Clash of Clans Starry Ore haul bug and its current status

Developer Supercell has updated the community on the Clash of Clans Starry Ore haul bug, which rewarded players with a massive amount of Starry Ore every time they used the Revenge feature. While the COC October 2025 update introduced plenty of new content, including changes to the Town Hall weapons, Spring Trap, new Shields, and more, the community was most excited about the return of the Revenge feature.However, once the update rolled out on October 6, 2025, players who logged in to take Revenge on the attackers discovered they were being rewarded with a massive number of Starry Ores every time they used the feature. Once the developer was notified of the bugs, they closed the servers to fix the problem. Read on for an update on the issue.Update on the Clash of Clans Starry Ore Jackpot GlitchAccording to a recent post from the title's official X page, Supercell is aware of the Ore exploit involving the revamped Revenge feature. The developer stated that the team is already investigating what may have caused the glitch and is assessing the bug's impact to find a fix for it as soon as possible.Also read: Battle Modifiers in COC October 2025 updateThe community is clearly divided on the issue. Many players who did not or could not exploit the bug expressed that they felt cheated and called for a complete rollback of the update, followed by a universal redistribution. On the other hand, players who managed to exploit the bug and have used the Clash of Clans Starry Ores in Equipment upgrades feel this would be unfair.Also read: League Floors and Ranked mode in the COC October updateMeanwhile, in the official post, the developer thanked the community for its patience and promised to keep players posted as they had more to share. This final part has also created a buzz in the community, as gamers are trying to determine whether the developer plans to compensate those who did not exploit the Clash of Clans Starry Ores glitch.