Clash of Clans fixes Ore Bug Exploit and rewards players

Clash of Clans has fixed the Ore Bug Exploitation, and will be rolling out certain rewards to compensate the players for their troubles. Supercell released a statement on X, apologizing to the community for the COC Revenge - Ore Exploitation glitch. It has also offered compensation, like free Ores, to the affected gamers.
In this article, we will discuss the steps the developer took to fix the Revenge - Ore Bug Exploitation in Clash of Clans, and the rewards that are coming your way.
Clash of Clans Revenge - Ore Bug: What is it and how did the developer fix it?
In the Clash of Clans October 2025 update, the developer relaunched the Revenge button to help gamers take revenge against enemy village chiefs who attacked their villages. However, with the relaunch, an unintended COC bug appeared, which was granting players free Starry Ores every time they used the revenge button.
Since some knowingly took advantage of the bug, it affected the fairness of the game. Per the recent announcement post, Supercell is revoking the Ores obtained through this exploit. While the developer addressed that a rather small number of players managed to exploit the bug, it is revoking all Ores that any players received due to this glitch.
In the announcement post, Supercell also announced that some players may notice their Ore balance drop or go to the negative while it tries to fix the issue. However, to thank the community for its patience and make up for the trouble caused by this issue, the developer will be rolling out store bundles that include 10 Starry Ores, 40 Glowy Ores, and 250 Shiny Ores.
Note that these store bundles are yet to be rolled out. The community expects them to arrive after the process of revoking all Ores is completed.