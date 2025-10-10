Clash of Clans: How to claim free Rock Medals

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:10 GMT
Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock, free Rock Medals in Clash of Clans
Here is how to get free Cosmic Rock Medals in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock Medal Event is in full swing, and to give the community a head start, the developer is offering 100 free Rock Medals that you can claim from the Supercell store. Since these Rock Medals will be the Trader Shop currency for this event, this gift will help free-to-play gamers grab the epic Meteor Staff Hero Equipment from the Trader's Shop.

Ad

This article will discuss the complete process of collecting your first 100 Rock Medals for free in the Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock Medal Event. Read on to learn more.

A complete guide to help you grab free Rock Medals in Clash of Clans

To acquire these freebies, you should collect them from the Supercell Store and then log in to the game and claim them. Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn about how to get free Rock Medals in the Clash of Clans Cosmic Rock Medal Event:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also read: COC developer to compensate players for the Revenge - Ore exploitation bug

  • Step 1: Launch the game to start the Cosmic Medal Event.
  • Step 2: Open your browser and go to the Supercell Store on the official website.
  • Step 3: Click on Clash of Clans to open the COC store.
  • Step 4: Click on the Medals gift banner.
  • Step 5: Close the next prompt and log in to the game again. You can claim the gift there.
Ad

This free reward will be available in the store for around 21 days. Since it arrived on October 10, 2025, you can claim it until October 31, 2025.

Do note that the freebie in the store will only appear if you have already triggered the Cosmic Medal Event by logging in to the game. If you directly arrived at the Supercell Store and could not find the gift banner, it is likely because you have not logged in to the game since the event's launch.

Ad

Also read: COC Battle Modifiers and New Achievements explained

Furthermore, claiming the rewards while the game is running in the background might prevent the Rock Medals in Clash of Clans from being credited. You should clear the cache before claiming the reward from the store and then relaunch COC on your device again.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications