account.

These are the developer's advice to help you recover your account. They also stated that if you are reaching out to the support team, their replies might take longer than usual, and that you should patiently wait for the same.

Once you get your account back, connect it with your Supercell ID to avoid such situations in the future.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications