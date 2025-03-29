How to get 300 Squad Busters Hatchlings for free

Squad Busters Hatchlings are a special in-game currency tied to the ongoing Hatchling Run event. Players can use it to purchase different types of Chests from the event shop at a reasonable rate. These Hatchlings can be gathered by defending against the monster waves and rescuing them to the Hutch while playing this event.

Meanwhile, Supercell is offering them for free through a voucher redemption process. This article highlights the required steps to claim 300 Squad Busters Hatchlings for free, alongside a few troubleshooting tips to resolve any redemption problems.

Method to get 300 Squad Busters Hatchlings for free

Here are the steps to redeem the offer:

  1. Launch the Squad Busters app on your mobile device and minimize it.
  2. Head to the game's official voucher redemption webpage by clicking this link.
  3. Choose the Claim Reward button to proceed.
  4. Finally, click the Claim button inside the game via the pop-up window to complete the process.

Note that this offer is only available for a short duration and will likely expire on March 29, 2025, at 3 pm UTC, as per the official post. Players should redeem it quickly if they want to use the rewarded Hatchlings to buy in-game resources from the event shop.

Troubleshooting tips

In some circumstances, players might face issues while trying to redeem the free Squad Busters Hatchlings offer despite following the steps mentioned above. Here are a few tips that might help:

  • Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent an official webpage from functioning properly as well. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should use an updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to get 300 Squad Busters Hatchlings for free.
  • Clear the cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device.
  • Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, slow internet speed can hamper the offer redemption process. Therefore, make sure your internet speeds are up to the mark.
  • Use a different device: If you fail to redeem the free in-game item despite the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with your mobile device. In such circumstances, use a different one and retry the above steps. Upon successful redemption, remember to log out of the new device to keep your gaming account secure.
