How to fix login problem in Clash Royale after server downtime

The Clash Royale community was affected by the recent AWS server downtime just as much as those of other Supercell games. While the problem itself was resolved within four hours, many Clash Royale players were unable to log into their accounts for over the next two days. Fortunately, the developer has finally addressed the issue in an official X post.This article will discuss the possible fixes the developer offered to the community via its latest X post, and anything else you may need to know.A guide to fix the login problem in Clash RoyaleThe developer has recently addressed the login problem in Clash Royale that many players have been facing ever since the recent AWS server downtime (on October 20, 2025). They have also provided certain solutions to help players access their old accounts as soon as possible.If you still cannot log into your account after being logged out on Monday, you can:Follow the regular Supercell ID login process. After such a long (four-hour) server downtime, it seems like the game servers are not functioning to their full potential. So, if you are using the Supercell ID login process, you may have to wait a few minutes before receiving the verification code. In case it doesn't arrive on your first try, check the spam folders in your mailbox or verify that you have entered the correct email address.If you've never connected your Clash Royale ID to your Supercell ID, open the game and play through the tutorial, and wait for the pop-up asking if you want to load your old account. Click &quot;Yes&quot; to load your old account.Also read: How to recover your account in Clash of Clans after server downtimeIf the above methods didn't work for you, head towards the in-game settings, open Help and Support, then click on the Accounts section, and then tap on &quot;Recover your Account&quot; to contact the Clash Royale support team. They will then help you recover your old account.These are the developer's advice to help you recover your account. They also stated that if you are reaching out to the support team, their replies might take longer than usual, and that you should patiently wait for the same.Once you get your account back, connect it with your Supercell ID to avoid such situations in the future.