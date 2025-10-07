  • home icon
  Clash of Clans Starry Ore haul bug and its current status

Clash of Clans Starry Ore haul bug and its current status

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 07, 2025 15:27 GMT
Clash of Clans Starry Ore Glitch
Developer's update on Clash of Clans Starry Ore glitch

Developer Supercell has updated the community on the Clash of Clans Starry Ore haul bug, which rewarded players with a massive amount of Starry Ore every time they used the Revenge feature. While the COC October 2025 update introduced plenty of new content, including changes to the Town Hall weapons, Spring Trap, new Shields, and more, the community was most excited about the return of the Revenge feature.

However, once the update rolled out on October 6, 2025, players who logged in to take Revenge on the attackers discovered they were being rewarded with a massive number of Starry Ores every time they used the feature. Once the developer was notified of the bugs, they closed the servers to fix the problem. Read on for an update on the issue.

Update on the Clash of Clans Starry Ore Jackpot Glitch

According to a recent post from the title's official X page, Supercell is aware of the Ore exploit involving the revamped Revenge feature. The developer stated that the team is already investigating what may have caused the glitch and is assessing the bug's impact to find a fix for it as soon as possible.

The community is clearly divided on the issue. Many players who did not or could not exploit the bug expressed that they felt cheated and called for a complete rollback of the update, followed by a universal redistribution. On the other hand, players who managed to exploit the bug and have used the Clash of Clans Starry Ores in Equipment upgrades feel this would be unfair.

Meanwhile, in the official post, the developer thanked the community for its patience and promised to keep players posted as they had more to share. This final part has also created a buzz in the community, as gamers are trying to determine whether the developer plans to compensate those who did not exploit the Clash of Clans Starry Ores glitch.

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
