How to fix login problem in Clash of Clans

All Supercell games suffered during the Amazon Web Services server downtime on October 20, 2025. However, some Clash of Clans gamers could not log back into their accounts despite the servers returning online. After a ton of complaints from the community, the developer finally addressed the issues in a recent X post and came up with certain fixes.This article discusses the official post to help you with these quick fixes to the login problem in Clash of Clans.Fixes for the login problem in Clash of Clans after its recent server downtimeThe developer has addressed the login problem in Clash of Clans with a recent X post. It stated the problems that some gamers are facing and their fixes.Also read: How to claim free potions in COCCheck them out below:If you are not receiving the verification code: The developer stated that delays are currently more frequent than usual. So, their best advice is that gamers should wait or check their spam folders since sometimes these emails directly go to spam, or they should try multiple times if needed. However, the developer promised that they will fix this problem soon.In case you are using the wrong email: Many players are facing the login problem in Clash of Clans because they are using a different email ID. The developer stated that in this case, the gamer should try to regain access to their old email, i.e., the one connected to their Supercell ID.In case you never connected your account to the Supercell ID: In case you cannot gain access to your email, or might not have connected the account to a Supercell ID, you may have to go through a longer-than-usual recovery process. In such instances, you have to reach out to the support team through the Help and Support menu from the in-game settings.Supercell stated that if you never connected your account to a Supercell ID, you will have to start the game from the beginning and finish the whole tutorial before you can reach out to the support team from in-game settings. They also said that support responses might take longer to arrive at the moment.From what one can understand from the comment section of the X post, most players are not happy about it. However, all Supercell games and many other networks have taken a huge hit because of the AWS server downtime issue yesterday (October 20, 2025). The process of bringing all the game servers up and running might require some time.