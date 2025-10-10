Clash of Clans: How to claim free Rock Medals

The Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock Medal Event is in full swing, and to give the community a head start, the developer is offering 100 free Rock Medals that you can claim from the Supercell store. Since these Rock Medals will be the Trader Shop currency for this event, this gift will help free-to-play gamers grab the epic Meteor Staff Hero Equipment from the Trader's Shop.This article will discuss the complete process of collecting your first 100 Rock Medals for free in the Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock Medal Event. Read on to learn more.A complete guide to help you grab free Rock Medals in Clash of ClansTo acquire these freebies, you should collect them from the Supercell Store and then log in to the game and claim them. Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn about how to get free Rock Medals in the Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock Medal Event:Also read: COC developer to compensate players for the Revenge - Ore exploitation bugStep 1: Launch the game to start the Cosmic Medal Event.Step 2: Open your browser and go to the Supercell Store on the official website.Step 3: Click on Clash of Clans to open the COC store.Step 4: Click on the Medals gift banner.Step 5: Close the next prompt and log in to the game again. You can claim the gift there.This free reward will be available in the store for around 21 days. Since it arrived on October 10, 2025, you can claim it until October 31, 2025. Do note that the freebie in the store will only appear if you have already triggered the Cosmic Medal Event by logging in to the game. If you directly arrived at the Supercell Store and could not find the gift banner, it is likely because you have not logged in to the game since the event's launch.Also read: COC Battle Modifiers and New Achievements explainedFurthermore, claiming the rewards while the game is running in the background might prevent the Rock Medals in Clash of Clans from being credited. You should clear the cache before claiming the reward from the store and then relaunch COC on your device again.