How to claim free potions after Clash of Clans server maintenance

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 20, 2025 13:00 GMT
free potions in Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans announced free potions for community (Image via Supercell)

The recent Supercell ID server downtime has affected the community's overall mood. So, the developer has decided to compensate players for the inconvenience with free potions after the Clash of Clans server maintenance today (October 20, 2025). A post on Clash of Clans's official X page revealed that free magic potions are now up for grabs in the game's Supercell store.

This article discusses how you can claim the free potions after the Clash of Clans server maintenance. Read on to learn more.

Claim free potions in Clash of Clans after the recent server maintenance

In a recent X post, the developer apologized and thanked players for patiently waiting for the recent longer-than-usual maintenance. To express their gratitude, the team has decided to give away one Builder Potion and one Research Potion for free. Here is how you can claim it:

  • Step 1: Click the link attached to the official post.
  • Step 2: Scroll down to the "Scroll" section.
  • Step 3: Click the "A gift for you" box.
  • Step 4: Click the "Free" button.
  • Step 5: Once you see the "Freebie Claimed" message, close the browser and open the game to claim the gift.
You can also claim 100 Free Rock Medals from the same section. The redemption process is the same in this case.

What caused the Clash of Clans server maintenance?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers were down earlier today (October 20, 2025), affecting all Supercell Games as well as the EA, PlayStation, and Xbox networks. This caused panic across gaming communities.

Supercell games went through a nearly four-hour-long server downtime. The games have been live for around half an hour (at the time of writing), and the developer brought these gifts as compensation for the community.

However, this issue has caused many clans to lose wars. Furthermore, some players reportedly lost their potions after claiming the free ones. If these issues persist, the developer might announce another maintenance break.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
