How to claim free potions after Clash of Clans server maintenance

The recent Supercell ID server downtime has affected the community's overall mood. So, the developer has decided to compensate players for the inconvenience with free potions after the Clash of Clans server maintenance today (October 20, 2025). A post on Clash of Clans's official X page revealed that free magic potions are now up for grabs in the game's Supercell store.This article discusses how you can claim the free potions after the Clash of Clans server maintenance. Read on to learn more.Claim free potions in Clash of Clans after the recent server maintenanceIn a recent X post, the developer apologized and thanked players for patiently waiting for the recent longer-than-usual maintenance. To express their gratitude, the team has decided to give away one Builder Potion and one Research Potion for free. Here is how you can claim it:Step 1: Click the link attached to the official post.Step 2: Scroll down to the &quot;Scroll&quot; section.Step 3: Click the &quot;A gift for you&quot; box.Step 4: Click the &quot;Free&quot; button.Step 5: Once you see the &quot;Freebie Claimed&quot; message, close the browser and open the game to claim the gift.You can also claim 100 Free Rock Medals from the same section. The redemption process is the same in this case. What caused the Clash of Clans server maintenance?Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers were down earlier today (October 20, 2025), affecting all Supercell Games as well as the EA, PlayStation, and Xbox networks. This caused panic across gaming communities.Muhammed Arslan @Muhamme60279639LINK@ClashofClans The game crashed a bit before the maintenance started. We had an important clan war going on until the last minute, so we couldn’t finish our attacks during that time. Because of this, our high winning streak was broken. We worked really hard for it, so please fix this.Supercell games went through a nearly four-hour-long server downtime. The games have been live for around half an hour (at the time of writing), and the developer brought these gifts as compensation for the community.However, this issue has caused many clans to lose wars. Furthermore, some players reportedly lost their potions after claiming the free ones. If these issues persist, the developer might announce another maintenance break.